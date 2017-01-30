30 Satisfying Soups You Can Make in the Slow Cooker
Grab the crackers, toasted bread, and ready your spoon. When you crave comfort and convenience, look no further than soup you can make in your trusty slow cooker. While we love soup, we can do without the hassle and time it takes to prepare a homemade pot. And let's be honest, the canned, sodium-filled stuff simply won't do on some nights. That's why we're breaking out the slow cooker for a hands-free approach to a complete dinner made from scratch.
It doesn't get any easier—or any more delicious—than throwing a few fresh ingredients in the slow cooker and letting it do all the work while you enjoy your day. All you have to do is set it and forget it in the morning and come home (with an empty stomach) to these warm and satisfying stews and soups that are just waiting to be devoured by your family.
Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup
After using your slow cooker to make this classic soup, you may never make it on your stovetop again.
White Chicken Chili
Take a break from tradition with a bowl full of white chili, complete with tender chicken, white navy beans, and spicy seasonings.
Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon
Think of this recipe as a guide to get your soup started. You can then customize it with your favorite beans and the greens of your choice.
Lemon Chicken Soup
Comforting, healing, and easy to pull together thanks to rotisserie chicken, this soup will be on your regular winter dinner rotation.
Slow Cooker Turkey Chili Recipe
While turkey chili is a great dish to prepare with leftover holiday meat, you can also make it any day of the year.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup
Adjust the heat level of this soup by adding more (or less) chipotle chile and crushed red pepper.
Ham-and-Bean Soup
To make sure everything cooks evenly, we recommend trying to slice the celery, carrots, and onion in similar sizes.
Slow-Cooker Black Bean Soup
Proving that black beans can be more than just a side dish, this slow-cooker soup is a great base for toppings like sour cream, avocado slices, fresh cilantro leaves, and chopped fresh tomatoes.
Slow-Cooker Carne Guisada
Cooking low and slow ensures every piece of beef is tender and packed with flavor.
Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup
We recommend serving Cheddar soup in pretzel bowls for maximum enjoyment.
Slow-Cooker Peas-and-Greens Soup with Turkey Sausage
Make sure to reserve the kale and tomatoes until the last 10 minutes of cooking.
Slow Cooker Lentil Soup
Although it lacks meat, this bean and veggie soup is still packed with plenty of protein.
Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup
Chicken steps aside in this take on the classic Southern recipe. Plus, even the dumplings are cooked in the slow cooker.
Thyme-Scented White Bean & Sausage Stew
Say hello to a simple one-pot meal for dinner tonight. White beans, carrots, parsnips, garlic, and smoked Italian sausage make up this rich, dense stew.
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
Soup is suitable to serve year-round, even during summer. This soup calls for 14 ears of fresh yellow corn, so you can make the most of the in-season crop.
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
This chowder recipe is perfect for game-days or weeknights when the family is all together.
Navy Bean and Ham Soup
If you like the savory combination of ham and beans but don't have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen, let this savory slow-cooker recipe come to the rescue.
Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone
Prepare this minestrone in your slow-cooker over the weekend. Freeze the soup for later. All you have to do when you're short on time is reheat the soup and cook the pasta.
Brisket Chili
Enjoy the ball game, go shopping, or work in the yard. Return to the kitchen a few hours later to find a warm pot of flavorful brisket chili waiting for you and your family.
Chicken Soup for the Soul
No dish is quite as soothing as a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup, and the slow cooker couldn't have made the road to comfort any easier.
Beef-and-Bean Chili
Chili is a wintertime staple, and this slow-cooker version is excellent served on its own with cornbread or on top of hot dogs.
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
These soft and fluffy cornmeal dumplings bake up right in the slow cooker on top of an aromatic chicken stew.
Classic Beef Stew
There are few meals more comforting than homemade beef stew.
Fresh Corn and Potato Soup with Sautéed Shrimp
After tasting the delicious results of "milking" a fresh corn cob, you'll never shuck and chuck again. We fully tap the flavor of in-season corn with this kernel-to-cob cooking method, infusing our soup with rich, sweet flavor.
Peppered Beef Soup
A steaming hot bowl of hearty soup served out of a toasted bread bowl warms our hearts in such a distinct and fulfilling way. This comfort soup requires some prep work, but the soul warming result is worth every minute.
Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili
Lean ground turkey replaces the usual ground beef in this richly spiced, veggie-rich chili.
Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup
This potato soup is creamy and rich from ham hocks and spending time in the slow-cooker.
Loaded Potato Soup
You need just a handful of ingredients and a few minutes of hands-on time to pull this potato soup together.
Pork Chili Verde
This is how a chili should be: spicy, savory, and delicious. Grab a spoon and savor every bite. Pork rib pieces are the savory meat that makes this chili so irresistible.