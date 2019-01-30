5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Recipes That Make Cooking a Breeze
What's better than an easy slow-cooker recipe? A slow-cooker recipe that also has a short ingredient list. We've rounded up our best five-ingredient slow-cooker recipes that will make cooking easier than ever before. Aside from pantry staples and spices, these slow-cooker recipes will need just five ingredients—or less!
These easy recipes will make weeknight dinners and weekend entertaining quick, effortless, and delicious. From appetizers to mains to sides and desserts, you can make any type of dish with just five ingredients in your slow cooker. Other than requiring a short ingredient list, we also love these recipes for their short hands-on times, so you can get everything into the slow cooker quickly and go on with the rest of your busy day.
Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
You're just four inexpensive ingredients away from a comforting, homemade dinner.
Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Whether you need a side to bring to your next potluck, or a dinner the whole family will love, you can never go wrong with mac and cheese.
Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos
In addition to tacos, slow-cooked pork can be used for enchiladas, sliders, quesadillas, and more.
Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs
Even though this easy party appetizer is only five ingredients, it's not short on flavor.
Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
Perhaps our easiest slow-cooker recipe of all time, salsa chicken is versatile and delicious.
Apple Butter
Once you make this easy recipe, you'll wish you had made it sooner. Plus, it makes a great hostess gift.
Slow-Cooker Buttermilk Grits
Whether you want to get a head start on weekday breakfasts or will be hosting a weekend brunch, these tangy buttermilk grits are an easy, no-fuss meal.
Slow-Cooked Cowboy Brisket and Beans
After 7 to 8 hours in your slow cooker, this brisket will be fork-tender and mouth-watering.
5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
This pulled pork is great as a main dish, or can be used for sandwiches, tacos, nachos, and more.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Cooking green beans low and slow will ensure they are tender and filled with flavor.
Strawberry-Blueberry Jam
Any seasonal berries of your choice can be used to make this delicious jam.
Slow Cooker Barbecue Pork
This super easy pork barbecue can be paired with coleslaw, cheese grits, or cornbread for a delicious dinner that makes even better leftovers.