Comforting Casseroles You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker

By Southern Living Editors Updated March 28, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree

If you think casseroles are just for the oven, think again. These easy casserole recipes come together in your trusty slow cooker. Whether you've got other food you need to cook in the oven or want a more hands-off approach to dinner, these slow-cooker casseroles are here to save mealtime.

There's something about these one-dish wonders we can't get enough of. From weeknight dinner to holiday sides dishes and weekend breakfasts, there's a slow-cooker casserole for every occasion on this list. When casseroles come in slow-cooker form, you can officially count us in. 

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

This childhood favorite is reimagined with a slow cooker spin. We topped it with a combination of Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. 

Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese

We can't get enough mac and cheese, and this slow-cooker recipe makes it easier than ever. Plus, it serves a crowd.

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Green Chiles and tomatillos add a unique yet welcome flavor to squash casserole. The squash adds some welcome color to the dish, while also adding a touch of seasonality. 

Easy Enchilada Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Easy Enchilada Bake

Enchilada sauce, jarred peppers, salsa, and corn muffin mix are just a few of the convenience ingredients that make this recipe such a snap to pull together.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Sweet potato casserole is for breakfast. How good does that sound? Sweet potatoes and savory breakfast sausage are quite the match.

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Everyone's favorite Thanksgiving side (okay, maybe aside from the dressing) gets a weeknight makeover thanks to a little help from the trusty slow cooker. 

Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Don't let its name fool you, this breakfast casserole is more than just an a.m. entrée. It features a base of onion bell peppers, eggs, and (surprisingly) pita chips. 

King Ranch Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken

King Ranch Chicken casserole is a Southern classic. We love the convenience of this slow-cooker version made easy with cans of cream of mushroom and chicken soup. 

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Give the oven a break when it comes to the sweet potato casserole. Just make sure to reserve the marshmallows until the last 15 minutes.

Creamy Grits Mexi-Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Creamy Grits Mexi-Casserole

Put a twist on your favorite grits with our recipe, Top Creamy Grits Mexi-Casserole. The main difference? Upgrade it with your favorite Tex-Mex toppings like tomatoes, cilantro, crema, and jalapenos.

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

The secret to our slow-cooker Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna is a jar of refrigerated Alfredo. It cuts prep time in half and delivers rich flavor that tastes like it took all day to prepare.

Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

This casserole starts with a layer of sausage, peppers, onions, and garlic. Then, a frothy mix of milk, eggs, basil, and parsley is poured over the sausage mixture before its topped with a layer of shredded cheese.

Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Don't let the name fool you—our Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Pudding makes for one crowd-pleasing dinner too.

By Southern Living Editors