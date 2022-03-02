Vitamix, Staub, Zwilling, Keurig, and More Top Kitchen Brands Are on Sale at Target

Save up to 50 percent on blenders, baking dishes, and Dutch ovens.
By Nina Huang March 01, 2022
Spring time calls for a refresh in every sense of the word. For some, that involves shopping for new home decor, while others overhaul closets to prioritize dresses and breathable tees or stock up on fresh beauty products to acclimate skin to warmer days. It's also a great time to spruce up your kitchen supplies to prepare for spring gatherings and summer potlucks.  

To help you get started, Target released more than 5,500 kitchen and dining deals, with discounts up to 50 percent off. Its current kitchen sale is basically a wish list full of the best kitchen essentials you need all on sale, including baking dishes, coffee makers, and Dutch ovens. So many top brands that rarely get majorly marked down are included in the sale: Think Staub, Keurig, Zwilling, Vitamix, Dash, Crock-Pot, and Ninja. 

If it's bakeware you're looking for—especially if you're planning an Easter gathering full of desserts—don't miss Target's deals on NutriChef bakeware sets, Staub ceramic baking dishes, Ballarini nonstick bundt pans, and Staub cast iron Dutch ovens. Even pizza pans are on sale, like this 3-piece set from Ballarini that includes a pizza cutter for under $50.

For those still holding out on buying a few new appliances that will make life in the kitchen easier, now's the time to shop. Rarely-on-sale appliances like this Vitamix blender is 33 percent off, and Ninja's air fryer that doubles as an indoor grill is $60 less than usual. Hamilton Beach's already affordable hand mixer is only $18 right now, and Magic Chef's countertop ice maker that you'll definitely want when summer rolls around is 24 percent off.

Space-saving coffee makers by Keurig and Mr. Coffee are also on sale (some cost just $90), but if it's multifunctional coffee makers you want, grab Braun's drip coffee maker that comes with seven different brew sizes and four drip styles while it's 20 percent off. Other kitchen essentials, such as Henckels' knife block, Zwilling's digital scale, and Berghoff's silicone whisk, are all discounted, too.

It can be overwhelming to scroll through all 5,500 of Target's kitchen discounts, so we've narrowed it down to the 30 best below. Shop deals starting at $16 before they're gone.

