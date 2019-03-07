Our Best Slow-Cooker Recipes for Sunday Supper

By Jenna Sims Updated May 16, 2022
If you want to serve up a hearty Sunday supper, but don't want to spend all of your precious Sunday hours in the kitchen, your slow cooker is here to save the day. These easy slow-cooker recipes will allow you to gather around the dinner table with your family for a warm Sunday supper to start your week off on the right foot. With a little planning, all you'll have to do on Sunday is toss all the ingredients into your slow cooker and let it do the cooking while you enjoy the rest of your Sunday. You'll have a home cooked meal a few hours later without having to sacrifice any of your day in the kitchen. 

Even though these slow-cooker recipes are easy solutions, they definitely don't skimp on the flavor or nostalgia. Classics like meatloaf, pot roast, salisbury steak, and more can all be pulled together in your slow cooker. While the best part of Sunday suppers in getting to spend time with your family, the delicious recipes will be the icing on the cake to a great evening.

Slow Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

Recipe: Slow Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

Lining your slow cooker with aluminum foil allows you to easily remove the meatloaf, and makes cleanup a breeze.

Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken

Recipe: Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken

Serve this creamy chicken over egg noodles, rice, or mashed potatoes. 

 

 

 

 

Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Pot roast is a comforting meal that's one of the most popular Sunday supper dishes.

Slow-Cooker Pork Roast

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Roast

Make sure to cut your vegetables in the recommended sizes so they'll cook evenly.

Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak

Recipe: Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak

Salisbury Steak can be considered the ultimate Sunday supper. Slow cooking ensures the patties never dry out thanks to being cooked in gravy.

Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings

Recipe: Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings

Two Southern classics come together to create one delicious dish.

Beef Bourguignon

Recipe: Beef Bourguignon

Adding a bacon topping just before serving helps creates the perfect salty bite of Beef Bourguignon.

Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata

Allowing the short ribs to cook most of the day will make them so tender that they'll fall off the bone with ease.

Beer-Braised Pot Roast

Recipe: Beer-Braised Pot Roast

We use the cooking liquid to create a rich and thick sauce to serve alongside the roast and vegetables.

Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

Recipe: Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

Not just for November, this comforting meal can be served all year long.

Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

Recipe: Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

This recipe allows you to cook your main and sides for a hearty meal all at one time.

King Ranch Chicken

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken

A slow-cooker version of traditional King Ranch Chicken delivers the same great flavor with ease. 

Peppered Beef Soup

Recipe: Peppered Beef Soup

We think this soup is best enjoyed as pictured in a Toasted Bread Bowl.

Spaghetti Casserole

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

Make sure to serve this casserole with plenty of freshly grated parmesan cheese.

5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

Recipe: 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

This impressive dinner comes together with just five ingredients.

Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta

Serve up a homemade Bolognese sauce without having to sit over the stove all day thanks to your slow cooker.

Slow-Cooker Chicken

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken

Broiling chicken for a few minutes just before serving will create a golden, crispy skin.

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Toss together a fresh salad to serve with this lightened-up lasagna for a complete meal.

By Jenna Sims