3 Easy and Delicious Recipes for the Perfect Spring Picnic
Ditch the dining room table and head outdoors.
It's springtime, y'all! Let's ditch the dining room table and head outdoors. What better way to celebrate sunny skies and blooming hydrangeas than a spring picnic? Rest assured it doesn't have to be an all-day preparation; in fact, we're giving you a hassle-free guarantee with three easy, make-ahead recipes that are sure to become your new favorite picnic food. We suggest three courses for a picture-perfect outing, so grab your go-to wicker basket, a soft blanket, and whip up these delicious ideas.
There's one essential question to ask when planning an open-air feast: Is this recipe easy-to-transport? Save your dreams of duck confit and creme brulée for another day; transportability is key where Southern picnic recipes are concerned. Grilled chicken pitas are a refreshing twist on the typical picnic sandwich. Marinated in fresh garlic, oregano, and lemon zest, juicy grilled chicken is tucked into warm pita pockets that are easy to wrap in parchment paper and pop in a picnic basket.
Enjoy the fresh flavors of the season with this refreshingly light recipe. It wouldn't be a true Southern picnic without field peas and corn on the menu. This tasty salad comes together in less than 15 minutes with a handful of easy-to-find ingredients (we suggest stopping by your local farmers' market to get the goodies). Enriched with bacon and tossed in an herb sauce, it'll take your outdoor meal to the next level.
We always save room for dessert. Imagine the best makings of granola bars and peanut butter cookies joining forces, and you'd have a Peanut Butter Finger. This dish combines dark chocolate and rolled oats into one velvety, bite-sized snack. This sweet treat is the ideal recipe to make days in advance of your picnic party. Peanut Butter Fingers freeze beautifully; whip them up a few days before your outing and grab and go when you're ready.
Give these spring recipes a try to minimize pre-picnic prep without sacrificing any flavor. You're just a few easy steps away from enjoying a memorable meal on a beautiful day.