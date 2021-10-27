Spinach

Spinach Appetizers and Salads

Spinach Dip Recipes for Every Party and Tailgate This Season

These recipes are quick, easy, and a guaranteed hit at any gathering.

Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini

Crostinis are simple, fancy appetizers.

Strawberry-Spinach Salad Recipe

Nothing says "It's spring!' like a fresh strawberry and spinach salad.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Every Southerner knows the power of a good dip. 

Spinach-Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe

Two favorite party appetizers—creamy spinach dip and stuffed mushrooms—combine to make one incredible bite.

Spinach Feta Skillet Dip Recipe

There are few things better than a warm and cheesy dip, and we guarantee this will be your new favorite for hosting.

Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip

Make the ultimate spinach dip by adding ground sausage, pinto beans, cream cheese,and  Parmesan. 

Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons

Fresh broccoli and spinach partner up in this creamy, fresh take on a winter classic soup.

Sea Breeze Spinach Mold

This vintage recipe skips the lime gelatin packets and Maraschino cherries, going all the way savory.

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Easy Side: Toss 1 (5-oz.) package mixed salad greens with 2 cups each refrigerated unsweetened pink grapefruit sections and diced avocado, 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries, and 1/3 cup bottled poppy seed dressing.

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham Recipe

Great for outdoor tailgates, this creamy dip can be prepared in advance and reheated on the grill in a skillet.

Pasta Primavera with Shrimp Recipe

Many healthy eaters are quick to cut pasta out of their diets, but dishes like this have plenty of good-for-you benefits.
Spinach Dinners and Sides

Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
Everyone loves a rich cheesy sauce with pasta, especially when there's spinach involved.
Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
If your favorite part of a lasagna or baked ziti is the golden crunchy edges, you'll love this sheet pan pasta.
Creamy Spinach Mashed Potato Bake
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
Creamed Spinach
Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas with Spinach-Basil Pesto
Scallop-Spinach Spread Recipe

This dip combines buttery scallops with an all-time favorite appetizer recipe.

