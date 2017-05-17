Time-Saving BBQ Slow-Cooker Recipes You'll Love
Everyone has a different technique when it comes to barbecue. Whether you fire up the grill or ready the smoker, you know the feeling of an afternoon spent tending the meats. But what about those days when you want barbecue but don't have any time to spend at the grill? Turn to your slow cooker. It will be your best friend. We have plenty of recipes for slow cooker barbecue, and we'll even show you how to make ribs in the slow cooker. These slow cooker barbecue recipes will be the envy of the neighborhood, and everyone will be coming back for seconds, guaranteed. With all the time you're saving while making these slow cooker barbecue recipes, you'll have plenty of extra minutes to mix up a tasty homemade barbecue sauce to accompany it.
Easy BBQ Ribs
Recipe: Easy BBQ Ribs
We've made delicious ribs even easier. Hungry? Not for long.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches
Make a simple weekend lunch even easier with a batch of barbecue beef sandwiches whipped up in the slow cooker.
Spicy-Sweet Ribs and Beans
Recipe: Spicy-Sweet Ribs and Beans
Ribs in the slow cooker? Oh yes. One taste, and you'll be adding it to your weekly rotation.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
Barbecue chicken is a weeknight staple. You'll love this recipe, which significantly cuts down on prep time.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Pork
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Barbecue Pork
The possibilities are endless once you've made this barbecue pork—put it in sandwiches, tacos, or eat it on its own.
Coriander-Coconut-Braised Ribs
Recipe: Coriander-Coconut-Braised Ribs
This recipe showcases a surprising coconut-coriander combination that just works. Take our word for it.
5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
You probably have these five ingredients on hand, so you're already on your way to a meal of tasty pulled pork.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Take the morning off, but ensure that you still have a delicious Saturday lunch on the table with our recipe for barbecued chicken sandwiches straight from the slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
Come for the sliders, stay for the pickled peppers. Yum!
Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
Recipe: Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
Make a summery, barbecue-inspired meal out of brisket and tacos. A dollop of summer salsa makes it even more seasonal.
Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder
Recipe: Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder
Mix things up with a versatile pork shoulder for dinner. This recipe is tangy, flavorful, and oh-so good.
Slow-Cooked Cowboy Brisket and Beans
Recipe: Slow-Cooked Cowboy Brisket and Beans
Channel your inner cowboy with a meal of brisket and beans from the slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings
This recipe starts with slow cooker-prepared pork, a delicious base for suppertime tacos.
Easy Brunswick Stew
Recipe: Easy Brunswick Stew
This is the perfect cool-weather stew for barbecue lovers. Start with a Boston Butt and a slow cooker, and you're on you way to Brunswick stew perfection.
Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
Recipe: Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
Once you've put together this four-ingredient recipe, treat it like barbecue (sauce and all!), and you'll have a shortcut to a delicious meal.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
The kids will cheer when you tell them they're having nachos for dinner. (And you'll cheer when you realize how easy they are to make!)
Sweet-and-Spicy Barbecue Sauce
Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Barbecue Sauce
Get the best of both barbecue worlds with this sweet-and-spicy concoction.
Barbecue Pork Sandwiches
Recipe: Barbecue Pork Sandwiches
The only thing this easy slow-cooker recipe needs is one of our favorite barbecue side dishes alongside it.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders
Every single review for these sliders is for five stars, y'all. "This recipe was delicious, easy to prepare and very flavorful, my guests asked for the recipe," wrote one reviewer.
Slow-Cooker Cowboy Beans
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cowboy Beans
Even though beans are normally a barbecue side dish, this slow-cooker recipe is hearty enough to be a main dish.
BBQ Brisket
Recipe: BBQ Brisket
This easy brisket recipe starts with a sweet-and-spicy dry rub your family will love.
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Recipe: Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Don't skip the step of browning the meat before it goes in the slow cooker. This creates a lovely crust and seals in flavor without drying the pork out.