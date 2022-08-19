The Best Thanksgiving Salads—from Vintage Throwbacks to Fresh New Recipes
Move over mashed potatoes, there's a new side in town. Salad might not be the first thing you think of when your Thanksgiving feast comes to mind, but felt it was necessary to highlight a few of our favorites that surely deserve a spot on your table. While most of us are loading up on cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, and of course turkey—some of your guests might be looking for the salad. In the South, "salad" is a bit of a loose term—so, whether it's a pile of fresh greens, scoop of old-fashioned fluff, or a slice of retro congealed salad, we have something for everyone. These medleys are loaded with seasonal produce, from acorn squash, sweet potatoes, and cranberries to collard greens and kale. Not only are they delicious, but they also showcase the vibrant colors of fall. This holiday season, try adding one of these easy, flavorful recipes to your Thanksgiving menu.
Autumn Salad with Maple-Cider Vinaigrette
This hearty fall salad tastes as good as it looks on your sideboard. The secret to this recipe? Take the time to massage the kale which tenderizes it just enough for the perfect bite.
Classic Cranberry Salad
With a perfect balance of sweet and tart, this simple spin on a traditional congealed cranberry can be served as a side or relish.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
It's hard to beat a good crunch, so we went all in with shaved Brussels, crispy apple slices, and toasted pecans. This dish makes for a light side to accompany your casseroles or serve it up as a base for leftover turkey at a later meal.
Cranberry Fluff Salad
Though it might not be the prettiest dish on the table, we're honoring tradition with this vintage-inspired, tasty treat. Whether you're using fresh or frozen cranberries, we know adults and kids alike will enjoy this ultimate fruity, fluffy salad.
Harvest Salad
Brimming with roasted veggies and fresh greens, this salad is the ideal complement to roasted turkey and mashed potatoes. Better yet, make the dressing ahead of time for easy assembly.
Molded Cranberry Salad
According to Grandma, no Thanksgiving in the South is complete without a jell-o mold salad—and this timeless cranberry dish still shines.
Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad Recipe
This bright salad has a can't-be-beat festive presentation featuring an array of colorful beets.
Spicy Roasted Sweet Potato Salad
Looking for a new take on a traditional sweet potato casserole? Cue this delicious recipe all of your guests will love.
Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs
Keep it simple with this fall twist on a Caesar salad that uses fall's bounty of kale.
Spiced Coconut-Cherry Mold
This old-school dish just might be worth adding to your dessert lineup this year.
Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Sorghum-Tahini Vinaigrette
When fall rolls around, all the squash varieties deserve some attention. You might already be serving up a squash casserole, but don't let that stop you from adding this acorn squash salad as a fresh, seasonal side.
Simple Beet Salad
Need a last-minute side to complete your holiday menu? This three-ingredient salad is a cinch to throw together. Simply bake, slice, and garnish for a vivid dish.
Collard Green Salad with Oranges and Port-Soaked Cherries
Instead of a big pot of bacon-flavored collard greens, try serving up this fresh, slightly boozy salad topped with sweet oranges, port-soaked cherries, and tangy goat cheese.
Ranch Tomato Aspic
This unexpected rendition of tomato aspic first graced the pages of Southern Living in 1983. Though a dish only some can truly appreciate, make a statement this year by displaying this forgotten classic on your Thanksgiving table.
Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans
These smoky candied pecans are so irresistible you'll want to double the batch to keep some on hand for snacking.
Turkey Salad
Wondering what to do with all that leftover turkey? Here's the recipe you'll be making the day-after–and year-round.