9 Slow-Cooker Desserts To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 08, 2022
Dessert from a slow-cooker? You betcha. Slow-cookers aren't just for savory dinner dishes, and we have the recipes to prove it. With the help of your handy slow-cooker, you can make decadent sweets that rival those from an oven any day. Cooking "low and slow" results in incredibly moist cakes and cobblers. Try this method and you'll be hooked. Once you enjoy a dessert from your slow-cooker, you will never want to use the oven to bake again (especially during the summer months, when we'll be hard pressed to turn on the oven).

The best part: Start the dessert before the main meal and it'll be finished when you are ready for it. It is also the perfect solution for keeping desserts warm until you are ready to serve it after dinner. You may already use your slow cooker for fondue, but it is also great for much more, including cobblers, puddings, Apple and Pear Crisp, and even cakes. With recipes this easy, you will want to make an after-dinner dessert every night of the week.

Lemon Bar Cake

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cake

Think of Grandma's lemon bars, but in cake form—and made entirely in the slow-cooker.

Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Your guests will never guess that this decadent chocolate cake came out of the slow-cooker.

Peach Cobbler

Recipe: Peach Cobbler

When you just can't turn on the oven, whip up that Peach Cobbler in your slow-cooker.

Berry Cobbler

Recipe: Berry Cobbler

This fresh berry cobbler is one of the most beautiful desserts summer has to offer.

Mocha Pudding Cake

Recipe: Mocha Pudding Cake

Coffee adds richness to this melty, gooey chocolate pudding cake.

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Recipe: Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

You've had pineapple upside-down cake, but it's time to kick things up a notch with cranberries.

Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate

When the weather's cold, warm your bones with this Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate.

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Breakfast or dessert: you decide. Either way, we can guarantee that this Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole is utterly decadent.

Apple and Pear Crisp

Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp

Apples and pears mingle with cinnamon and sugar in this especially simple fall dessert.

