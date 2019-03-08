19 Party-Perfect Potato Appetizers

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated June 06, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Potatoes are one of our favorite foods. Why? Well not only are they delicious, but you can enjoy them any time of day in a number of ways. Breakfast—hash browns and tater tots. Lunch and dinner—mashed, smashed, twice-baked, tossed in a casserole or soup, French-fried, roasted, and so much more. Lucky for us, these amazing potato appetizers prove the humble potato's versatility even further. Whether you're hosting a dressy dinner party or a casual cookout, these potato appetizers will look the part. Old classics like potato skins and potato latkes meet up with new twists like Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries and Fried Mashed Potato Balls for all kinds of potato goodness. As if we needed another one, these incredible potato appetizers are reason enough to love the potato.   

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

This crispy potato skins are party perfect with bacon, cheddar, sour cream, and green onions.

Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

You may have never thought of potato chips as "elegant" before, but this recipe will rewire that definition. Pair these crispy chips with your favorite homemade dip for a party time winner.

Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Sweet potato crostinis offer more complex flavor than bread slices. The mix of tangy goat cheese, sweet honey, and chopped toasted pecans is the ideal blend of sweet and savory.

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Sausage balls are a favorite appetizer at Southern events, and this recipe takes them to the next (incredibly delicious) level.

Mini Sweet Potato Latkes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Mini Sweet Potato Latkes

Good-for-you sweet potatoes stand in for classic russets in this mini appetizer that's delicious served with sour cream or crème fraiche and scallions.

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

Give your guests two Southern classics—deviled eggs and potato salad—in these mini wonders.

Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Bacon Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip

Crispy potatoes, bacon, and creamy cheese dip—this appetizer has the trifecta of crowd-pleasing ingredients.

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

These mini biscuits freeze beautifully, so they're perfect for making ahead.

Potato Latkes

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Potato Latkes

This classic latke recipe is as good as it gets. Stick to this basic recipe to start and offer guests fun topping options.

Potato Rolls

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Potato Rolls

This versatile potato bread recipe can be served with ham, pork tenderloin, or another protein as appetizer sliders.

Sweet Potato Chips

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sweet Potato Chips

For a personal touch, make homemade sweet potato chips to serve with your favorite dips and cheeses.

Potato-Crusted Pizza

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Potato-Crusted Pizza

Frozen shredded potatoes make a delicious crust for this easy flatbread recipe you can slice into bite-size pieces for guests. Make several with various toppings for fun presentation.

Salt-and-Pepper Oven Fries

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Salt-and-Pepper Oven Fries

For a casual cookout or tailgate, there's no appetizer more kid-friendly than good ole French fries.

Cheesy Potato Croquettes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Cheesy Potato Croquettes

Potatoes and cheese are a few of our favorite things, especially when they're fried. These croquettes are the appetizer that will have your guests requesting seconds.

Fried Mashed Potato Balls

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Fried Mashed Potato Balls

If you love mashed potatoes at dinnertime, just wait until you see them transformed into a poppable appetizer. Full of Cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives, these crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside balls are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

From-Scratch Oven Fries

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: From-Scratch Oven Fries

Your guests will be so impressed when they find out these perfectly crisp fries didn't come from a bag.

Crispy Sweet Potato-Green Onion Cakes

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Crispy Sweet Potato-Green Onion Cakes

These bites are a delicious appetizer alternative for fiesta night at your house.

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Photography, and Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

The air fryer is the key to crispy sweet potato fries without an oily mess. Our Test Kitchen recommends pairing these with a curry powder-mayo sauce.

Andrew's Potato Latkes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Andrew's Potato Latkes

If you've never made homemade latkes yourself, this recipe from writer Kelly Alexander's husband Andrew is the perfect no-fuss place to start. You need just a few ingredients you probably have on hand already.

By Mary Shannon Wells