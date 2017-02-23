Comforting Casseroles You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker

If you think casseroles are just for the oven, think again. These easy casserole recipes come together in your trusty slow cooker. Whether you've got other food you need to cook in the oven or want a more hands-off approach to dinner, these slow-cooker casseroles are here to save mealtime.

There's something about these one-dish wonders we can't get enough of. From weeknight dinner to holiday sides dishes and weekend breakfasts, there's a slow-cooker casserole for every occasion on this list. When casseroles come in slow-cooker form, you can officially count us in.