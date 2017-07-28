Easy Dinners That Start With Corn

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 05, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

It's still summer, and that means corn is still fresh and ready-to-eat at your farmers' market. You're going to love these healthy and quick corn recipes that are filled with flavor and texture from corn. Add a crunch to any dish with a few kernels, throw corn on the cob on the grill or make a fresh salsa to top your tacos this summer with these easy corn dinner recipes. These fresh corn recipes will get you through busy weeknights with easy one-pot dishes and slow-cooker meals. Soups and chowders made with corn are ideal for making ahead and freezing, and your kids will ask you to make sheet pan nachos with corn again and again. Stock up on corn at the store or farmer's market because you'll get hooked on these easy corn recipes.

1 of 12

Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad

This fresh salad would make for a filling summer dinner over a bed of greens with grilled shrimp, chicken or steak on top.

2 of 12

Creamy Fried Confetti Corn

Recipe: Creamy Fried Confetti Corn

This indulgent side dish calls for bacon and fresh corn kernels (need we say more?).

3 of 12

Scalloped Corn Casserole

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Scalloped Corn Casserole

This warm and filling casserole will be the hit of the potluck. It's also easy to make!

4 of 12

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

For a true taste of summertime, treat guests to a corn-on-the-cob bar with these grilled ears and all of your favorite toppings. 

5 of 12

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

This delicious slow-cooker corn chowder is made with hearty potatoes and fresh summer corn and topped with a colorful and flavorful mixture of corn kernels, bacon, red onion, chives and lime juice.

6 of 12

Shrimp Boil Pasta

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay. E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Pasta

No shrimp boil would be complete without Old Bay seasoning, and this pasta dish will satisfy your Low Country Boil and pasta cravings.

7 of 12

Creamed Corn Grits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Creamed Corn Grits

A skillet of grits makes a great dinner starter. Try these creamed corn grits, add a protein and some greens, and you're on your way to a delicious meal.

8 of 12

Chilled Sweet Corn Soup

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chilled Sweet Corn Soup

This pretty chilled soup would be an ideal starter at a luncheon. A tip from the test kitchen: To get the best color in the soup, we recommend using yellow corn, not white or bi-colored corn.

9 of 12

Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

This colorful chowder is hearty and filling. Pick up some smoked chicken with no sauce from a local barbecue restaurant or use rotisserie chicken from the store.

10 of 12

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

Watch a video tutorial to guide you through this one-dish, crowd-pleasing meal.

11 of 12

Baked Corn Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Baked Corn Casserole

12 of 12

One Pot Fresh Corn Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: One Pot Fresh Corn Mac and Cheese

Who says mac and cheese can't be a main dish? This one gets a little sweetness from corn along with all the cheesy goodness you crave in a bowl of mac and cheese.

By Southern Living Editors