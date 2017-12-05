The Best Snacks You Can Make in the Slow Cooker
Slow cookers are an amazing tool for getting dinner on the table during a busy week (i.e. every week), but these kitchen magicians aren't just for suppertime. From breakfast to dessert, you can make just about anything in your slow cooker, and slow-cooker snack recipes are next in line. Anytime you need a bite, these slow-cooker snacks will be ready for you. With virtually no hands-on time and delicious results, homemade slow-cooker snacks are so much better than store-bought options. Kids and adults will be fans of these recipes, with tons of warm dip recipes and slow-cooker nachos and wings. There are even slow-cooker snack recipes for when you have a sweet tooth. Whether its after-school snacks for the kids, at-home tailgate bites for the adults, or a pre-dinner appetizer for holiday guests, let your slow cooker do the work for you with these easy recipes.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Making your favorite game-day dip just got so much easier.
Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs
Recipe: Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs
This five-ingredient recipe is the easiest appetizer to make, and meatballs freeze beautifully.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Sweet corn and spicy jalapeño are a match made in dip heaven.
Apple Butter
Recipe: Apple Butter
Slow-cooker apple butter is great to have on hand for biscuits at holiday brunches or cheese plates at holiday parties. You can even tie it with a bow and give as a homemade hostess or neighbor gift. Another slow-cooker spread to try—our Strawberry-Blueberry Jam.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
This crowd-pleaser is a snack for any occasion that kids and adults will enjoy.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
The kids will love these meatball sliders, and if you have leftovers, they freeze well for next time.
Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
Recipe: Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
Pimiento cheese is delicious served cold, but it makes an indulgent dip when served warm.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
Fresh, healthy, and colorful, these lettuce cups can go from after-school snack to party appetizer.
Crawfish Dip
Recipe: Crawfish Dip
Our coastal and creole Southerners know a good crawfish dip requires a little heat.
Pork Carnitas Nachos
Recipe: Pork Carnitas Nachos
If you have a group of kids coming over or you're hosting an at-home tailgate, these slow-cooker nachos were made for a crowd.
Asian-Ginger Wings
Recipe: Asian-Ginger Wings
An essential game day snack, wings are one of our favorite grab-and-go eats.
Chicken Enchilada Dip
Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Dip
This recipe has all the goodness of chicken enchiladas in an easy dip you can make for any occasion (or non-occasion).
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Let us introduce you to grape jelly—the not-so-secret ingredient that adds sugar to spice in this recipe.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders
For a flavorful snack that's also filling, consider this fan-favorite sliders that are perfect for both a tailgate and after-school snack.
Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
Another slider dish that's perfect for game days, this pepper-topped creation is just as flavorful as it is colorful.