15 Lightened Up Slow-Cooker Recipes for Healthy Meals
We'll be the first to admit that, when we're in a pinch and just need to get dinner on the table, we're not afraid to boil some pasta or order a pizza for delivery. But we also know that serving up a nutritious dinner doesn't have to be hard—especially when you've got a handy gadget like your Crock Pot. Whether you're craving a healthy start to the New Year or just trying to stay on track with your goals throughout the year, these hearty but healthy slow cooker recipes are just what you need.
There's nothing better than an easy meal that's good for you, too. From family-favorite beef recipes and Crock-Pot chicken meals to vegetarian dinner ideas and comforting soups, this list of easy and light slow-cooked dinners aims to please. The whole family will love our Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili and Slow Cooker Goulash. Now that's what we call a fresh start to the new year, or any new week, really.
Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters
White meat can dry out after a long haul in the slow cooker, so we opt for bone-in thighs to guarantee optimal flavor and succulence. Pretty up the platter with lemon slices and thyme sprigs.
Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice
Don't be turned off by the total time this recipe requires: Eight hours are simply for soaking beans overnight, and another eight are for hands-off cooking.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
This slow-cooker chili recipe is as easy as it is delicious.
Soulful Chicken Soup
This comforting slow cooker soup is about to become your new favorite chicken soup recipe.
Slow Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa
This quinoa chili is protein packed and sure to satisfy.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti
A simple, homemade sauce meets a pound of noodles in this slow cooker spaghetti.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
Spoon slow cooker chicken into lettuce leaves and drizzle with sauce and toppings for a fresh dinner that'll make you forget about tortillas.
Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
Serve this Crock-Pot lasagna with a side of salad, and you're all set.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Slow-cooking your green beans for the holiday dinner frees up precious oven space.
Slow Cooker Goulash
No additional broth gets added to this Slow Cooker Goulash, where the meat cooks down to make a velvety sauce.
Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
We never get tired of this easy, 5-ingredient recipe.
Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos
These tacos don't require many ingredients, but they deliver big-time on flavor.
Kentucky Slow-Cooker Burgoo
Full of beans and pork, this stew is hearty and lean.
Slow-Cooker Veggie Chili
Vegetarian doesn't mean flavorless. This veggie chili uses a variety of your favorite beans, and you can add a bit of hot sauce to your serving for a dash of extra flavor.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Thanks to this recipe for Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos, taco night just got a whole lot easier.