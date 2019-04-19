The Best Summer Side Dishes to Complement Any Cookout

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 18, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Summer is finally in sight, and we can't wait. From backyard cookouts to church potlucks and Fourth of July celebrations, summer is full of opportunities to show off your cooking skills using the season's freshest produce. These side dishes showcase farm-fresh tomatoes, squash, zucchini, corn, peaches, and more of your favorite fruits and veggies. Whether you need a quick coleslaw recipe to bring to a last-minute neighborhood block party or you want to have the most beautiful summer salad at the Labor Day cookout, these are our best recipes to show off. With plenty of no-cook and five-ingredient options, these are also the easiest ideas ever. So go ahead and send out the e-vite for your annual cookout—these are our favorite summer side dishes that use the most of the season's bounty.

Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch

Your guests will love this updated version of a classic tomato-cucumber salad.

Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio

Use those tomatoes fresh from the farmers' market for this fun grown-up mac and cheese recipe.

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Kick up the cookout with this Mexican street corn-inspired salad.

Strawberry-Tomato Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

The only instructions required for this beautiful side dish? "Stir together all ingredients." We call that a last-minute party win.

Spicy Pineapple Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Kellie Kelley; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Spicy jalapenos and sweet pineapple are a match made in side dish heaven with this crunchy slaw that will liven up any cookout.

Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Julia Levy

No summer cookout is complete without pasta salad on the lineup, and this one with fresh veggies is perfect for the season.

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

This light, fresh salad will be your summer party go-to.

Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

This no-cook salad is delicious in its simplicity.

Southern-Style Potato Salad

Credit: Southern Living

It isn't a potluck without a bowl of potato salad, and this recipe is our most classic version of the dish.

Classic Fresh Field Peas

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

You only need five ingredients for this timeless Southern side, but ham hocks are the most important one for that smoky, home-style flavor.

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Credit: IAIN BAGWELL

This refreshing salad can be served with French baguette slices or over arugula or mixed greens for serving options to last you through every summer party.

Baked Beans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

No backyard barbecue is complete without baked beans, and you only need a handful of ingredients to make this crowd-pleasing side.

Permanent Slaw

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

This make-ahead coleslaw recipe is permanently on our go-to potluck dish list.

Street Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

If you're in a last-minute bind but don't want to show up with something store-bought, this colorful corn salad is your rescue.

Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

This Greek-inspired salad is full of fresh herbs that complement the timeless tomato-cucumber combo.

Fresh Corn Spoonbread

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

This spoonbread is one of our favorite vintage casserole recipes, and summer is the best time to make it fresh.

Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Credit: Alison Miksch

If you're serving a crowd, you might want to double this pasta salad recipe because it will go fast.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Fried green tomatoes are a true Southern summer staple that everyone should learn how to make at home.

Watermelon Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Chopped pecans add a welcome crunch to this pretty and fresh salad.

Potatoes Patio

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Every Southern cook needs an easy, cheesy potato casserole recipe up his or her sleeve, and this will be your new favorite.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

This simple fruit salad will brighten up any summer spread.

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

If you don't have at trusty succotash recipe to use summer after summer, meet the only one you'll ever use from now on.

Hush Puppies

Credit: Photo: Ian Bagwell; Prop Styling: Annette Joseph; Food Styling: Cynthia Groseclose 

Who wouldn't want to enjoy a shrimp po'boy or plate of fried catfish with a few hush puppies on the side?

Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Sometimes, getting fresh veggies on the table can be daunting, but this super-quick side proves you can get a little veg on the table even on the busiest nights.

Picnic Egg Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

This no-fuss egg salad recipe is delicious served on toasted French baguette slices or as finger sandwiches, Masters-style.

Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Kellie Kelley; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Sweet, juicy summer peaches take on a richer flavor when tossed on the grill (plus, they look really pretty).

Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

This four-ingredient salad is drizzled with our famous Summer Sauce that you'll want to put on everything once you try it.

Quick Pickled Slaw

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Don't go for the bagged stuff—with this easy slaw recipe, you'll never go store-bought again.

Golden Corn Fritters

Credit: Southern Living

This 1980s recipe has stood the test of time—it's remained a consistent favorite for summer get-togethers.

Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Watermelon and feta might be an expected salad combo, but orzo, arugula, and a homemade Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette take this dish to unchartered, delicious territory.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

We're partial to old-fashioned squash casserole, but this cheesy dish manages to pack in even more summer flavor with fresh zucchini and corn.

Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

This five-ingredient salad has classic caprese flavor with cherry tomatoes instead of larger varieties for fun party presentation.

Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties

Credit: Alison Miksch

These fresh little patties come together in your skillet for an easy-to-serve side dish.

Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

This broccoli salad recipe is just how your guests will love it—with bacon and cheese.

Squash Ribbon Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

This no-cook side dish will save you time but won't lack on presentation.

Grilled Jalapeño-Lime Corn on the Cob

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Humble corn on the cob gets a zesty Tex Mex makeover with jalapeño peppers, cilantro, and lime juice.

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

You can read the majority of the ingredients needed for this pretty salad in its name, and all you have to do with them is combine in a bowl and top with vinaigrette. Done!

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.

Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

If a summer afternoon shower ruined your grilling plans, don't let that corn go to waste. This oven-roasted method is the easiest, no-mess way to get a fresh summer side dish on your plate.

Baked Zucchini Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

"I genuinely could not stop reaching for one after another of these fries!" one editor wrote about these Baked Zucchini Fries in her review of the recipe.

Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

This old-fashioned cucumber salad is the light, bright side dish that can accompany any summertime meal.

One-Pot Fresh Corn Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

This incredible side dish is like a mix of creamed corn and mac and cheese, so yes, you're going to want seconds.

Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

This recipe shows simple summer okra doesn't need any bells and whistles to shine.

Summer Squash Gratin

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Instead of covering your fresh summer squash in mayonnaise or sour cream, try this fresh gratin that has just a couple of ingredients.

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Any combination of fresh summer herbs like basil, parsley, and chives will taste beautiful with juicy heirloom tomatoes.

Grilled Bell Pepper Caprese

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Hear us out on this one: This summer, swap the tomatoes in your caprese for fresh, vibrant bell peppers on the grill.

Scalloped Corn Casserole

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

We're never ones to turn down a cheesy casserole with a buttery cracker topping.

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

This is our Test Kitchen's latest and greatest pasta salad recipe, and we know it'll be a hit at every potluck.

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

These homemade zucchini chips are a healthy summer snack alternative to something out of a bag.

Field Pea Fattoush Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

If you love Panzanella, you're going to fall for this summery salad. If you want to take it from a side to a main, add roasted chicken or fish.

Smoky Pole Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

What goes with fresh summer produce deliciously? Bacon, of course.

Grilled Yellow Squash Roll-Ups

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

We should all be grilling our summer veggies, and this bite-size recipe is proof.

Simple Roasted Okra

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

You might think of okra as a fried side, but once you try it roasted, it's the only way you'll be making it at home.

Southern Fried Corn

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

This classic Southern side comes together in just your skillet and 15 minutes.

Field Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Feta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Field peas are a Southern summer gift, and this recipe is our Test Kitchen's new go-to way to prepare them.

Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

If you find baby zucchini at the grocery store or farmers' market this summer, buy it! It's adorable size and delicate flavor bring something new to summer sides like this colorful salad.

Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Okra and tomatoes are a classic Southern pair for summer, and chickpeas add extra protein to this hearty but healthy side.

Grilled Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

These peppers are stuffed to the brim y'all! All they're missing is an ice-cold margarita or beer for a summertime fiesta.

Lady Pea Salad

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

This light and bright salad will complement any main dish off the grill.

Tomato-Herb Panzanella

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

This colorful Panzanella is a gorgeous way to show off your fresh farmers' market haul.

