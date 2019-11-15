Reheating corn on the cob is so easy - you won't have to let some of the summer's best produce go to waste.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob

Fresh corn on the cob is a favorite addition to summer backyard cookouts and weeknight suppers. Whether you grill it alongside burgers or boil it for a quick and easy side, you can't beat the sweet, buttery crunch of corn on the cob. If there are leftovers after the meal, wrap the corn in plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator, then follow these methods for reheating the corn on the cob.

Reheat Corn on the Cob in the Oven

The best way to reheat corn on the cob is in the oven. This easy method takes less than 10 minutes Preheat your oven to 350°F.

1. Tear off sheets of aluminum foil big enough to wrap around each ear of corn.

2. Set the ears on top of the sheets, add a pat of butter, salt, pepper, and other seasonings if desired, and a teaspoon of water (some chefs like to add milk instead of water).

3. Wrap the foil around the ears of corn and twist the ends so steam can't escape.

4. Place the corn in the oven for about five to seven minutes. Open one ear packet and if is not warm enough, rewrap and put back in the oven.

5. Once the corn has reached the desired temperature, remove and enjoy.

Reheat Corn on the Cob on the Stovetop

If you have leftover fresh corn on the cob then it must be summertime, which means you may not want to heat up your oven just to reheat leftovers. Follow these steps to reheat corn on the cob on your stovetop.

1. Bring a pot of water to boil, then carefully add each ear of corn.

2. Let the water return to the boiling stage, and boil until the corn is thoroughly heated.

3. Since it is already precooked, this will take less than five minutes.

4. Using tongs, remove the corn from the hot water and place on a serving platter.

5. Add butter, salt, pepper, and other seasonings, if desired.

Reheat Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

The microwave can be a time-saving kitchen appliance when you need to melt chocolate for a ganache or pop popcorn for a night of movie watching. Warming food in the microwave, however, can be a bit tricky, since the food can overcook in a matter of seconds. Follow these careful steps to reheat corn on the cob in the microwave.

1. Place the ears of corn on a microwave-safe dish and cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel.

2. Set the timer on the microwave for intermittent 10-20 seconds bursts of power – this will help the corn kernels warm up instead of just splitting open.

3. Keep setting the timer and reheating until the corn is warm, then immediately remove the corn from the microwave so it will not continue to cook.

Reheat Frozen Corn on the Cob

If you pulled frozen corn on the cob from the freezer, here is how to quickly reheat it so you can serve it for supper.

1. Place the frozen corn in a large pot and cover with cold water.

2. Place the pot on the stovetop, set your temperature to high heat, and allow the water to come to a boil.

3. Cover the pot, reduce heat to low, and cook from five to eight minutes.