Dump It and Forget It Slow Cooker Recipes That Are Too Easy To Mess Up

By Southern Living Editors Updated February 04, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Slow cookers are a lifesaver when you need to get dinner on the table with little effort. Yet, for all their time-saving benefits, some slow-cooker recipes still require you to sauté or cook some of the components before adding them to the slow cooker, adding to your overall prep time and minutes spent in the kitchen. Because every moment counts when you're short on time, dump recipes prepared in the slow cooker offer the perfect solution on busy weeknights. In addition to dinner, this roundup also includes easy dump recipes for sides dishes, appetizers, and even desserts. While the name may be a little off-putting, these dump recipes only require two steps: throw everything in the slow cooker and walk away. It's just that simple—no pre-cooking, browning, or using extra pots and pans. From there, all that's left for you to do is dig in!

Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Taco Tuesday has never been easier. With just five ingredients and virtually no hands-on time, this truly is a dream meal for busy cooks.

Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

The convenience of a slow cooker makes it easy to enjoy this classic any day of the week.

White Chicken Chili

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: White Chicken Chili

Slow and low, and you're well on your way to one of the easiest chili dump recipes around.

Slow-Cooker Black Bean Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Black Bean Soup

Since this simple soup lets you set it and forget it, you'll have plenty of extra time to set up a toppings bar. Different cheeses, tortilla chips, green onions, and avocados are some of our favorite finishing touches. 

Tomato-Herb Frittata

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata

Toss tomato halves, eggs, herb seasonings, and cheese together and cook overnight on low for three hours. Here's to waking up to an easy breakfast that doesn't require much effort on your part.

Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

What's even better than an easy slow cooker recipe? One that only requires four ingredients.

Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Two words: crowd-pleaser.

Lemon Chicken Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup

There is almost nothing as warm or comforting as a bowl of homemade chicken soup. Luckily, this recipe makes it a breeze because all you have to do is place the ingredients in the slow cooker and let it create a delicious meal for you.

Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Spice up dinner with this simple recipe that combines pork shoulder, chicken broth, orange juice, garlic, pepper, and salt in your slow cooker.

Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup

Deliver a delicious dinner with a hands-off approach thanks to the dynamic duo of pretzels and cheese.

Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham

You had us at black-eyed peas and greens. Plus, all that leftover ham in the fridge was just begging to be used for this delicious reason.

Chicken Soup for the Soul

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken Soup for the Soul

No fancy pot or ingredients needed here, as the slow cooker brings this easy dish to life when you're craving a bowl of soul-soothing comfort.

Ham-and-Bean Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Ham-and-Bean Soup

For best results, we recommend cutting all of your veggies as uniformly as possible. 

Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Bone-in chicken ensures chicken doesn't dry out while maintaining maximum flavor.

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Not sure what to do with leftover holiday turkey? Try tossing it in your slow cooker. This chili will use up your extra meat in no time. 

5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: 5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

Cooking pork low and slow for 8 to 10 hours allows it to easily shred with a fork.

Slow-Cooker Lentil Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Lentil Soup

Since lentils don't require soaking, you can simply toss your ingredients in a slow cooker before going about your day. 

Apple and Pear Crisp

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp

With the slow cooker, this crumbly, fruity dessert comes together in a cinch.

Easy Enchilada Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Easy Enchilada Bake

A hands-off, no-fuss approach to a cheesy and absolutely satisfying enchilada dish.

Lemon Bar Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cake

It's as easy as whisking together a few ingredients and dumping them in the slow cooker to make this bright, citrusy dessert.

Navy Bean and Ham Soup

Credit: Photo: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Navy Bean and Ham Soup

Trust us, this filling ham and bean soup tastes like you worked much harder than you really did.

Peach Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Peach Cobbler

Can you believe this was all prepared in the slow cooker, using fresh peaches and a cheap box of cake mix? After just two hours in the slow cooker, this bubbly, crispy, golden perfection will wow dinner guests for nights to come.

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Fresh kernels are the foundation of this anytime chowder. Paired with bacon, potatoes, and onions, it's sure to become a family favorite. 

Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

After the slow cooker does all the work, just add a dollop of whipped cream and serve.

Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup

The addition of lemon and orzo pasta give this satisfying soup body and plenty of flavor. Dump the ingredients in the slow cooker and set to low for about four hours.

Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue

Recipe: Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue

As long as there's a slow cooker around, you don't need a fondue pot to make a rich, creamy, and elegant dessert.

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

This recipe is proof that your slow cooker is all you need to reach peak barbecued chicken at home. 

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

A touch of garlic and bacon takes this simple slow cooker side up a notch. 

Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters

Recipe: Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters

The absolute easiest, nuttiest, and chocolaty snack ever!

Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs With Carrots and Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs With Carrots and Potatoes

We recommend sticking with bone-in chicken thighs to ensure this recipe is successful. 

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon

A slow-cooker dump soup that calls for simple, microwaved bacon? It really doesn't get any easier than that. 

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

No need to roast or boil the potatoes in advance with this simple recipe. Just peel, cube, and place them in your slow cooker along with brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon.

BBQ Brisket

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: BBQ Brisket

Brown sugar, chile powder, cumin, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper make the perfect rub for this slow-cooked main. 

Berry Cobbler

Recipe: Berry Cobbler

The prep time is only 15 minutes, but this berry-filled dessert tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen.

By Southern Living Editors