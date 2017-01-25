9 Slow-Cooker Desserts To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Dessert from a slow-cooker? You betcha. Slow-cookers aren't just for savory dinner dishes, and we have the recipes to prove it. With the help of your handy slow-cooker, you can make decadent sweets that rival those from an oven any day. Cooking "low and slow" results in incredibly moist cakes and cobblers. Try this method and you'll be hooked. Once you enjoy a dessert from your slow-cooker, you will never want to use the oven to bake again (especially during the summer months, when we'll be hard pressed to turn on the oven).

The best part: Start the dessert before the main meal and it'll be finished when you are ready for it. It is also the perfect solution for keeping desserts warm until you are ready to serve it after dinner. You may already use your slow cooker for fondue, but it is also great for much more, including cobblers, puddings, Apple and Pear Crisp, and even cakes. With recipes this easy, you will want to make an after-dinner dessert every night of the week.