22 Wonderful One-Dish Meals Fit For Spring

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 24, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

One-dish meals make dining easy, and these delicious recipes feature the fresh flavors of spring. A stop at the farmers' market is a great way to see what's in season in your area. While you're at the market, pick up everything you'll need for one of our great one-dish meals like our Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables. If you want to add spice to your spring dinners, try our Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots Recipe. This recipe pairs cayenne pepper with caramelized grapes for a nice balance of flavor. If you enjoy simple pasta dishes, cook our Chicken Caprese Pasta or delight in the Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss. For brunch, you can't go wrong with our Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata.

No matter which route you take, all of these one-dish recipes make spring meals a breeze. So spring into the season and take our one-dish meals right from your oven—or stovetop—to the table.

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta

Use fresh basil, parsley, and chives to make the pesto that tops this dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry

If you don't have a large wok, use a cast-iron skillet instead to make sure the sauce in this stir fry doesn't reduce too fast.

3 of 22

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Season chicken with cinnamon and nutmeg to add an interesting depth of flavor that is balanced out by fresh tomatoes, lemon, and herbs.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Ham-and-Bean Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Ham-and-Bean Soup

Assemble this soup in minutes. Let it simmer in the slow-cooker all day long.

5 of 22

Lemon Chicken Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup

Add lemon juice to give your classic chicken soup recipe a much needed refresh.

6 of 22

One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

Serve this colorful Mediterranean-inspired meal over pearl couscous.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

This cross between a sauté and stew relies on seasonal vegetables for bright flavor.

8 of 22

Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

The panko breadcrumbs on this tangy salmon give it an extra-crispy crunch.

9 of 22

Chicken Bog

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Bog

This recipe is an easy way to feed a crowd or an extra-hungry family on a weeknight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Shrimp Fried Rice

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Shrimp Fried Rice

Pineapple adds a pop of bold flavor to our favorite shrimp fried rice.

11 of 22

Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

The rice base in this dish soaks up and holds all the flavorful sauce.

12 of 22

Chicken Enchiladas

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas

For a fast flourish, char one side of the tortillas directly over gas flames for a few seconds using tongs. These enchiladas are served with our super quick and easy (and oh-so-delicious) Tomatillo Salsa. If you aren't a fan of tomatillos or can't find them in your grocery store, swap in your favorite tomato variety or whip up one of our other salsa recipes to use as a topper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

Pea tendrils, the tender tips of pea vines that taste just like the peas, make an unexpected and charming garnish.

14 of 22

Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

A zesty marinade livens up this pork-and-veggie one sheet pan supper. Flavorful roasted squash, zucchini, and red potatoes make the perfect bed to serve pork loin chops. 

15 of 22

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Here's the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in less than 25 minutes. This recipe only uses one pan making cleanup a breeze. Just pile everything on your sheet pan and follow our instructions for perfectly broiled fish that will be on the table in no time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Chicken-and-Artichoke Penne

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Artichoke Penne

A handheld Microplane grater makes it easy to add fresh Parmesan flavor.

17 of 22

Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss

Using a mix of different shapes of pasta? Add any larger, thicker shapes to the pot 2 to 3 minutes before smaller pasta. Feel free to veer from the recipe and use up any vegetables that you have on hand. Try swapping out green beans or broccoli for the sugar snaps or 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper for the jarred pimiento.

18 of 22

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata

A frittata is a great brunch dish for  family-style entertaining.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Cook the pasta al dente (1 or 2 minutes shorter than package directions specify) so it holds its shape when tossed with the vegetables and vinaigrette. Ripe for riffs, the salad is also delicious with cheese-filled tortellini.

20 of 22

Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

For a colorful, eye pleasing plate, make sure you include ingredients in a variety of colors: they will rise to the top of the frittata.

21 of 22

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

This stovetop-to-oven method yields crisp, dark-golden skin and juicy, tender meat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Seedless grapes are the secret ingredient in this sweet-and-spicy meal. They caramelize as the dish roasts to add a bit of sweetness to the sauce.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors