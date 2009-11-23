Family-Approved Mashed Potatoes That'll Win at Every Meal
Mashed potatoes are a no-fail staple for any occasion. Dressed up for the holidays or simply made with a classic buttermilk on the busiest of weeknights, everyone's happy to see mashed potatoes on the table—and understandably so. There are many things to love about a good mashed potatoes recipe. It's easy to prepare and stores well, making it a convenient and tasty addition to even a hectic and average Wednesday dinner. Just as any good Southern comfort food, there are endless ways to make it your own. It could be a simple tweak, like extra butter or a block of cream cheese, or something a bit more unique, like the addition of goat cheese, collards, carrots, and more. And if you haven't tried baking your mashed potatoes, then our Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake is calling your name too. With all the ways you could stir the pot, it makes this comforting side dish an ever-welcome addition to any table. Here our a few of our favorite mashed potato recipes for any occasion (or no occasion at all).
Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
The combination of buttermilk and crème fraîche make these mashed potatoes extra creamy.
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe
These creamy and tangy mashed potatoes are delicious and ready in 30 minutes.
Lisa Cericola's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Lisa Cericola's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes
Senior Food Editor Lisa isn't big on mashed potatoes, but when the occasion requires it, she whips up this recipe, which she guarantees will "upstage the other sides on the buffet."
Mashed Potatoes with Rutabaga and Collards
Recipe: Mashed Potatoes with Rutabaga and Collards
Lighten up classic mashed potatoes with the addition of rutabaga and collards for an unconventionally fun twist.
Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions
Recipe: Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions
To thicken these mashed potatoes, we call on some chicken broth. Don't knock it until you try it; these potatoes yield an incredibly creamy result that even your most lactose-intolerant guest will be able to indulge in.
Joanna Gaines' Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Joanna Gaines' Mashed Potatoes
Joann Gaines shares her mother's recipe for mashed potatoes. Her secret is to leave a little peel on the potatoes for color. If you want an extra-rich and indulgent pot of spuds, follow her mom's lead with three sticks of butter.
Homemade Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Homemade Mashed Potatoes
Sometimes, simple does it best, as is the case with this recipe. There aren't a lot of frills, but it has all the important things: plenty of potatoes, salt, butter, half-and-half, cream cheese, and salt.
Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake
Recipe: Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake
Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake gets a spicy kick with the addition of chorizo sausage, green chiles, and pepper Jack cheese. Mashed potatoes will never be boring again!
Cheese-and-Carrot Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Cheese-and-Carrot Mashed Potatoes
Whether you want to give your weekly meat-and-potatoes a spin or are looking for a fresh way to top your shepherd's pie, this cheesy concoction hits all the right notes.
Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Add a little color to your table at any time of year with our Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes. With just a pat of butter, some apple cider, salt, and pepper, you have a sweet, creamy, slightly savory dish that will surprise and delight.