Classic Southern Recipes For Every Month in 2021
Down South, there are certain recipes that have been passed from generation to generation for a reason. These dishes have a dash of Southern soul baked right in, from their flaky crusts and cheesy centers to their sweet buttercream-laced layers. Whether it's a holiday tradition or backyard BBQ essential, these recipes are celebrated staples on our Southern tables.
So, why not learn to master them? Some Southern cooks might be able to whip up a summer tomato pie or an Easter-worthy cake without looking at a recipe, but they all had to start somewhere. To help you realize your cooking potential this year, we've rounded up a classic Southern recipe for every month in 2021 everyone should try at home. Whether you're a seasoned chef or just learning the ropes, there's nothing like mastering a new dish, even if it's been around for quite some time.
January: Classic Hoppin’ John
Recipe: Classic Hoppin’ John
For the best chance of good luck in 2021, we recommend whipping up this holiday staple on New Year's Day. It promises a generous helping of comfort and tradition.
February: Jambalaya
Recipe: Jambalaya
Bring the Big Easy taste into your home just in time for Mardi Gras season. This hearty meal is a hallmark of the Creole cuisine.
March: Homemade Orange Rolls
Recipe: Homemade Orange Rolls
While we're hopelessly stuck in between seasons, why not bake a batch of rolls that have a touch of winter comfort a dash of spring zest? Serve for breakfast alongside cheesy grits or a sausage casserole for the ultimate start to the day.
April: Ultimate Carrot Cake
Recipe: Ultimate Carrot Cake
Made with grated carrots and sweetened coconut, these Easter-worthy cake layers are moist, sweet, and soft.
May: Crawfish Boil
Recipe: Crawfish Boil
The rumors are true—all you really need for a good crawfish boil is fresh crawfish, a big cooking pot, a few friends, and a beautiful day.
June: Heirloom Tomato Pie
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie
A slight upgrade to your grandmother’s classic tomato pie recipe, this dish is dashing with heirloom tomatoes and a homemade Parmesan-Buttermilk Crust.
July: Deep South Barbecue Ribs
Recipe: Deep South Barbecue Ribs
Tomatoes, light brown sugar, vinegar, and yellow mustard make this BBQ recipe a perfect blend of regional flavors.
August: Easy Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Easy Peach Cobbler
This summer-loving cobbler pairs well with lake days, homemade ice cream, and long weekends. Plus, with an unpretentious, six-ingredient shopping list, this simple dessert won't distract you much from family pool time.
September: Classic Baked Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Classic Baked Mac and Cheese
Step away from the boxed stuff. This Southern staple is simple enough to make on a school night and proves homemade is always worth the extra effort.
October: Mississippi Roast
Recipe: Mississippi Roast
Say hello to the fall season with a classic recipe fit for Sunday supper. This Mississippi roast is perfect as it is, but there is an epic sandwich just waiting to be built from the leftovers too.
November: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Once you’ve made a pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet, you may never go back to a pie plate. Ready for Thanksgiving or any time in between, this timeless treat has just the right amount of ooey, gooey pecan filing.
December: Snowy Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream
Recipe: Snowy Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream
For Southern Living, it wouldn’t be the holidays without a white cake on the cover of our December issue. Start a new Christmas tradition this season, and try one of our favorites for yourself.