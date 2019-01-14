Our Favorite After-Church Slow-Cooker Recipes

By Jenna Sims Updated March 08, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio

Throw these meals in your slow cooker when you wake up on Sunday morning, and you'll have lunch ready when you get home from church. Whether it's just your family or the Sunday school group coming to gather, these slow-cooker meals mean less prep time when you walk in the front door, but still deliver wildly delicious results. After all, who wants to wait around in a crowded restaurant after church when you can gather around the dining room table and enjoy a home-cooked meal instead? And fuss-free, with no standing over the stove is even better. Four-Ingredient-Slow-Cooker Pot Roast, Spaghetti Casserole, Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings, and more will have everyone coming around for seconds. These meals are crowd-pleasing, family-friendly, and welcome no matter the time of year or season. The best part about these slow cooker recipes? You're going to love them for their simple, stress-free appeal.

Start Slideshow

1 of 36

Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

With just four ingredients—chuck roast, oil, beer, and Italian dressing mix—you'll have a company-worthy meal everyone will love.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

This recipe allows you to cook your main and sides all at one time—and is much more budget-friendly that taking the whole family out to a restaurant after church.

3 of 36

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

You'll enjoy spaghetti even more in casserole form, topped with sharp Cheddar cheese

Advertisement

4 of 36

Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

This comforting meal can be served any day of the year.

5 of 36

Soulful Chicken Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

Cooking your chicken low and slow will allow it to fall off the bone without any effort.

6 of 36

Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

Parchment paper will not only help your meatloaf keep its shape in the slow cooker, but will also make cleanup a breeze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 36

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Toss together a side salad to serve with this lightened-up lasagna.

8 of 36

Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Serve with rice or in taco shells—any way you do it, it's sure to be a hit. 

9 of 36

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Hearty Sunday brunch, coming right up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 36

Slow Cooker Venison Stew

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Slow Cooker Venison Stew

Hearty veggies, like mushrooms, potatoes, and turnips, plus venison stew meat make for a comforting dish that'll greet you as soon as you walk through the front door.

11 of 36

Slow Cooker Goulash

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Slow Cooker Goulash

This beef stew is just the thing you need on a chilly winter Sunday afternoon. What is goulash? A delicious mixture of boneless chuck roast, fire-roasted tomatoes, and veggies.

12 of 36

Slow Cooker Lentil Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Slow Cooker Lentil Soup

Though we live in a region that enjoys a good barbecue, may we suggest this delicious, meat-free lentil soup? It's a nice, light dish to serve after church along with some cornbread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 36

Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon

Eating vegetables has never tasted so good. But we're not surprised, because it's a well-known fact that bacon makes everything better.

14 of 36

Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce

Start this sauce before you walk out the door to church, and when you come home, all you need to do is boil up a fresh batch of pasta for a quick, easy, family-friendly lunch.

15 of 36

Slow Cooker Barbecue Pork

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Slow Cooker Barbecue Pork

You can serve this dish many ways—on hot cheese grits, with toasted cornbread, or on buns with a side of slaw—and that's just to get you started.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 36

Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata

Hosting the after-church Sunday lunch? This show-stopping recipe will show off your hostess chops, but truthfully, most of the work is done by your slow cooker.

17 of 36

Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup

This is the recipe you need the Sunday after Thanksgiving. It repurposes leftover turkey and pairs it with tasty dumplings for a low-effort meal after a big holiday that can still wow the after-church lunch crowd.

18 of 36

Slow-Cooker Carne Guisada

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Carne Guisada

What is a guisada? It means "stew" in Spanish—and this one packs in all the good flavors. You'll come home after church to a simmering pot of tender beef perfumed with cumin, chili powder, and oregano.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 36

Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup

You can take this soup over the top by serving it in a toasted pretzel bread bowl. Talk about an added wow-factor.

20 of 36

Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto

This is a pretty dish you can serve after Easter service. Bright green asparagus added texture and crunch to a creamy risotto that can elevate any after-church lunch or special occasion.

21 of 36

Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken

Simply make some rice or egg noodles to serve alongside the chicken and you'll have a complete and filling meal. The key to success? Searing the chicken thighs to give them a little color before you let the slow cooker do the heavy lifting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 36

Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup

Our rendition of the French bistro favorite proves that this dish doesn't have to be tricky.

23 of 36

Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone

Serve this fresh spring soup on a brisk afternoon. It's packed with goodness in the form of snap peas, baby spinach, sweet peas, and plenty of aromatics.

24 of 36

Slow-Cooker Pork Roast

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Roast

If you want perfectly juicy, succulent pork, the key is to not overcook it. It may finish cooking faster than the vegetables, so be sure to keep an eye on your meat thermometer and remove it, allowing the veggies to finishing without rendering the pork tough.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 36

Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup

It's hard to go wrong with tomato soup. Simply whip up a few grilled cheese sandwiches to accompany it, and you have a full meal. For a little heat, we add chipotle chiles and red pepper.

26 of 36

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Our creamy chowder keeps things indulgent, but not too heavy. Fresh, sweet corn gets a turn on the grill before you toss it into the slow cooker with bacon, potatoes, and onions. Serve with plenty of fresh bread for a quick, summery after-church meal.

27 of 36

Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder

Watch this become your new go-to recipe. The light brown sugar, soy sauce, and white wine vinegar are a fun departure from the usual barbecue sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 36

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Serve this slow-cooker fall stew after church on a cold October day for maximum comfort and coziness.

29 of 36

Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta

Hearty Bolognese, pappardelle, and fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano create a simple after-church meal that everyone will love. We're sure they'll come around for seconds.

30 of 36

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Serve this up with hunks of warm, fresh cornbread and you'll hear no complaints.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 36

Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili

A true case study in set-it-and-forget-it. Black beans, beef brisket, all the good veggies, and spices create an easy meal with just 20 minutes of active time.

32 of 36

Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

The best part about this recipe is that everyone can build their own chip.

33 of 36

Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup

This soup's tagline is big on flavor, low on effort. And that's just what you need after church when hungry kids are asking what's for lunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 36

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Come football season, this chowder is an easy thing to serve at watch party. And if you're hosting on a Sunday, no worries. The slow cooker will do all the work while you're listening to the sermon.

35 of 36

Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone

If you want to make this soup extra-special, you need to get your hands on some Conecuh sausage. It takes the soup from good to great.

36 of 36

Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

It perhaps does not get any more classic than the Sunday pot roast, and this one practically cooks itself.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims