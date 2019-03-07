If you want to serve up a hearty Sunday supper, but don't want to spend all of your precious Sunday hours in the kitchen, your slow cooker is here to save the day. These easy slow-cooker recipes will allow you to gather around the dinner table with your family for a warm Sunday supper to start your week off on the right foot. With a little planning, all you'll have to do on Sunday is toss all the ingredients into your slow cooker and let it do the cooking while you enjoy the rest of your Sunday. You'll have a home cooked meal a few hours later without having to sacrifice any of your day in the kitchen.

Even though these slow-cooker recipes are easy solutions, they definitely don't skimp on the flavor or nostalgia. Classics like meatloaf, pot roast, salisbury steak, and more can all be pulled together in your slow cooker. While the best part of Sunday suppers in getting to spend time with your family, the delicious recipes will be the icing on the cake to a great evening.