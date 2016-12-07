15 Lightened Up Slow-Cooker Recipes for Healthy Meals

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 22, 2022
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

We'll be the first to admit that, when we're in a pinch and just need to get dinner on the table, we're not afraid to boil some pasta or order a pizza for delivery. But we also know that serving up a nutritious dinner doesn't have to be hard—especially when you've got a handy gadget like your Crock Pot. Whether you're craving a healthy start to the New Year or just trying to stay on track with your goals throughout the year, these hearty but healthy slow cooker recipes are just what you need. 

There's nothing better than an easy meal that's good for you, too. From family-favorite beef recipes and Crock-Pot chicken meals to vegetarian dinner ideas and comforting soups, this list of easy and light slow-cooked dinners aims to please. The whole family will love our Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili and Slow Cooker Goulash. Now that's what we call a fresh start to the new year, or any new week, really.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters

White meat can dry out after a long haul in the slow cooker, so we opt for bone-in thighs to guarantee optimal flavor and succulence. Pretty up the platter with lemon slices and thyme sprigs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice

Credit: Howard Lee Puckett

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice

Don't be turned off by the total time this recipe requires: Eight hours are simply for soaking beans overnight, and another eight are for hands-off cooking.

3 of 15

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

This slow-cooker chili recipe is as easy as it is delicious.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Soulful Chicken Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

This comforting slow cooker soup is about to become your new favorite chicken soup recipe.

5 of 15

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Slow Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa

This quinoa chili is protein packed and sure to satisfy.

6 of 15

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti

A simple, homemade sauce meets a pound of noodles in this slow cooker spaghetti.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Spoon slow cooker chicken into lettuce leaves and drizzle with sauce and toppings for a fresh dinner that'll make you forget about tortillas.

8 of 15

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Serve this Crock-Pot lasagna with a side of salad, and you're all set.

9 of 15

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Slow-cooking your green beans for the holiday dinner frees up precious oven space.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Slow Cooker Goulash

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Slow Cooker Goulash

No additional broth gets added to this Slow Cooker Goulash, where the meat cooks down to make a velvety sauce.

11 of 15

Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

We never get tired of this easy, 5-ingredient recipe.

12 of 15

Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

These tacos don't require many ingredients, but they deliver big-time on flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Kentucky Slow-Cooker Burgoo

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Kentucky Slow-Cooker Burgoo

Full of beans and pork, this stew is hearty and lean.

14 of 15

Slow-Cooker Veggie Chili

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Veggie Chili

Vegetarian doesn't mean flavorless. This veggie chili uses a variety of your favorite beans, and you can add a bit of hot sauce to your serving for a dash of extra flavor.

15 of 15

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos

Thanks to this recipe for Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos, taco night just got a whole lot easier.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors