Spinach Dip Recipes for Every Party and Tailgate This Season
These recipes are quick, easy, and a guaranteed hit at any gathering.
Strawberry-Spinach Salad Recipe
Nothing says "It's spring!' like a fresh strawberry and spinach salad.
Spinach-Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe
Two favorite party appetizers—creamy spinach dip and stuffed mushrooms—combine to make one incredible bite.
Spinach Feta Skillet Dip Recipe
There are few things better than a warm and cheesy dip, and we guarantee this will be your new favorite for hosting.
Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip
Make the ultimate spinach dip by adding ground sausage, pinto beans, cream cheese,and Parmesan.
Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons
Fresh broccoli and spinach partner up in this creamy, fresh take on a winter classic soup.
Sea Breeze Spinach Mold
This vintage recipe skips the lime gelatin packets and Maraschino cherries, going all the way savory.
Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
Easy Side: Toss 1 (5-oz.) package mixed salad greens with 2 cups each refrigerated unsweetened pink grapefruit sections and diced avocado, 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries, and 1/3 cup bottled poppy seed dressing.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham Recipe
Great for outdoor tailgates, this creamy dip can be prepared in advance and reheated on the grill in a skillet.
Pasta Primavera with Shrimp Recipe
Many healthy eaters are quick to cut pasta out of their diets, but dishes like this have plenty of good-for-you benefits.