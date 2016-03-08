One-dish meals make dining easy, and these delicious recipes feature the fresh flavors of spring. A stop at the farmers' market is a great way to see what's in season in your area. While you're at the market, pick up everything you'll need for one of our great one-dish meals like our Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables. If you want to add spice to your spring dinners, try our Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots Recipe. This recipe pairs cayenne pepper with caramelized grapes for a nice balance of flavor. If you enjoy simple pasta dishes, cook our Chicken Caprese Pasta or delight in the Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss. For brunch, you can't go wrong with our Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata.

No matter which route you take, all of these one-dish recipes make spring meals a breeze. So spring into the season and take our one-dish meals right from your oven—or stovetop—to the table.