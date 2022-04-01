Skippy Recalls Select Peanut Butter Products Due to Possible Steel Fragments
Skippy has voluntarily recalled 9,353 cases, or 161,692 pounds, of select peanut butter products because they may contain small steel fragments from a piece of manufacturing equipment. The recalled products include a limited number of jars of Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein. No other sizes, varieties, or packaging styles of Skippy peanut butter are at risk of contamination, according to a release by Hormel Foods, who owns Skippy.
There have been no consumer complaints associated with the recall. Skippy was made aware of the potential contamination through the manufacturing facility's internal detection systems. All retailers that received the affected product have been notified.
If you have any of these varieties of peanut butter, check the lid of your jar for the following Best if Used By dates. If any match the below list, return the product to your retailer for an exchange.
SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40 oz.
- Best if Used by May0423
- Best if Used By May0523
SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40 oz.
- Best if Used By May0523
SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunk Peanut Butter, 16.3 oz.
- Best if Used By May0623
- Best if Used By May0723
SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein, 14 oz.
- Best if Used By May1023
Retailers and consumers with questions or concerns about the recall can visit peanutbutter.com for more information. They may also call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST at 1-866-475-4779.