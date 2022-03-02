Vitamix, Staub, Zwilling, Keurig, and More Top Kitchen Brands Are on Sale at Target
Spring time calls for a refresh in every sense of the word. For some, that involves shopping for new home decor, while others overhaul closets to prioritize dresses and breathable tees or stock up on fresh beauty products to acclimate skin to warmer days. It's also a great time to spruce up your kitchen supplies to prepare for spring gatherings and summer potlucks.
To help you get started, Target released more than 5,500 kitchen and dining deals, with discounts up to 50 percent off. Its current kitchen sale is basically a wish list full of the best kitchen essentials you need all on sale, including baking dishes, coffee makers, and Dutch ovens. So many top brands that rarely get majorly marked down are included in the sale: Think Staub, Keurig, Zwilling, Vitamix, Dash, Crock-Pot, and Ninja.
If it's bakeware you're looking for—especially if you're planning an Easter gathering full of desserts—don't miss Target's deals on NutriChef bakeware sets, Staub ceramic baking dishes, Ballarini nonstick bundt pans, and Staub cast iron Dutch ovens. Even pizza pans are on sale, like this 3-piece set from Ballarini that includes a pizza cutter for under $50.
For those still holding out on buying a few new appliances that will make life in the kitchen easier, now's the time to shop. Rarely-on-sale appliances like this Vitamix blender is 33 percent off, and Ninja's air fryer that doubles as an indoor grill is $60 less than usual. Hamilton Beach's already affordable hand mixer is only $18 right now, and Magic Chef's countertop ice maker that you'll definitely want when summer rolls around is 24 percent off.
Space-saving coffee makers by Keurig and Mr. Coffee are also on sale (some cost just $90), but if it's multifunctional coffee makers you want, grab Braun's drip coffee maker that comes with seven different brew sizes and four drip styles while it's 20 percent off. Other kitchen essentials, such as Henckels' knife block, Zwilling's digital scale, and Berghoff's silicone whisk, are all discounted, too.
It can be overwhelming to scroll through all 5,500 of Target's kitchen discounts, so we've narrowed it down to the 30 best below. Shop deals starting at $16 before they're gone.
Best Bakeware Deals
- Staub Cast Iron 2.75-Qt Round Cocotte, $259.95 (orig. $371)
- Ballarini La Patisserie Nonstick 9-Inch Bundt Pan, $19.95 (orig. $22)
- NutriChef 10-Piece Nonstick Carbon Steel Bakeware Set, $56.99 (orig. $71.99)
- Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set, $49.95 (orig. $129)
- Ballarini Cookin'Italy Pizza Pan Set, $49.95 (orig. $62)
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender, $299.95 (orig. $449.95)
- Magic Chef Portable Countertop Ice Maker, $159.99 (orig. $209.99)
- Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Case, $17.99 (orig. $22.99)
- Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, $169.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Haden Heritage 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Retro Electric Kettle, $76.42 (orig. $93.99)
Best Coffee Maker Deals
- Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Mr. Coffee Single-Serve & Programmable Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker, $89.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Braun MultiServe Drip Coffee Maker, $135.96 (orig. $169.99)
- Zwilling Sorrento Plus Double Wall French Press, $59.95 (orig. $86)
- Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Automatic Blade Mill Grinder, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
Best Cookware Deals
- Berghoff Comfort 10-Inch Stainless Steel Covered Deep Skillet, $79.99 (orig. $135)
- Room Essentials 4-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan and Saucepan, $12.60 (orig. $18)
- NutriChef Pre-Seasoned Nonstick Cooking Wok with Wooden Lid, $64.99 (orig. $81.99)
- Crock Pot Artisan 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Saute Pan, $69.99 (orig. $88.74)
- Zwilling Clad Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan, $94.95 (orig. $119)
Best Storage Deals
- Glasslock Duo 3-Piece Clear Tempered Glass Food Storage Containers, $47.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Zulay Kitchen Bamboo Expandable Utensil Organizer, $39.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Henckels Hardwood Knife Block, $29.95 (orig. $50)
- Threshold Metal Breadbox, $25 (orig. $50)
- Juvale 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer, $20.99 (orig. $32.99)
Best Kitchen Utensil Deals
- Zwilling Enfinigy Digital Kitchen Scale, $49.95 (orig. $65)
- Berghoff Essentials Stainless Steel 4-Sided Grater, $13.99 (orig. $20)
- Berghoff Leo 11-Inch Silicone Whisk, $15.99 (orig. $27)
- Zulay Kitchen Silicone Baking Mat Sheet Set, $14.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Henckels Stainless Steel Can Opener, $21.95 (orig. $31)