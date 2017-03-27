Dump It and Forget It Slow Cooker Recipes That Are Too Easy To Mess Up

Slow cookers are a lifesaver when you need to get dinner on the table with little effort. Yet, for all their time-saving benefits, some slow-cooker recipes still require you to sauté or cook some of the components before adding them to the slow cooker, adding to your overall prep time and minutes spent in the kitchen. Because every moment counts when you're short on time, dump recipes prepared in the slow cooker offer the perfect solution on busy weeknights. In addition to dinner, this roundup also includes easy dump recipes for sides dishes, appetizers, and even desserts. While the name may be a little off-putting, these dump recipes only require two steps: throw everything in the slow cooker and walk away. It's just that simple—no pre-cooking, browning, or using extra pots and pans. From there, all that's left for you to do is dig in!