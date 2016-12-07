We'll be the first to admit that, when we're in a pinch and just need to get dinner on the table, we're not afraid to boil some pasta or order a pizza for delivery. But we also know that serving up a nutritious dinner doesn't have to be hard—especially when you've got a handy gadget like your Crock Pot. Whether you're craving a healthy start to the New Year or just trying to stay on track with your goals throughout the year, these hearty but healthy slow cooker recipes are just what you need.

There's nothing better than an easy meal that's good for you, too. From family-favorite beef recipes and Crock-Pot chicken meals to vegetarian dinner ideas and comforting soups, this list of easy and light slow-cooked dinners aims to please. The whole family will love our Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili and Slow Cooker Goulash. Now that's what we call a fresh start to the new year, or any new week, really.