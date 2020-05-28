34 Vintage Side Dish Recipes Grandma Always Had On the Table
Whether in the kitchen or the beauty aisle, Grandma always knows best. We've learned manners, sayings, and of course, recipes from her. No meal is complete without a few sides and she sure knows how to subtly (or not so subtly) incorporate farm fresh veggies; though we'll be the first to admit that veggies weren't always the star of the show. As kids, we preferred the Peanut Butter Blossoms to the collards. But as our palates have developed, we've come to appreciate Grandma's ability to make any tough vegetable taste good. We're proud to say that many of her favorite recipes came from our very own pages.
These vintage side dish recipes will remind you of the sauce-splattered, worn-out ones from Grammy's recipe tin. We've gathered all the best nostalgic side dish recipes that she served in her own kitchen. With old-fashioned favorites like Southern-Style Collards, Butterbeans, and Mac & Cheese these recipes will make you feel like you're right back at Grandma's house. From a laid-back weeknight family dinners at home to a potluck dinner parties with friends, these dishes are just the comfort food fix you need to round out your meal.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens
Every Southern Grandma has her specific way of preparing collards, but you can't go wrong with this classic recipe.
Home-Style Butterbeans
Recipe: Home-Style Butterbeans
Bacon is the not-so-secret ingredient that makes this old-school Southern vegetable sing.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
If you're eating macaroni and cheese out of a box, you're doing it wrong. This dish deserves a spot on every table.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Recipe: Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
You can easily add chicken to this casserole to take it from side to main dish.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
This chilled salad is just like the layered versions Grandma used to take to church potlucks.
Classic Okra and Tomatoes
Recipe: Classic Okra and Tomatoes
This summer side dish is a go-to for using up fresh okra from the farmers' market.
Tee's Corn Pudding
Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding
Although corn pudding is a go-to for the holiday side board, it's easy enough to make for a weeknight.
Three-Bean Pasta Salad
Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad
This recipe may be a fresh take from Grandma's three-bean salad, but the flavors are all still there.
Pear Salad
Recipe: Pear Salad
To some, this combination of ingredients might sound crazy. To others, it looks just like Sunday dinner at Maw Maw's.
Southern-Style Green Beans
Recipe: Southern-Style Green Beans
As much as we love fresh, crunchy green beans with our dinner, there's nothing more delicious than green beans cooked low and slow with a ham hock.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
When fresh summer squash is abundant, this vintage casserole is one of our favorite ways to enjoy it.
Classic Candied Yams
Recipe: Classic Candied Yams
Lightly spiced and oh-so-sweet, this Thanksgiving classic is welcome at our dinner table any time of year.
Creamed Corn
Recipe: Creamed Corn
We can find countless ways to use fresh summer corn, but this is one of our oldest favorites using a variety of white corn.
Easy Black-Eyed Peas
Recipe: Easy Black-Eyed Peas
Black-eyed peas are an essential ingredient in any Southern kitchen, and this simple recipe showcases them perfectly.
Southern-Style Potato Salad
Recipe: Southern-Style Potato Salad
If your potato salad isn't Duke's mayo-laden, it might not be well-received at the potluck barbecue.
Classic Fresh Field Peas
Recipe: Classic Fresh Field Peas
Smoky ham hocks take these field peas up a notch, making this side dish absolutely irresistible.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Just like everything from Nana's kitchen there's no part of this classic casserole that isn't homemade.
Best-Ever Succotash
Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash
It wouldn't be summer in the South without a colorful batch of succotash fresh from the farm.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
You don't have to worry about taking home leftover of this creamy, five-ingredient potato dish.
Southern Skillet Cornbread
Recipe: Southern Skillet Cornbread
Like Grandma's cornbread, this no-frills recipe starts (the only way it should) with bacon grease in a cast-iron skillet.
Permanent Slaw
Recipe: Permanent Slaw
As the name suggests, this vintage slaw recipe tastes more delicious the longer it sits.
Bread-and-Butter Pickles
Recipe: Bread-and-Butter Pickles
Maw Maw was always "putting up" produce, and homemade pickles were a constant in her home.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
These collard greens taste just like the ones Granny cooked over the stove for hours, but you can make them hands-off in the slow cooker.
Onion Soufflé
Recipe: Onion Soufflé
Onion soufflés, like this one we published in 1979, were all the rage back in the day. Once you taste how delicious they are, you'll understand why.
Hot Water Cornbread
Recipe: Hot Water Cornbread
Although many prefer cornbread straight from the cast-iron skillet, hot water cornbread is an old-school method we love. And yes, corn is a vegetable, so in our books, you can count these cornbread patties as a veggie.
Classic Hoppin' John
Recipe: Classic Hoppin' John
This recipe comes with a generous helping of tradition. Whether you eat this dish with fried pork chops solely as good luck on New Year's Day or serve it up any time the winter is just a bit too chilly, Nan would be proud to know you're making it.
Asparagus Gratin
Recipe: Asparagus Gratin
Who said asparagus couldn't be just as cheesy and creamy as potatoes au gratin?
Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad
Recipe: Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad
Everyone has some variation of a broccoli salad, if you're looking for a refresh to your recipe, we highly recommend this one.
Maque Choux with Sausage
Recipe: Maque Choux with Sausage
If you have a grandmother from Louisiana, chances are she served this dish as a side option with almost any dinner. We've added sausage to the recipe to make it a hearty main course, but you can skip it for a lighter serving.
Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
When you order fried okra at a restaurant, it comes deep-fried. When you order fried okra in Mimi's kitchen it comes this way, and we absolutely love it.
Wild Rice with Mushrooms
Recipe: Wild Rice with Mushrooms
Budget-friendly and delicious, wild rice is a longtime favorite for Southern casseroles and side dishes and this recipe is no exception.
Creamed Spinach
Recipe: Creamed Spinach
Eating your greens is easy with this creamy, cheesy, comforting recipe.
Fresh Corn Spoonbread
Recipe: Fresh Corn Spoonbread
We wouldn't dream of asking you to put away Mama's cornbread recipe, but you may want to test out this old-fashioned next time you're hosting.
Twice-Baked Potatoes
Recipe: Twice-Baked Potatoes
There's nothing like a classic twice-baked potato loaded with cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, and green onions. If it's steak night at Nona's, these are sure to be on the side.