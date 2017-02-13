21 Things We Bet You Didn't Know You Could Make in the Slow Cooker

No offense to soups and stews, but your slow cooker is capable of so much more. You've already witnessed how convenient the slow cooker is when it comes to braising meats or cooking chili, pulled pork, and dip. But what you may not know is that unexpected dishes, like lasagna, nachos, cakes, meatballs, and breakfast casseroles, can also be cooked low and slow. The slow cooker is a brilliant tool that yields maximum comfort with minimum effort, not to mention the hands-off approach to cooking lends itself to a quick and easy after-dinner clean up. So, the question begs to be asked: Is there anything the slow cooker can't do? If we're to answer that question based on the sweet, savory, and foolproof recipes we've chosen for this collection, the answer is a resounding "no." Here are some of our favorite reasons to dust off Mama's favorite all-in-one kitchen appliance, and "set it and forget it" for breakfast, dinner, and yes, even dessert.