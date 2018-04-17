15 Spring Slow-Cooker Recipes for Fresh, Easy Meals

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree

There's no denying the power of the slow cooker. It can create rich flavor, beautiful meals, and even desserts. You might think the low and slow cooking style is reserved for cozy soups and pot roasts during the winter months, but you can make fresh, beautiful spring and summer recipes in your slow cooker, too. Whether you're meal prepping for the week on a Sunday, or you know you have a busy night ahead, get out the slow cooker and relax. With spring veggies and bright flavors like lemon, these spring crock pot recipes won't weigh you down. The temperature is finally warming up, but that doesn't mean your slow cooker should start gathering dust until fall. These spring slow-cooker recipes will prove that your slow cooker is even more versatile than you thought. Kid-friendly, fresh, and super easy, spring slow-cooker recipes are the way to go this season.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

One-bowl meals are the easiest way to get healthy carbs, protein, and veggies in one easy recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches

Throw a spring cookout without any hassle when you use your slow cooker for the main dish. Serve a lineup of our favorite barbecue sides for a winning meal.

3 of 15

Lemon Chicken Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup

If spring allergies are getting you down, a bright bowl of lemon chicken soup is sure to comfort you. This recipe has a high yield, so you can freeze some to save for later or eat it throughout the week.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

Whether for a weekend brunch or weekday lunch, these salmon sandwiches are bursting with flavor from seasonings like lemongrass, fennel, scallions, and dry white wine and an herbed cream cheese mixture.

5 of 15

Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

Taco Tuesday, anyone? The only thing this fiesta-ready recipe is missing is a pitcher of margaritas.

6 of 15

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Use fresh, sweet corn from the farmers' market to make this chowder the best it can be. You'll love the texture and flavor from a topping of fresh corn, bacon, red onion, chives, and lime juice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Chicken Piccata

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Piccata

A classic chicken piccata can be tricky to pull off, but with the help of your slow cooker, you'll have this tangy, lemony dish down.

8 of 15

Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs

Short ribs are usually thought of as a comforting cold-weather dish, but sweet tea and bright lemon bring this recipe right into spring.

9 of 15

Black Bean Burgers with Comeback Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Black Bean Burgers with Comeback Sauce

Lighten up burger night with a black-bean option. You'll never make another burger without Comeback Sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Buttery biscuits, creamy white barbecue sauce, and tangy slaw round out the flavors in this recipe that's perfect for making multiple batches to serve crowds.

11 of 15

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

If you have leftover chicken, look no further than this easy spring twist on classic lasagna.

12 of 15

Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel

A great meal for a weeknight dinner thanks to 4 hours in the slow-cooker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken

A tarragon cream sauce takes this chicken dish to new delicious heights.  

14 of 15

Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone

This hearty spring soup is so easy thanks to your slow-cooker.

15 of 15

Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

These delicious cups pair the freshness of a salad with the heartiness of a taco.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells