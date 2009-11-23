Family-Approved Mashed Potatoes That'll Win at Every Meal

By Southern Living Editors Updated March 29, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Mashed potatoes are a no-fail staple for any occasion. Dressed up for the holidays or simply made with a classic buttermilk on the busiest of weeknights, everyone's happy to see mashed potatoes on the table—and understandably so. There are many things to love about a good mashed potatoes recipe. It's easy to prepare and stores well, making it a convenient and tasty addition to even a hectic and average Wednesday dinner. Just as any good Southern comfort food, there are endless ways to make it your own. It could be a simple tweak, like extra butter or a block of cream cheese, or something a bit more unique, like the addition of goat cheese, collards, carrots, and more. And if you haven't tried baking your mashed potatoes, then our Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake is calling your name too. With all the ways you could stir the pot, it makes this comforting side dish an ever-welcome addition to any table. Here our a few of our favorite mashed potato recipes for any occasion (or no occasion at all). 

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

The combination of buttermilk and crème fraîche make these mashed potatoes extra creamy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe

These creamy and tangy mashed potatoes are delicious and ready in 30 minutes.

3 of 10

Lisa Cericola's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lisa Cericola's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

Senior Food Editor Lisa isn't big on mashed potatoes, but when the occasion requires it, she whips up this recipe, which she guarantees will "upstage the other sides on the buffet."

Advertisement

4 of 10

Mashed Potatoes with Rutabaga and Collards

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Rutabaga and Collards

Lighten up classic mashed potatoes with the addition of rutabaga and collards for an unconventionally fun twist.

5 of 10

Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions

To thicken these mashed potatoes, we call on some chicken broth. Don't knock it until you try it; these potatoes yield an incredibly creamy result that even your most lactose-intolerant guest will be able to indulge in.

6 of 10

Joanna Gaines' Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Amy Neunsinger/Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines

Recipe: Joanna Gaines' Mashed Potatoes

Joann Gaines shares her mother's recipe for mashed potatoes. Her secret is to leave a little peel on the potatoes for color. If you want an extra-rich and indulgent pot of spuds, follow her mom's lead with three sticks of butter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Diana Miller

Recipe: Homemade Mashed Potatoes

Sometimes, simple does it best, as is the case with this recipe. There aren't a lot of frills, but it has all the important things: plenty of potatoes, salt, butter, half-and-half, cream cheese, and salt.

8 of 10

Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake

Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake gets a spicy kick with the addition of chorizo sausage, green chiles, and pepper Jack cheese. Mashed potatoes will never be boring again!

9 of 10

Cheese-and-Carrot Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Joseph De Sciose

Recipe: Cheese-and-Carrot Mashed Potatoes

Whether you want to give your weekly meat-and-potatoes a spin or are looking for a fresh way to top your shepherd's pie, this cheesy concoction hits all the right notes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Add a little color to your table at any time of year with our Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes. With just a pat of butter, some apple cider, salt, and pepper, you have a sweet, creamy, slightly savory dish that will surprise and delight.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors