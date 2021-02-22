Amazon Shoppers Love This Non-Stick Frying Pan So Much, They’re Ditching Their Expensive Cookware for It

Cooking with a non-stick pan is just one of the many pleasures in life, especially if you're the chef in the family. They can whip up dazzling omelettes, sear salmon, fry crepes, and much more, with virtually no cleanup time required—but many come with a hefty price. But Amazon shoppers have found one that doesn't break the bank: The T-fal Titanium Advanced Cookware Fry Pan, which they say is a "must-have for any kitchen." And right now, it's 18 percent off, so you can get the already affordable non-stick pan for even less.
This T-fal frying pan is made with a titanium surface that prevents sticking, and even customers who have used several T-fal pans over their lifetime say this particular one is "the best non-stick surface [they] have found." Not only does the 10.5-inch pan cook food evenly every time, reviewers say, but its surface is also made to last with a durable, scratch-resistant construction.
Buy It: $21 (orig. $25); amazon.com
It even has a handy heat indicator that can aid beginners in the kitchen. The circular seal will notify you when the pan is done preheating, in other words, when it's time to place your food in the pan to ensure it'll be thoroughly cooked through.
Other reviewers on Amazon say this "dependable non-stick" pan is extremely versatile too. "I love this little pan," one wrote. "It does a great job with everything from French omelets to grilled cheese to searing salmon."
Plus, since you don't need to douse your pain in oil or butter to prevent food sticking, it can make cooking a little healthier, too. And less oil means an easier cleanup.
Another shopper is convinced that the frying pan even beats out their r more expensive cookware at a fraction of the cost.
"Although I have All-Clad pans that cost a fortune, this pan does such a good job cooking and is so easy to clean, I usually reach for it first," they shared. "This is a tremendous value for its price."
If you're looking for a non-stick frying pan to whip up your favorite foods at an affordable price, opt for the T-fal Titanium Advanced Cookware Fry Pan that's on sale for just $21 at Amazon.