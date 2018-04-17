15 Spring Slow-Cooker Recipes for Fresh, Easy Meals
There's no denying the power of the slow cooker. It can create rich flavor, beautiful meals, and even desserts. You might think the low and slow cooking style is reserved for cozy soups and pot roasts during the winter months, but you can make fresh, beautiful spring and summer recipes in your slow cooker, too. Whether you're meal prepping for the week on a Sunday, or you know you have a busy night ahead, get out the slow cooker and relax. With spring veggies and bright flavors like lemon, these spring crock pot recipes won't weigh you down. The temperature is finally warming up, but that doesn't mean your slow cooker should start gathering dust until fall. These spring slow-cooker recipes will prove that your slow cooker is even more versatile than you thought. Kid-friendly, fresh, and super easy, spring slow-cooker recipes are the way to go this season.
Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
One-bowl meals are the easiest way to get healthy carbs, protein, and veggies in one easy recipe.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches
Throw a spring cookout without any hassle when you use your slow cooker for the main dish. Serve a lineup of our favorite barbecue sides for a winning meal.
Lemon Chicken Soup
Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup
If spring allergies are getting you down, a bright bowl of lemon chicken soup is sure to comfort you. This recipe has a high yield, so you can freeze some to save for later or eat it throughout the week.
Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
Whether for a weekend brunch or weekday lunch, these salmon sandwiches are bursting with flavor from seasonings like lemongrass, fennel, scallions, and dry white wine and an herbed cream cheese mixture.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
Taco Tuesday, anyone? The only thing this fiesta-ready recipe is missing is a pitcher of margaritas.
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
Use fresh, sweet corn from the farmers' market to make this chowder the best it can be. You'll love the texture and flavor from a topping of fresh corn, bacon, red onion, chives, and lime juice.
Chicken Piccata
Recipe: Chicken Piccata
A classic chicken piccata can be tricky to pull off, but with the help of your slow cooker, you'll have this tangy, lemony dish down.
Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs
Short ribs are usually thought of as a comforting cold-weather dish, but sweet tea and bright lemon bring this recipe right into spring.
Black Bean Burgers with Comeback Sauce
Recipe: Black Bean Burgers with Comeback Sauce
Lighten up burger night with a black-bean option. You'll never make another burger without Comeback Sauce.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
Buttery biscuits, creamy white barbecue sauce, and tangy slaw round out the flavors in this recipe that's perfect for making multiple batches to serve crowds.
Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
If you have leftover chicken, look no further than this easy spring twist on classic lasagna.
Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel
Recipe: Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel
A great meal for a weeknight dinner thanks to 4 hours in the slow-cooker.
Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken
Recipe: Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken
A tarragon cream sauce takes this chicken dish to new delicious heights.
Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone
This hearty spring soup is so easy thanks to your slow-cooker.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
These delicious cups pair the freshness of a salad with the heartiness of a taco.