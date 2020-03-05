Side Dishes

30+ Delicious Side Dishes for Your Steak Dinner

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 22, 2022
Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

So you spent a whole afternoon laboring over a beautiful, homemade steak dinner. You've set the table, lit the candles, and even made a gorgeous dessert—but wait, what about the sides? Whether you're firing up the grill and hosting a backyard barbecue or celebrating an elegant occasion, no steak dinner is complete without some equally decadent side dishes.

Don't forget to round out your homemade steak dinner with a few of these tasty sides. Whether you're in the mood for a fresh salad, buttery roll, or classic corn on the cob, there's something for everyone with these sides. Check out these side dishes for steak and choose the one that grabs your attention. We think simplicity is key. The best sides for this type of dinner often have mild, yet memorable, flavors. Go with garlic green beans for a healthy option, or opt for rich macaroni and cheese for the ultimate indulgence. You can't go wrong. 

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Let the natural corn flavors shine with this fresh and flavorful choice. 

Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw

Coleslaw brings a bright and fresh addition to any steak dinner. 

Baked Beans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Baked Beans

No other side dish hits quite like baked beans. Warm and flavorful, this recipe is a surefire crowd-pleaser.

Classic Succotash

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Classic Succotash

Fresh-from-the-farmer's-market ingredients (think: lima beans, tomatoes, corn) pair perfectly with steak. 

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs

Heirloom tomatoes make this salad a quintessentially Southern side. 

Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Eating your vegetables has never been so enjoyable. This pan-fried okra recipe is sure to pair beautifully with a juicy steak. 

Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Bring on the tomatoes! Just when you thought  mac and cheese couldn't get any better. Make room for this new dish. 

Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

This simple and delicious side goes well with almost anything, but steak is at the top of the list. 

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Colorful peppers are the perfect vessel for rich cheese dip in this bite-size side option.

Potatoes Patio

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Potatoes Patio

Steak and potatoes make a classic combination. A mixture of Gruyère and Parmesan cheese take this side dish to the next level. 

Crispy Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Crispy Potatoes

When the family requests meat and potatoes for supper, choose these crispy roasted spuds for any steak side. 

Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Don't blame us for including three potato recipes in a row; they are just that good. No doubt this one will make you shout hallelujah. 

Baked Zucchini Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Zucchini Fries

Baked Zucchini Fries are the healthy alternative to everyone's favorite french fries. 

Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Fresh cauliflower gives this mac and cheese recipe an irresistible texture and surprising kick.

Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Queso fresco adds an unexpected richness to these Grilled Sweet Potato Fries. 

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

This recipe is quick and easy to make, so you'll have plenty of time to focus on cooking the perfect steak. 

Spicy Pineapple Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Kellie Kelley; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Spicy Pineapple Slaw

Crunchy and colorful, this spicy slaw will add a welcomed kick to your decadent steak dinner. 

Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

Sometimes it's okay to skip the green side dishes and go for something a little naughtier, like these Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies. 

Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Did someone say homemade pasta salad? Sign us up! 

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Pasta, walnuts, bacon–this recipe has it all. Serve it alongside a perfectly-cooked steak for a satisfying meal. 

Texas Caviar

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Texas Caviar

Texas Caviar is everything we look for in a steak side dish: light, fresh, and easy to make. 

Southern-Style Collard Greens

Credit: Photo: Jim Franco

Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

We have no trouble eating our greens when they come prepared like this. Plus steak and Southern collards make an iconic duo. 

Buttery Yeast Rolls

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttery Yeast Rolls

You didn't think we would forgot the bread, did you? Buttery Yeast Rolls will take your steak dinner from good to great. 

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

You say potatoes? We say mash 'em! This mashed potatoes recipe features a swirl of buttermilk for an extra indulgent punch. 

Cornmeal Angel Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cornmeal Angel Biscuits 

Our favorite Cornmeal Angel Biscuits belong on every dinner table. 

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

You simply can't go wrong with steak and carrots. It's a classic combo that never disappoints. 

Yeast Rolls

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Yeast Rolls

Make the dough for these tender, buttery Yeast Rolls the night before your steak dinner for a stress-free evening. 

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Feeling extra hungry? Serve these chorizo sausage bites alongside your steak for a hearty and delicious meal. 

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Call in the slow cooker. Prepare your green bean sides in your favorite appliance while you focus on cooking a perfectly-seasoned steak. 

Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Trey Ellis

Recipe: Smashed Brussels Sprouts

The mild cabbage flavor in this Smashed Brussels Sprouts recipe pairs perfectly with a steak dinner. 

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

The lively lemon-dill vinaigrette on this green been salad will bring out the flavors in the main course.

