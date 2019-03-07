Our Best Slow-Cooker Recipes for Sunday Supper
If you want to serve up a hearty Sunday supper, but don't want to spend all of your precious Sunday hours in the kitchen, your slow cooker is here to save the day. These easy slow-cooker recipes will allow you to gather around the dinner table with your family for a warm Sunday supper to start your week off on the right foot. With a little planning, all you'll have to do on Sunday is toss all the ingredients into your slow cooker and let it do the cooking while you enjoy the rest of your Sunday. You'll have a home cooked meal a few hours later without having to sacrifice any of your day in the kitchen.
Even though these slow-cooker recipes are easy solutions, they definitely don't skimp on the flavor or nostalgia. Classics like meatloaf, pot roast, salisbury steak, and more can all be pulled together in your slow cooker. While the best part of Sunday suppers in getting to spend time with your family, the delicious recipes will be the icing on the cake to a great evening.
Slow Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf
Lining your slow cooker with aluminum foil allows you to easily remove the meatloaf, and makes cleanup a breeze.
Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken
Serve this creamy chicken over egg noodles, rice, or mashed potatoes.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
Pot roast is a comforting meal that's one of the most popular Sunday supper dishes.
Slow-Cooker Pork Roast
Make sure to cut your vegetables in the recommended sizes so they'll cook evenly.
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
Salisbury Steak can be considered the ultimate Sunday supper. Slow cooking ensures the patties never dry out thanks to being cooked in gravy.
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
Two Southern classics come together to create one delicious dish.
Beef Bourguignon
Adding a bacon topping just before serving helps creates the perfect salty bite of Beef Bourguignon.
Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata
Allowing the short ribs to cook most of the day will make them so tender that they'll fall off the bone with ease.
Beer-Braised Pot Roast
We use the cooking liquid to create a rich and thick sauce to serve alongside the roast and vegetables.
Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing
Not just for November, this comforting meal can be served all year long.
Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes
This recipe allows you to cook your main and sides for a hearty meal all at one time.
King Ranch Chicken
A slow-cooker version of traditional King Ranch Chicken delivers the same great flavor with ease.
Peppered Beef Soup
We think this soup is best enjoyed as pictured in a Toasted Bread Bowl.
Spaghetti Casserole
Make sure to serve this casserole with plenty of freshly grated parmesan cheese.
5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
This impressive dinner comes together with just five ingredients.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta
Serve up a homemade Bolognese sauce without having to sit over the stove all day thanks to your slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Chicken
Broiling chicken for a few minutes just before serving will create a golden, crispy skin.
Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
Toss together a fresh salad to serve with this lightened-up lasagna for a complete meal.