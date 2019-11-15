Easy Slow-Cooker Beef Recipes to Serve from Tailgate to Dinner Party

When in doubt, take the slow cooker out. That's the motto we've been following for decades, whether for busy weeknights, lazy Sundays, holiday gatherings, or dinner parties. No one will walk away from the dinner table hungry with our favorite slow-cooker beef recipes. With family-friendly classics like pot roast, chili, brisket, and Bolognese, the dinner opportunities are endless with these hearty slow-cooker beef recipes.

The kids are going to love recipes like Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos, Slow-Cooker Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce, and Slow-Cooker Spaghetti Casserole. There are also plenty of slow-cooker beef recipes that can be dressed up for company. Our Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs, Beer-Braised Beef Tips, and Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce are all perfect for hands-off hosting. Need a recipe for the tailgate? Our Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers, Beef-and-Bean Chili, and BBQ Brisket are ready to be put in the game.