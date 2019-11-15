How To Peel Sweet Potatoes
Southerners can't get enough of the wholesome sweet potato. It stands at the forefront of most of our seasonal dishes like Classic Sweet Potato Casserole and Southern Sweet Potato Cake. And these delicious, hearty, and classic recipes all require one ingredient: cooked sweet potatoes. For homemade recipes like these, it would be a sin to opt for the canned varieties. Ivy Odom, Southern Living Test Kitchen guru, gives us advice and tips to properly peel a sweet potato without a peeler. This innovative hack is a lot easier than you would think.
Preparing Sweet Potatoes
Before peeling sweet potatoes, you must know how to clean these vegetables properly. Sweet potatoes only need a colander rinse in cold or warm water to scrub away any dirt—hot water will cook part of the potato. Wait until you are ready to cook the sweet potatoes to give them a proper wash because if you do it too early, they will absorb too much water and can develop rot.
Peeling Sweet Potatoes
There is a right and wrong way to cook sweet potatoes. Steaming or boiling the sweet potatoes may be your first thought, but that method creates a watered-down root vegetable, which means a bland and flavorless taste. We suggest baking them in the oven. With a fork, poke holes in the raw sweet potatoes, and then bake them at 425 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until very tender. Once the potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel the skin off. The skin will magically slide right off. Our easy trick is mess-free and bursting with a sweet flavor. Pull out this quick and straightforward technique when you find yourself without a peeler and baking for a crowd. Guests will want to know the secret to your extraordinarily flavorful sweet potatoes. Keep this simple tip in mind before starting this year's holiday casserole.