Time-Saving BBQ Slow-Cooker Recipes You'll Love

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 18, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Everyone has a different technique when it comes to barbecue. Whether you fire up the grill or ready the smoker, you know the feeling of an afternoon spent tending the meats. But what about those days when you want barbecue but don't have any time to spend at the grill? Turn to your slow cooker. It will be your best friend. We have plenty of recipes for slow cooker barbecue, and we'll even show you how to make ribs in the slow cooker. These slow cooker barbecue recipes will be the envy of the neighborhood, and everyone will be coming back for seconds, guaranteed. With all the time you're saving while making these slow cooker barbecue recipes, you'll have plenty of extra minutes to mix up a tasty homemade barbecue sauce to accompany it.

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Easy BBQ Ribs

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Easy BBQ Ribs

We've made delicious ribs even easier. Hungry? Not for long.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches

Make a simple weekend lunch even easier with a batch of barbecue beef sandwiches whipped up in the slow cooker.

3 of 22

Spicy-Sweet Ribs and Beans

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spicy-Sweet Ribs and Beans

Ribs in the slow cooker? Oh yes. One taste, and you'll be adding it to your weekly rotation.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

Barbecue chicken is a weeknight staple. You'll love this recipe, which significantly cuts down on prep time.

5 of 22

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Pork

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Barbecue Pork

The possibilities are endless once you've made this barbecue pork—put it in sandwiches, tacos, or eat it on its own.

6 of 22

Coriander-Coconut-Braised Ribs

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Coriander-Coconut-Braised Ribs

This recipe showcases a surprising coconut-coriander combination that just works. Take our word for it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: 5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

You probably have these five ingredients on hand, so you're already on your way to a meal of tasty pulled pork.

8 of 22

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Take the morning off, but ensure that you still have a delicious Saturday lunch on the table with our recipe for barbecued chicken sandwiches straight from the slow cooker.

9 of 22

Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Come for the sliders, stay for the pickled peppers. Yum!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

Make a summery, barbecue-inspired meal out of brisket and tacos. A dollop of summer salsa makes it even more seasonal.

11 of 22

Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder

Mix things up with a versatile pork shoulder for dinner. This recipe is tangy, flavorful, and oh-so good.

12 of 22

Slow-Cooked Cowboy Brisket and Beans

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Cowboy Brisket and Beans

Channel your inner cowboy with a meal of brisket and beans from the slow cooker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings

This recipe starts with slow cooker-prepared pork, a delicious base for suppertime tacos.

14 of 22

Easy Brunswick Stew

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Easy Brunswick Stew

This is the perfect cool-weather stew for barbecue lovers. Start with a Boston Butt and a slow cooker, and you're on you way to Brunswick stew perfection.

15 of 22

Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Once you've put together this four-ingredient recipe, treat it like barbecue (sauce and all!), and you'll have a shortcut to a delicious meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

The kids will cheer when you tell them they're having nachos for dinner. (And you'll cheer when you realize how easy they are to make!)

17 of 22

Sweet-and-Spicy Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Barbecue Sauce

Get the best of both barbecue worlds with this sweet-and-spicy concoction.

18 of 22

Barbecue Pork Sandwiches

Recipe: Barbecue Pork Sandwiches

The only thing this easy slow-cooker recipe needs is one of our favorite barbecue side dishes alongside it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders

Every single review for these sliders is for five stars, y'all. "This recipe was delicious, easy to prepare and very flavorful, my guests asked for the recipe," wrote one reviewer.

20 of 22

Slow-Cooker Cowboy Beans

Credit: Slow-Cooker Cowboy Beans

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cowboy Beans

Even though beans are normally a barbecue side dish, this slow-cooker recipe is hearty enough to be a main dish.

21 of 22

BBQ Brisket

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: BBQ Brisket

This easy brisket recipe starts with a sweet-and-spicy dry rub your family will love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Don't skip the step of browning the meat before it goes in the slow cooker. This creates a lovely crust and seals in flavor without drying the pork out.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors