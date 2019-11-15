Easy Slow-Cooker Beef Recipes to Serve from Tailgate to Dinner Party
When in doubt, take the slow cooker out. That's the motto we've been following for decades, whether for busy weeknights, lazy Sundays, holiday gatherings, or dinner parties. No one will walk away from the dinner table hungry with our favorite slow-cooker beef recipes. With family-friendly classics like pot roast, chili, brisket, and Bolognese, the dinner opportunities are endless with these hearty slow-cooker beef recipes.
The kids are going to love recipes like Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos, Slow-Cooker Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce, and Slow-Cooker Spaghetti Casserole. There are also plenty of slow-cooker beef recipes that can be dressed up for company. Our Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs, Beer-Braised Beef Tips, and Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce are all perfect for hands-off hosting. Need a recipe for the tailgate? Our Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers, Beef-and-Bean Chili, and BBQ Brisket are ready to be put in the game.
Slow Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf
Meatloaf is forever the most reliable dinner recipe in our tin, and the slow cooker makes it easier than ever.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
It doesn't get more classic than a slow-cooker pot roast when you're in the need of supper for a crowd.
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
Cooking this classic supper in a flavorful gravy makes sure it doesn't dry out before serving.
BBQ Brisket
With a handful of ingredients that are already in your pantry, you can serve up pitmaster-worthy brisket.
Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata
This dinner will impress guests without you having to spend an entire day in the kitchen.
Beer-Braised Pot Roast
Pot roast is the ultimate comforting Sunday supper, and it's so easy with the help of your slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Carne Guisada
While some cooking will happen in a skillet, slow cooking allows the beef to tenderize and fully marinate in the flavors of the included ingredients.
Peppered Beef Soup
Is there anything cozier on a cold winter night than a bowl of beef soup? Actually, yes! Beef soup that's served in a toasted bread bowl.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta
Picky eaters? They'll eat up this incredible homemade pasta sauce over whatever pasta shape you have on hand.
Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs
This bright sauce is the perfect balancing act with hearty short ribs.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
Prep for the tailgate in advance with these easy nachos that will be a major touchdown with your crowd.
Julie Yoste's Mississippi Roast
The Mississippi Roast is one of Pinterest's most popular recipes, and once you give it a try, you'll see why.
Slow Cooker Goulash
A tip from the Test Kitchen for the dreamiest sauce: Choose a roast with good marbling throughout.
Chimichurri Beef Meatball Hoagies
These hearty meatball sandwiches are topped with a simple, light slaw for some crunch and freshness.
Beef-and-Bean Chili
There's nothing like a slight chill in the air to remind you that it's chili season.
Beer-Braised Beef Tips with Root Vegetables and Horseradish
Horseradish adds a welcome zing to your old-school pot roast in this recipe.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
These meatballs use a mix of ground beef and ground pork for tons of flavor in this recipe that's kid-friendly and tailgate-ready.
Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
This simple pot roast recipe can be served in a variety of ways, whether over veggies and potatoes or between sandwich buns.
Slow-Cooked Cowboy Brisket and Beans
Whether for a summer cookout or a fall tailgate, this BBQ recipe won't disappoint.
Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
This New England-inspired recipe is comfort food at its finest.
Spaghetti Casserole
Pasta night is already easy, but we went ahead and simplified it even more by turning it into a slow-cooker casserole the kids will love.
Beef Bourguignon
This rich recipe is fall-apart tender from hours in the slow cooker.
Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
Your slow cooker doesn't have to gather dust in the summer with this fresh recipe.
Company Pot Roast
For a Southern spin, we love to serve this classic pot roast over creamy grits instead of mashed potatoes or egg noodles.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce
Whether for a holiday gathering, a dinner party with friends, or a Sunday supper with the grandparents, Bolognese is always a good choice.
Best Slow-Cooker Chili
Be sure to invite company over to share—this recipe was made to feed a hungry crowd.
Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes
When you're having a crazy week and can't have the broccoli fight with the kids, whip up easy slow-cooker Sloppy Joes for a happy dinner table.
Zesty Pot Roast
The secret ingredient to this flavorful pot roast? A hint of lime.
Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili
This is truly a dump-it-and-forget-it recipe for your most relaxing Sunday yet.
Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
Pickled peppers add just the right amount of tang to tender, savory beef.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches
Here's your new go-to barbecue recipe for tailgates, cookouts, and parties.
Red Bean Chili
With just six ingredients, this has to be the easiest chili recipe you'll ever make.