10 Recipes That'll Make You Love Brussels Sprouts
These savory Brussels sprouts recipes will have even the biggest nonbelievers asking for a second plate. From fried to roasted, pickled or slow-cooked, there are many different ways to enjoy this hearty winter veggie. They can even be enjoyed raw, when thinly sliced in a slaw. Dressing up Brussels sprouts with different crowd-pleasing toppings like bacon, cheese, and pecans will cause them to disappear as soon as you put them on the table. Whether looking for a new way to serve Brussels sprouts for the holiday buffet or a quick but tasty preparation for weeknight meals, these recipes have you covered.
Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Enjoy double the veggies in this bacon-topped casserole that's perfect for weeknights and holidays. You can even make this casserole up to three days in advance, for a stress-free side dish when entertaining.
Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos
Recipe: Fried Brussels Sprouts Tacos
Let us introduce you to your new favorite way to eat Brussels sprouts: in a taco. Deep-frying gives the sprouts an addictive, potato chip-like crispiness that pair well with crunchy and fresh toppings like thinly sliced radishes and carrots.
Brussels Sprouts and Sautéed Cabbage
Recipe: Brussels Sprouts and Sautéed Cabbage
A simple sautéd side of sprouts and cabbage pairs well with almost any protein. For a complete comforting meal, pair with our Honey-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Homemade Applesauce.
Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
These teriyaki bowls wouldn't be complete without Brussels sprouts. Roasted until crispy, they add crunch and their slightly bitter flavor pairs well with the sweetness of the teriyaki sauce.
Traditional Quick Pickled Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Traditional Quick Pickled Brussels Sprouts
Keep pickled Brussels on hand in your refrigerator to add to salads, sandwiches, or a cheese board. They're super easy to make and since they're made in the refrigerator, no water bath is needed
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
Recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
Enjoy the fresh taste of Brussels sprouts, no cooking required, in this crunchy slaw. Chef and cookbook author Virginia Willis created this easy and delicious recipe after being inspired by the kale salad with lemon and Parmesan that has found a place on restaurant menus all over the South.
Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
This sheet pan dinner allows you to cook your main dish and sides all at once. Tossed in lemon and garlic, the Brussels sprouts are a bright and savory accompaniment to rich mini meatloaves.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Brussels sprouts and bacon are a classic paring for a reason. Add in sweet and savory shallots, and you have a winning side dish for any holiday gathering.
Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry
Recipe: Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry
A ripping-hot skillet works just as well as a wok to sear food fast. Just be sure to use one that can take the heat, preferably cast-iron or a large, heavy-bottomed stainless steel pan for this Brussels sprouts stir-fry.
Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Smashing Brussels sprouts is one of our favorite ways to prepare them. This technique creates more surface area on the veggie and in turn more crispy, almost-fried leaves on the outside. Thanks to blanching, the center of the sprouts stay perfectly tender without going mushy.