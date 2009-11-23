Family-Approved Mashed Potatoes That'll Win at Every Meal

Mashed potatoes are a no-fail staple for any occasion. Dressed up for the holidays or simply made with a classic buttermilk on the busiest of weeknights, everyone's happy to see mashed potatoes on the table—and understandably so. There are many things to love about a good mashed potatoes recipe. It's easy to prepare and stores well, making it a convenient and tasty addition to even a hectic and average Wednesday dinner. Just as any good Southern comfort food, there are endless ways to make it your own. It could be a simple tweak, like extra butter or a block of cream cheese, or something a bit more unique, like the addition of goat cheese, collards, carrots, and more. And if you haven't tried baking your mashed potatoes, then our Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake is calling your name too. With all the ways you could stir the pot, it makes this comforting side dish an ever-welcome addition to any table. Here our a few of our favorite mashed potato recipes for any occasion (or no occasion at all).