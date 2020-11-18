10 Southern Comfort Foods You Can Ship to Friends and Family This Winter
The holiday season won't be the same for many people this year. To stay safe during the pandemic, many of us are staying home and possibly gathering virtually with friends and family. Want to make the holidays less lonely for a loved one? Send them comfort food. The South is lucky to have so many talented bakers, chefs, and producers who are able to ship their tasty offerings anywhere. To help you out, we rounded up some of the region's best shippable options from cake to cookies to biscuits.
Pumpkin Bread from La Farm Bakery
Nothing says love like bread, and Cary, North Carolina's La Farm Bakery has the good stuff. From pumpkin bread to bacon brioche rolls to their famous mini white chocolate baguettes, there's something for any carb lover.
Chocolate Chess Pie from Southern Baked Pie
Founder Amanda Wilbanks knows her way around pie dough, which is why her pies at Southern Baked Pie are some of the best around. For people with a sweet tooth, go for one of the classics like chocolate chess, pecan, pumpkin, or cherry. There are also savory options like beef stroganoff or chicken ranchero.
Buttermilk Biscuits from Callie's Little Hot Biscuits
Buttery biscuits—enough said. Just in case, though, you should know that Callie's Little Hot Biscuits, made in Charleston, are small but dense bundles of love. Classic buttermilk is a winning option as is cheddar and chive. There's also a gluten-free option, so no one has to feel left out.
Hot Cocoa Cake from Caroline's Cakes
This year has had its fair share of challenges, which is all the more reason to celebrate getting through it with cake. The star at Caroline's Cakes, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is the seven-layer caramel cake, but the holiday flavors, like hot cocoa (chocolate cake, whipped icing, and hot cocoa-infused buttercream) and pink Champagne, are perfect for the season.
Milk Chocolate Toffee from Dottie's Toffee
What's not to love about this sweet and salty confection from Dottie's Toffee? Order it in milk or dark chocolate, in a bag or in a tin, you can't go wrong.
Charbroiled Oysters from Drago's Seafood Restaurant
The Louisiana mini chain is rumored to have created charbroiled oysters. They can't send the riverfront restaurant to your home, but they can send you Drago's Seafood charbroiled oyster kit with everything you need to recreate your own Louisiana experience. Pair them with a hurricane.
Texas Sheet Cake Ice Cream from Lick Honest Ice Creams
Creative flavors abound at this Austin ice cream shop, and now people can enjoy them at home. Create your own six pack with Lick Honest Ice Creams like Texas sheet cake, gooey pear butter cake, and caramel salt lick.
Hot Chocolate Bomb from Jardi Chocolate
Located in Chamblee, Georgia, Jardi Chocolate is known for their beautiful truffles. This winter, though, it's all about the hot chocolate bomb which contains a mix of hot cocoa powder and marshmallows atop a chocolate peppermint base. Just add warm milk.
Fried Chicken from Hattie B's
Not many things are more comforting than hot chicken straight out of Nashville. Whether you order a whole bird or wings, your tastebuds will be pleased with Hattie B's. Note: pickles are not included.
Chocolate Chunk Cookies from A Haute Cookie
Not too sweet with the right amount of chew, the cookies at Atlanta's A Haute Cookie would brighten up anyone's mailbox. It's hard to choose among the many varieties, but the chocolate chunk, strawberry shortcake, sugar pumpkin are a good place to start. Other standouts on the menu include the Keto cookie, brownie cookie bars, and cookie dough pints.