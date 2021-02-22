Amazon Shoppers Love This Non-Stick Frying Pan So Much, They’re Ditching Their Expensive Cookware for It

Cooking with a non-stick pan is just one of the many pleasures in life, especially if you're the chef in the family. They can whip up dazzling omelettes, sear salmon, fry crepes, and much more, with virtually no cleanup time required—but many come with a hefty price. But Amazon shoppers have found one that doesn't break the bank: The T-fal Titanium Advanced Cookware Fry Pan, which they say is a "must-have for any kitchen." And right now, it's 18 percent off, so you can get the already affordable non-stick pan for even less.