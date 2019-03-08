19 Party-Perfect Potato Appetizers
Potatoes are one of our favorite foods. Why? Well not only are they delicious, but you can enjoy them any time of day in a number of ways. Breakfast—hash browns and tater tots. Lunch and dinner—mashed, smashed, twice-baked, tossed in a casserole or soup, French-fried, roasted, and so much more. Lucky for us, these amazing potato appetizers prove the humble potato's versatility even further. Whether you're hosting a dressy dinner party or a casual cookout, these potato appetizers will look the part. Old classics like potato skins and potato latkes meet up with new twists like Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries and Fried Mashed Potato Balls for all kinds of potato goodness. As if we needed another one, these incredible potato appetizers are reason enough to love the potato.
Mini Potato Skins
This crispy potato skins are party perfect with bacon, cheddar, sour cream, and green onions.
Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs
You may have never thought of potato chips as "elegant" before, but this recipe will rewire that definition. Pair these crispy chips with your favorite homemade dip for a party time winner.
Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Sweet potato crostinis offer more complex flavor than bread slices. The mix of tangy goat cheese, sweet honey, and chopped toasted pecans is the ideal blend of sweet and savory.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Sausage balls are a favorite appetizer at Southern events, and this recipe takes them to the next (incredibly delicious) level.
Mini Sweet Potato Latkes
Good-for-you sweet potatoes stand in for classic russets in this mini appetizer that's delicious served with sour cream or crème fraiche and scallions.
Deviled Potatoes
Give your guests two Southern classics—deviled eggs and potato salad—in these mini wonders.
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip
Crispy potatoes, bacon, and creamy cheese dip—this appetizer has the trifecta of crowd-pleasing ingredients.
Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw
These mini biscuits freeze beautifully, so they're perfect for making ahead.
Potato Latkes
This classic latke recipe is as good as it gets. Stick to this basic recipe to start and offer guests fun topping options.
Potato Rolls
This versatile potato bread recipe can be served with ham, pork tenderloin, or another protein as appetizer sliders.
Sweet Potato Chips
For a personal touch, make homemade sweet potato chips to serve with your favorite dips and cheeses.
Potato-Crusted Pizza
Frozen shredded potatoes make a delicious crust for this easy flatbread recipe you can slice into bite-size pieces for guests. Make several with various toppings for fun presentation.
Salt-and-Pepper Oven Fries
For a casual cookout or tailgate, there's no appetizer more kid-friendly than good ole French fries.
Cheesy Potato Croquettes
Potatoes and cheese are a few of our favorite things, especially when they're fried. These croquettes are the appetizer that will have your guests requesting seconds.
Fried Mashed Potato Balls
If you love mashed potatoes at dinnertime, just wait until you see them transformed into a poppable appetizer. Full of Cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives, these crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside balls are sure to be a crowd pleaser.
From-Scratch Oven Fries
Your guests will be so impressed when they find out these perfectly crisp fries didn't come from a bag.
Crispy Sweet Potato-Green Onion Cakes
These bites are a delicious appetizer alternative for fiesta night at your house.
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
The air fryer is the key to crispy sweet potato fries without an oily mess. Our Test Kitchen recommends pairing these with a curry powder-mayo sauce.
Andrew's Potato Latkes
If you've never made homemade latkes yourself, this recipe from writer Kelly Alexander's husband Andrew is the perfect no-fuss place to start. You need just a few ingredients you probably have on hand already.