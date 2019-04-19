The Best Summer Side Dishes to Complement Any Cookout
Summer is finally in sight, and we can't wait. From backyard cookouts to church potlucks and Fourth of July celebrations, summer is full of opportunities to show off your cooking skills using the season's freshest produce. These side dishes showcase farm-fresh tomatoes, squash, zucchini, corn, peaches, and more of your favorite fruits and veggies. Whether you need a quick coleslaw recipe to bring to a last-minute neighborhood block party or you want to have the most beautiful summer salad at the Labor Day cookout, these are our best recipes to show off. With plenty of no-cook and five-ingredient options, these are also the easiest ideas ever. So go ahead and send out the e-vite for your annual cookout—these are our favorite summer side dishes that use the most of the season's bounty.
Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Your guests will love this updated version of a classic tomato-cucumber salad.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Use those tomatoes fresh from the farmers' market for this fun grown-up mac and cheese recipe.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Kick up the cookout with this Mexican street corn-inspired salad.
Strawberry-Tomato Salad
Recipe: Strawberry-Tomato Salad
The only instructions required for this beautiful side dish? "Stir together all ingredients." We call that a last-minute party win.
Spicy Pineapple Slaw
Recipe: Spicy Pineapple Slaw
Spicy jalapenos and sweet pineapple are a match made in side dish heaven with this crunchy slaw that will liven up any cookout.
Field Pea and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad
No summer cookout is complete without pasta salad on the lineup, and this one with fresh veggies is perfect for the season.
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
This light, fresh salad will be your summer party go-to.
Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad
Recipe: Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad
This no-cook salad is delicious in its simplicity.
Southern-Style Potato Salad
Recipe: Southern-Style Potato Salad
It isn't a potluck without a bowl of potato salad, and this recipe is our most classic version of the dish.
Classic Fresh Field Peas
Recipe: Classic Fresh Field Peas
You only need five ingredients for this timeless Southern side, but ham hocks are the most important one for that smoky, home-style flavor.
Strawberry Caprese Salad
Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad
This refreshing salad can be served with French baguette slices or over arugula or mixed greens for serving options to last you through every summer party.
Baked Beans
Recipe: Baked Beans
No backyard barbecue is complete without baked beans, and you only need a handful of ingredients to make this crowd-pleasing side.
Permanent Slaw
Recipe: Permanent Slaw
This make-ahead coleslaw recipe is permanently on our go-to potluck dish list.
Street Corn Salad
Recipe: Street Corn Salad
If you're in a last-minute bind but don't want to show up with something store-bought, this colorful corn salad is your rescue.
Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad
Recipe: Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad
This Greek-inspired salad is full of fresh herbs that complement the timeless tomato-cucumber combo.
Fresh Corn Spoonbread
Recipe: Fresh Corn Spoonbread
This spoonbread is one of our favorite vintage casserole recipes, and summer is the best time to make it fresh.
Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
If you're serving a crowd, you might want to double this pasta salad recipe because it will go fast.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes are a true Southern summer staple that everyone should learn how to make at home.
Watermelon Salad
Recipe: Watermelon Salad
Chopped pecans add a welcome crunch to this pretty and fresh salad.
Potatoes Patio
Recipe: Potatoes Patio
Every Southern cook needs an easy, cheesy potato casserole recipe up his or her sleeve, and this will be your new favorite.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
This simple fruit salad will brighten up any summer spread.
Best-Ever Succotash
Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash
If you don't have at trusty succotash recipe to use summer after summer, meet the only one you'll ever use from now on.
Hush Puppies
Recipe: Hush Puppies
Who wouldn't want to enjoy a shrimp po'boy or plate of fried catfish with a few hush puppies on the side?
Sautéed Squash and Zucchini
Recipe: Sautéed Squash and Zucchini
Sometimes, getting fresh veggies on the table can be daunting, but this super-quick side proves you can get a little veg on the table even on the busiest nights.
Picnic Egg Salad
Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad
This no-fuss egg salad recipe is delicious served on toasted French baguette slices or as finger sandwiches, Masters-style.
Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta
Recipe: Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta
Sweet, juicy summer peaches take on a richer flavor when tossed on the grill (plus, they look really pretty).
Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad
Recipe: Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad
This four-ingredient salad is drizzled with our famous Summer Sauce that you'll want to put on everything once you try it.
Quick Pickled Slaw
Recipe: Quick Pickled Slaw
Don't go for the bagged stuff—with this easy slaw recipe, you'll never go store-bought again.
Golden Corn Fritters
Recipe: Golden Corn Fritters
This 1980s recipe has stood the test of time—it's remained a consistent favorite for summer get-togethers.
Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Watermelon and feta might be an expected salad combo, but orzo, arugula, and a homemade Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette take this dish to unchartered, delicious territory.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
We're partial to old-fashioned squash casserole, but this cheesy dish manages to pack in even more summer flavor with fresh zucchini and corn.
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
This five-ingredient salad has classic caprese flavor with cherry tomatoes instead of larger varieties for fun party presentation.
Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties
Recipe: Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties
These fresh little patties come together in your skillet for an easy-to-serve side dish.
Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad
Recipe: Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad
This broccoli salad recipe is just how your guests will love it—with bacon and cheese.
Squash Ribbon Salad
Recipe: Squash Ribbon Salad
This no-cook side dish will save you time but won't lack on presentation.
Grilled Jalapeño-Lime Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Grilled Jalapeño-Lime Corn on the Cob
Humble corn on the cob gets a zesty Tex Mex makeover with jalapeño peppers, cilantro, and lime juice.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
You can read the majority of the ingredients needed for this pretty salad in its name, and all you have to do with them is combine in a bowl and top with vinaigrette. Done!
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.
Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
If a summer afternoon shower ruined your grilling plans, don't let that corn go to waste. This oven-roasted method is the easiest, no-mess way to get a fresh summer side dish on your plate.
Baked Zucchini Fries
Recipe: Baked Zucchini Fries
"I genuinely could not stop reaching for one after another of these fries!" one editor wrote about these Baked Zucchini Fries in her review of the recipe.
Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad
Recipe: Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad
This old-fashioned cucumber salad is the light, bright side dish that can accompany any summertime meal.
One-Pot Fresh Corn Mac and Cheese
Recipe: One-Pot Fresh Corn Mac and Cheese
This incredible side dish is like a mix of creamed corn and mac and cheese, so yes, you're going to want seconds.
Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
This recipe shows simple summer okra doesn't need any bells and whistles to shine.
Summer Squash Gratin
Recipe: Summer Squash Gratin
Instead of covering your fresh summer squash in mayonnaise or sour cream, try this fresh gratin that has just a couple of ingredients.
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs
Any combination of fresh summer herbs like basil, parsley, and chives will taste beautiful with juicy heirloom tomatoes.
Grilled Bell Pepper Caprese
Recipe: Grilled Bell Pepper Caprese
Hear us out on this one: This summer, swap the tomatoes in your caprese for fresh, vibrant bell peppers on the grill.
Scalloped Corn Casserole
Recipe: Scalloped Corn Casserole
We're never ones to turn down a cheesy casserole with a buttery cracker topping.
Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
This is our Test Kitchen's latest and greatest pasta salad recipe, and we know it'll be a hit at every potluck.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
Recipe: Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
These homemade zucchini chips are a healthy summer snack alternative to something out of a bag.
Field Pea Fattoush Salad
Recipe: Field Pea Fattoush Salad
If you love Panzanella, you're going to fall for this summery salad. If you want to take it from a side to a main, add roasted chicken or fish.
Smoky Pole Beans and Tomatoes
Recipe: Smoky Pole Beans and Tomatoes
What goes with fresh summer produce deliciously? Bacon, of course.
Grilled Yellow Squash Roll-Ups
Recipe: Grilled Yellow Squash Roll-Ups
We should all be grilling our summer veggies, and this bite-size recipe is proof.
Simple Roasted Okra
Recipe: Simple Roasted Okra
You might think of okra as a fried side, but once you try it roasted, it's the only way you'll be making it at home.
Southern Fried Corn
Recipe: Southern Fried Corn
This classic Southern side comes together in just your skillet and 15 minutes.
Field Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Feta
Recipe: Field Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Feta
Field peas are a Southern summer gift, and this recipe is our Test Kitchen's new go-to way to prepare them.
Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
If you find baby zucchini at the grocery store or farmers' market this summer, buy it! It's adorable size and delicate flavor bring something new to summer sides like this colorful salad.
Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
Recipe: Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
Okra and tomatoes are a classic Southern pair for summer, and chickpeas add extra protein to this hearty but healthy side.
Grilled Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Recipe: Grilled Stuffed Poblano Peppers
These peppers are stuffed to the brim y'all! All they're missing is an ice-cold margarita or beer for a summertime fiesta.
Lady Pea Salad
Recipe: Lady Pea Salad
This light and bright salad will complement any main dish off the grill.
Tomato-Herb Panzanella
Recipe: Tomato-Herb Panzanella
This colorful Panzanella is a gorgeous way to show off your fresh farmers' market haul.