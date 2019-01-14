Our Favorite After-Church Slow-Cooker Recipes

Throw these meals in your slow cooker when you wake up on Sunday morning, and you'll have lunch ready when you get home from church. Whether it's just your family or the Sunday school group coming to gather, these slow-cooker meals mean less prep time when you walk in the front door, but still deliver wildly delicious results. After all, who wants to wait around in a crowded restaurant after church when you can gather around the dining room table and enjoy a home-cooked meal instead? And fuss-free, with no standing over the stove is even better. Four-Ingredient-Slow-Cooker Pot Roast, Spaghetti Casserole, Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings, and more will have everyone coming around for seconds. These meals are crowd-pleasing, family-friendly, and welcome no matter the time of year or season. The best part about these slow cooker recipes? You're going to love them for their simple, stress-free appeal.