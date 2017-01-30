30 Satisfying Soups You Can Make in the Slow Cooker

Grab the crackers, toasted bread, and ready your spoon. When you crave comfort and convenience, look no further than soup you can make in your trusty slow cooker. While we love soup, we can do without the hassle and time it takes to prepare a homemade pot. And let's be honest, the canned, sodium-filled stuff simply won't do on some nights. That's why we're breaking out the slow cooker for a hands-free approach to a complete dinner made from scratch.

It doesn't get any easier—or any more delicious—than throwing a few fresh ingredients in the slow cooker and letting it do all the work while you enjoy your day. All you have to do is set it and forget it in the morning and come home (with an empty stomach) to these warm and satisfying stews and soups that are just waiting to be devoured by your family.