How To Reheat A Baked Potato

Reheated leftover food should be just as delicious as it was the first time you cooked it, including fluffy and soft baked potatoes. Whether you serve them with thick and juicy steaks or top them with homemade chili, a baked potato can be a great side dish or a single entrée.

Whether you baked too many potatoes or are meal prepping for the week ahead, you should know how to reheat your baked potatoes properly. You want your food to taste as fantastic as it did when it first came out of the oven, so here's what you need to know.

Leftover Baked Potato Credit: Ryan Benyi Photography / Getty Images

How To Store a Leftover Baked Potato

To ensure the quality of your leftover baked potato, store it properly. Let your potato cool completely (unwrap it if baked in foil). Place potatoes in a metal or glass pan, cover them with plastic wrap or aluminum foil, and refrigerate them.

How To Reheat a Leftover Baked Potato

Reheat a Baked Potato in the Oven

The best way to reheat food is to use the same method you did when cooking it. Reheating a baked potato in the oven helps keep the potatoes from drying. Preheat the oven to 350°F and take the potatoes out of the fridge to reach room temperature. Place the potato on a baking sheet or directly on the oven rack to achieve a crispy skin—Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the potato is thoroughly heated.

Reheat a Baked Potato in the Microwave

Reheating a baked potato in the microwave may be the quickest method, but it can result in dried-out potatoes if you aren't careful. To prevent that, cut the potato in half, place it in a microwave-safe dish, and cover each half with a damp paper towel—heat for two to three minutes or until the potato is heated.

Reheat a Baked Potato on the Stovetop

Everyone loves potatoes and eggs for breakfast, and your stovetop is a quick method for reheating leftover potatoes for an early morning meal or a weekend brunch. Add a little olive oil to a skillet over medium-low. Cut the potatoes in half and put the cut sides in the pan. Cover with a lid and cook for three to four minutes. Once heated, remove the lid and flip the potatoes, heating on all sides, so the skin gets crispy.

Reheat a Baked Potato on the Grill

Are you firing up the grill for a platter of burgers? Go ahead and add your leftover baked potatoes. Wrap them in foil and place them on the grill. Heat for about 10 to 15 minutes and rotate them halfway through.

Reheat a Baked Potato in an Air Fryer