Dump It and Forget It Slow Cooker Recipes That Are Too Easy To Mess Up
Slow cookers are a lifesaver when you need to get dinner on the table with little effort. Yet, for all their time-saving benefits, some slow-cooker recipes still require you to sauté or cook some of the components before adding them to the slow cooker, adding to your overall prep time and minutes spent in the kitchen. Because every moment counts when you're short on time, dump recipes prepared in the slow cooker offer the perfect solution on busy weeknights. In addition to dinner, this roundup also includes easy dump recipes for sides dishes, appetizers, and even desserts. While the name may be a little off-putting, these dump recipes only require two steps: throw everything in the slow cooker and walk away. It's just that simple—no pre-cooking, browning, or using extra pots and pans. From there, all that's left for you to do is dig in!
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
Taco Tuesday has never been easier. With just five ingredients and virtually no hands-on time, this truly is a dream meal for busy cooks.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
The convenience of a slow cooker makes it easy to enjoy this classic any day of the week.
White Chicken Chili
Slow and low, and you're well on your way to one of the easiest chili dump recipes around.
Slow-Cooker Black Bean Soup
Since this simple soup lets you set it and forget it, you'll have plenty of extra time to set up a toppings bar. Different cheeses, tortilla chips, green onions, and avocados are some of our favorite finishing touches.
Tomato-Herb Frittata
Toss tomato halves, eggs, herb seasonings, and cheese together and cook overnight on low for three hours. Here's to waking up to an easy breakfast that doesn't require much effort on your part.
Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
What's even better than an easy slow cooker recipe? One that only requires four ingredients.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Two words: crowd-pleaser.
Lemon Chicken Soup
There is almost nothing as warm or comforting as a bowl of homemade chicken soup. Luckily, this recipe makes it a breeze because all you have to do is place the ingredients in the slow cooker and let it create a delicious meal for you.
Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos
Spice up dinner with this simple recipe that combines pork shoulder, chicken broth, orange juice, garlic, pepper, and salt in your slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup
Deliver a delicious dinner with a hands-off approach thanks to the dynamic duo of pretzels and cheese.
Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham
You had us at black-eyed peas and greens. Plus, all that leftover ham in the fridge was just begging to be used for this delicious reason.
Chicken Soup for the Soul
No fancy pot or ingredients needed here, as the slow cooker brings this easy dish to life when you're craving a bowl of soul-soothing comfort.
Ham-and-Bean Soup
For best results, we recommend cutting all of your veggies as uniformly as possible.
Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Bone-in chicken ensures chicken doesn't dry out while maintaining maximum flavor.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Not sure what to do with leftover holiday turkey? Try tossing it in your slow cooker. This chili will use up your extra meat in no time.
5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
Cooking pork low and slow for 8 to 10 hours allows it to easily shred with a fork.
Slow-Cooker Lentil Soup
Since lentils don't require soaking, you can simply toss your ingredients in a slow cooker before going about your day.
Apple and Pear Crisp
With the slow cooker, this crumbly, fruity dessert comes together in a cinch.
Easy Enchilada Bake
A hands-off, no-fuss approach to a cheesy and absolutely satisfying enchilada dish.
Lemon Bar Cake
It's as easy as whisking together a few ingredients and dumping them in the slow cooker to make this bright, citrusy dessert.
Navy Bean and Ham Soup
Trust us, this filling ham and bean soup tastes like you worked much harder than you really did.
Peach Cobbler
Can you believe this was all prepared in the slow cooker, using fresh peaches and a cheap box of cake mix? After just two hours in the slow cooker, this bubbly, crispy, golden perfection will wow dinner guests for nights to come.
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
Fresh kernels are the foundation of this anytime chowder. Paired with bacon, potatoes, and onions, it's sure to become a family favorite.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
After the slow cooker does all the work, just add a dollop of whipped cream and serve.
Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup
The addition of lemon and orzo pasta give this satisfying soup body and plenty of flavor. Dump the ingredients in the slow cooker and set to low for about four hours.
Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue
As long as there's a slow cooker around, you don't need a fondue pot to make a rich, creamy, and elegant dessert.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
This recipe is proof that your slow cooker is all you need to reach peak barbecued chicken at home.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
A touch of garlic and bacon takes this simple slow cooker side up a notch.
Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters
The absolute easiest, nuttiest, and chocolaty snack ever!
Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs With Carrots and Potatoes
We recommend sticking with bone-in chicken thighs to ensure this recipe is successful.
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon
A slow-cooker dump soup that calls for simple, microwaved bacon? It really doesn't get any easier than that.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
No need to roast or boil the potatoes in advance with this simple recipe. Just peel, cube, and place them in your slow cooker along with brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon.
BBQ Brisket
Brown sugar, chile powder, cumin, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper make the perfect rub for this slow-cooked main.
Berry Cobbler
The prep time is only 15 minutes, but this berry-filled dessert tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen.