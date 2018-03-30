Sensational 3-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Recipes
The slow cooker is a wonderfully helpful kitchen tool. Slow cookers comfort busy cooks with the fact that they, too, can get a delicious meal on the table on hectic days. In tribute to this handy appliance, we're having Grandma embroider our favorite new maxim—"set it and forget it"—on a couch pillow.
As you might imagine, these three-ingredient, slow-cooker recipes are as easy as dumping the ingredients into the slow cooker, and letting it take over. But the even more exciting news? These recipes are budget-friendly, too. When we say "budget-friendly," we're being modest—these recipes are downright cheap. But we have even more good news: our recipes go beyond dinner. Whether you need an afternoon snack, a party appetizer for a crowd, an inlaws-are-visiting dinner, or a kid-friendly dessert, there's a three-ingredient recipe ready for you. With these easy and creative ideas, you might actually have time (and money) to spend on yourself this week.
Slow-Cooker Grits
Instead of sitting over the stovetop, let your slow cooker prep them for you. With a big batch of slow-cooker grits, you can have Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole for breakfast and Gulf Coast Shrimp and Grits for dinner.