34 Vintage Side Dish Recipes Grandma Always Had On the Table

Whether in the kitchen or the beauty aisle, Grandma always knows best. We've learned manners, sayings, and of course, recipes from her. No meal is complete without a few sides and she sure knows how to subtly (or not so subtly) incorporate farm fresh veggies; though we'll be the first to admit that veggies weren't always the star of the show. As kids, we preferred the Peanut Butter Blossoms to the collards. But as our palates have developed, we've come to appreciate Grandma's ability to make any tough vegetable taste good. We're proud to say that many of her favorite recipes came from our very own pages.

These vintage side dish recipes will remind you of the sauce-splattered, worn-out ones from Grammy's recipe tin. We've gathered all the best nostalgic side dish recipes that she served in her own kitchen. With old-fashioned favorites like Southern-Style Collards, Butterbeans, and Mac & Cheese these recipes will make you feel like you're right back at Grandma's house. From a laid-back weeknight family dinners at home to a potluck dinner parties with friends, these dishes are just the comfort food fix you need to round out your meal.