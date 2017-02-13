21 Things We Bet You Didn't Know You Could Make in the Slow Cooker

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022

No offense to soups and stews, but your slow cooker is capable of so much more. You've already witnessed how convenient the slow cooker is when it comes to braising meats or cooking chili, pulled pork, and dip. But what you may not know is that unexpected dishes, like lasagna, nachos, cakes, meatballs, and breakfast casseroles, can also be cooked low and slow. The slow cooker is a brilliant tool that yields maximum comfort with minimum effort, not to mention the hands-off approach to cooking lends itself to a quick and easy after-dinner clean up. So, the question begs to be asked: Is there anything the slow cooker can't do? If we're to answer that question based on the sweet, savory, and foolproof recipes we've chosen for this collection, the answer is a resounding "no." Here are some of our favorite reasons to dust off Mama's favorite all-in-one kitchen appliance, and "set it and forget it" for breakfast, dinner, and yes, even dessert.  

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Sausage-Potato Frittata

Recipe: Sausage-Potato Frittata

Breakfast is made easier thanks to the slow cooker and this easy and filling frittata. Delicious, cheesy, and hearty, it's sure to please the morning crowd.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

This winning trio of French toast, pecans, and cinnamon is totally worth the wait. The slow cooker does all the work so you can roll out of bed with delicious bread pudding awaiting you the next morning.

3 of 21

Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Recipe: Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

The classic sausage breakfast casserole gets a slow-cooker makeover. Perfect for brunch, you'll enjoy every layer of sausage, eggs, cheese, and hash browns.

Advertisement

4 of 21

Slow-Cooker Grits

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grits

Is there any food more quintessentially Southern than grits? Instead of the usual quick boil method that leads to dry or lumpy grits, the slow cooker helps to turn stone-ground grits into smooth and creamy perfection.

5 of 21

Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

This casserole is also chock full of early morning favorites, like eggs, bacon, and cheese, all baked into one delicious breakfast feast.

6 of 21

Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

The possibilities are endless when it comes to slow-cooked mini meatballs. Enjoy these easy meatball sliders, covered in slow-simmered tangy tomato sauce, as a tasty party appetizer or a savory game-day treat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

This recipe showcases the versatility of sweet potatoes. Bake this colorful and flavorful breakfast the next time you're serving brunch, or prep it the night before.

8 of 21

Pork Carnitas Nachos

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Pork Carnitas Nachos

Give nachos a Southern-style boost with slow-cooked pork loin, brown rice, queso fresco, and seasoned veggies. Don't forget to load up on your favorite nacho toppings for a simple dish on busy weeknights.

9 of 21

Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

Melt-in-your-mouth meatloaf was practically made for the slow cooker. This recipe will cook for about four and a half hours, but only takes about 20 minutes of hands-on time. Not to mention it slices up nicely to serve atop a bed of creamy mashed potatoes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Sweet potatoes simmer all day in your slow cooker, turning meltingly tender. Sweet, savory and salty, this sweet potato and bacon recipe is all you need for a tasty side dish to complement a delicious weeknight dinner.

11 of 21

Lemon Bar Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cake

When life hands you lemons, don't resort to lemonade—instead, make this citrusy lemon bar cake in the slow cooker to end the meal on a sweet note.

12 of 21

Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Oh, yes we did. If this is your first attempt at making a chocolate cake in the slow cooker, it certainly won't be your last.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Easy Enchilada Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Easy Enchilada Bake

An old Mexican favorite with a new twist, this super simple enchilada recipe doesn't have the usual long cook time that most slow-cooker meals have. You're welcome.

14 of 21

Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies

The meatball hero of sandwiches, this beefy hoagie is our favorite meal-in-a-bun. And when prepared this way in the slow cooker, it's quicker and easier than ever.

15 of 21

Berry Cobbler

Recipe: Berry Cobbler

All we can really say is that it's berry, berry good.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

Recipe: Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

Give this classic Cajun dish a whirl in the slow cooker. Here, shrimp and chicken simmer together perfectly to make one flavorful jambalaya.

17 of 21

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

No boiling required here. Just layer uncooked lasagna noodles with chicken, cheese, carrots, and spinach. The slow cooker pulls double duty, keeping your lasagna warm throughout the meal, in case you can't resist seconds.

18 of 21

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Fortunately, this cranberry delight will allow you to free up your oven to make cake in the slow cooker. Cranberries caramelize with brown sugar in the slow cooker for the ultimate dessert. The only thing we're missing here is the ice cream on top.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Peach Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Peach Cobbler

Just fix it and forget it! It's hard to believe a peach cobbler that's filled with fresh peaches and a golden crusty top cooks up so easily and deliciously in the slow cooker.

20 of 21

Spicy Chicken Cacciatore

Credit: Photo: Randy Mayor

Recipe: Spicy Chicken Cacciatore

The slow cooker is the secret to fall-apart chicken in this recipe. Serve this saucy dish over polenta or pasta.

21 of 21

Apple and Pear Crisp

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp

Who needs the oven when you can make this comforting and crumbly dessert right in the trusted slow cooker?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors