So you spent a whole afternoon laboring over a beautiful, homemade steak dinner. You've set the table, lit the candles, and even made a gorgeous dessert—but wait, what about the sides? Whether you're firing up the grill and hosting a backyard barbecue or celebrating an elegant occasion, no steak dinner is complete without some equally decadent side dishes.

Don't forget to round out your homemade steak dinner with a few of these tasty sides. Whether you're in the mood for a fresh salad, buttery roll, or classic corn on the cob, there's something for everyone with these sides. Check out these side dishes for steak and choose the one that grabs your attention. We think simplicity is key. The best sides for this type of dinner often have mild, yet memorable, flavors. Go with garlic green beans for a healthy option, or opt for rich macaroni and cheese for the ultimate indulgence. You can't go wrong.