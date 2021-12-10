How to Soften Brown Sugar Quickly
Here’s what to do if your brown sugar has turned into a brick.
Has this ever happened to you? You find yourself in the mood for a delicious batch of chewy chocolate chip cookies, but when you reach into the cupboard, you discover your brown sugar has turned into a brick. Bricks obviously don't mix well into cookie batter, or any batter for that matter. Luckily, it's easy to soften brown sugar and return it to its natural consistency so you can bake with it again. We chatted with Chef Felicia de Rose of Planta South Beach who shared several methods on how to soften brown sugar. Here's what you should know.
Why Does Brown Sugar Get Hard?
Brown sugar gets its delicious rich flavor from molasses. Molasses is moist so as it evaporates and dries out, the sugar crystals start to cluster and stick together. Eventually this will result in hard, rock-like clumps or even your entire bag of brown sugar turning into a brick.
Why Shouldn't You Bake with Hardened Brown Sugar?
There are several reasons why baking with hard brown sugar is a bad idea. First, it's hard to measure properly since hard brown sugar has morphed itself into a rock-like shape. More importantly, even if you manage to break it into bits, hard brown sugar is, well, hard. This means it won't dissolve and mix evenly into your batter. When your baked goods come out of the oven, they're likely to have little pellets of brown sugar in them. This is why it's important to soften your brown sugar before baking.
How to Prevent Brown Sugar From Hardening
If you want to prevent the moisture in brown sugar from evaporating, it's imperative to limit its exposure to air. Once you've opened the bag or box, immediately transfer the brown sugar into an airtight container. When baking, be sure to seal the lid of the container as soon as you've finished using it.
How to Soften Hard Brown Sugar
So what do you do if, despite your efforts, your brown sugar has hardened anyway? Don't worry, Chef de Rose says you have several options:
A Slice of Bread
Take a slice of bread and add it to approximately 8 ounces of brown sugar in an airtight container. After 8 hours, the brown sugar will be softened in most cases. Please note, however, that if the brown sugar is extremely hard it may take up to 24 hours for this method to be effective.
Terracotta Pucks
Soak a terracotta puck in water for approximately half an hour. Dry the puck and place it in the airtight container with your brown sugar. Let it sit overnight and your brown sugar will be softened and ready for use.
Apple Slices
Add a quarter of an apple, or three slices to eight ounces of brown sugar in an airtight container. The brown sugar will soften in as little as two hours.
Microwave
Place the brown sugar into a microwave-safe bowl and cover it with a damp paper towel. Heat on high for approximately 20 seconds. If the brown sugar isn't completely softened, stir it and repeat as often as necessary.