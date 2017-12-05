The Best Snacks You Can Make in the Slow Cooker

Slow cookers are an amazing tool for getting dinner on the table during a busy week (i.e. every week), but these kitchen magicians aren't just for suppertime. From breakfast to dessert, you can make just about anything in your slow cooker, and slow-cooker snack recipes are next in line. Anytime you need a bite, these slow-cooker snacks will be ready for you. With virtually no hands-on time and delicious results, homemade slow-cooker snacks are so much better than store-bought options. Kids and adults will be fans of these recipes, with tons of warm dip recipes and slow-cooker nachos and wings. There are even slow-cooker snack recipes for when you have a sweet tooth. Whether its after-school snacks for the kids, at-home tailgate bites for the adults, or a pre-dinner appetizer for holiday guests, let your slow cooker do the work for you with these easy recipes.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Making your favorite game-day dip just got so much easier.

Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs

This five-ingredient recipe is the easiest appetizer to make, and meatballs freeze beautifully.

Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Sweet corn and spicy jalapeño are a match made in dip heaven.

Apple Butter

Recipe: Apple Butter

Slow-cooker apple butter is great to have on hand for biscuits at holiday brunches or cheese plates at holiday parties. You can even tie it with a bow and give as a homemade hostess or neighbor gift. Another slow-cooker spread to try—our Strawberry-Blueberry Jam.

Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

This crowd-pleaser is a snack for any occasion that kids and adults will enjoy.

Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

The kids will love these meatball sliders, and if you have leftovers, they freeze well for next time.

Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

Credit: Photo Jennifer Davick, Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford, Food stylist: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

Pimiento cheese is delicious served cold, but it makes an indulgent dip when served warm.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Fresh, healthy, and colorful, these lettuce cups can go from after-school snack to party appetizer.

Crawfish Dip

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Crawfish Dip

Our coastal and creole Southerners know a good crawfish dip requires a little heat.

Pork Carnitas Nachos

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Pork Carnitas Nachos

If you have a group of kids coming over or you're hosting an at-home tailgate, these slow-cooker nachos were made for a crowd.

Asian-Ginger Wings

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Asian-Ginger Wings

An essential game day snack, wings are one of our favorite grab-and-go eats.

Chicken Enchilada Dip

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Dip

This recipe has all the goodness of chicken enchiladas in an easy dip you can make for any occasion (or non-occasion).

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Let us introduce you to grape jelly—the not-so-secret ingredient that adds sugar to spice in this recipe. 

Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders

For a flavorful snack that's also filling, consider this fan-favorite sliders that are perfect for both a tailgate and after-school snack. 

Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Another slider dish that's perfect for game days, this pepper-topped creation is just as flavorful as it is colorful. 

