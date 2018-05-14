Sensational Summer Recipes That'll Make Feeding a Crowd a Breeze

Summertime never fails to bring along a fresh batch of reasons you need delicious seasonal recipes that are guaranteed to feed and please the whole crowd. At any given moment, you could be juggling a calendar packed with outdoor cookouts, pool parties, neighborhood potlucks, and family celebrations—each just waiting to be paired with its perfect summer casserole or side dish. From hearty casserole mains to big-batch barbecue sides, we have the easy summer food for a crowd that'll get you through the busy, hot summer season without breaking a sweat (in the kitchen at least).

Many of these, like our Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos and Zucchini Lasagna, make easy summer dinner recipes for the family; while others, like our Crab-and-Bacon Linguine and Spicy Pineapple Slaw, are begging you to branch out a little bit. We've rounded up spectacular summer recipes that'll make this season your most delicious yet.