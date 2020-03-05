30+ Delicious Side Dishes for Your Steak Dinner
So you spent a whole afternoon laboring over a beautiful, homemade steak dinner. You've set the table, lit the candles, and even made a gorgeous dessert—but wait, what about the sides? Whether you're firing up the grill and hosting a backyard barbecue or celebrating an elegant occasion, no steak dinner is complete without some equally decadent side dishes.
Don't forget to round out your homemade steak dinner with a few of these tasty sides. Whether you're in the mood for a fresh salad, buttery roll, or classic corn on the cob, there's something for everyone with these sides. Check out these side dishes for steak and choose the one that grabs your attention. We think simplicity is key. The best sides for this type of dinner often have mild, yet memorable, flavors. Go with garlic green beans for a healthy option, or opt for rich macaroni and cheese for the ultimate indulgence. You can't go wrong.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
Let the natural corn flavors shine with this fresh and flavorful choice.
Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw
Coleslaw brings a bright and fresh addition to any steak dinner.
Baked Beans
No other side dish hits quite like baked beans. Warm and flavorful, this recipe is a surefire crowd-pleaser.
Classic Succotash
Fresh-from-the-farmer's-market ingredients (think: lima beans, tomatoes, corn) pair perfectly with steak.
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs
Heirloom tomatoes make this salad a quintessentially Southern side.
Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
Eating your vegetables has never been so enjoyable. This pan-fried okra recipe is sure to pair beautifully with a juicy steak.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Bring on the tomatoes! Just when you thought mac and cheese couldn't get any better. Make room for this new dish.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
This simple and delicious side goes well with almost anything, but steak is at the top of the list.
Queso-Filled Mini Peppers
Colorful peppers are the perfect vessel for rich cheese dip in this bite-size side option.
Potatoes Patio
Steak and potatoes make a classic combination. A mixture of Gruyère and Parmesan cheese take this side dish to the next level.
Crispy Potatoes
When the family requests meat and potatoes for supper, choose these crispy roasted spuds for any steak side.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
Don't blame us for including three potato recipes in a row; they are just that good. No doubt this one will make you shout hallelujah.
Baked Zucchini Fries
Baked Zucchini Fries are the healthy alternative to everyone's favorite french fries.
Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Fresh cauliflower gives this mac and cheese recipe an irresistible texture and surprising kick.
Grilled Sweet Potato Fries
Queso fresco adds an unexpected richness to these Grilled Sweet Potato Fries.
Tee's Corn Pudding
This recipe is quick and easy to make, so you'll have plenty of time to focus on cooking the perfect steak.
Spicy Pineapple Slaw
Crunchy and colorful, this spicy slaw will add a welcomed kick to your decadent steak dinner.
Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies
Sometimes it's okay to skip the green side dishes and go for something a little naughtier, like these Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies.
Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
Did someone say homemade pasta salad? Sign us up!
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Pasta, walnuts, bacon–this recipe has it all. Serve it alongside a perfectly-cooked steak for a satisfying meal.
Texas Caviar
Texas Caviar is everything we look for in a steak side dish: light, fresh, and easy to make.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
We have no trouble eating our greens when they come prepared like this. Plus steak and Southern collards make an iconic duo.
Buttery Yeast Rolls
You didn't think we would forgot the bread, did you? Buttery Yeast Rolls will take your steak dinner from good to great.
Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
You say potatoes? We say mash 'em! This mashed potatoes recipe features a swirl of buttermilk for an extra indulgent punch.
Cornmeal Angel Biscuits
Our favorite Cornmeal Angel Biscuits belong on every dinner table.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
You simply can't go wrong with steak and carrots. It's a classic combo that never disappoints.
Yeast Rolls
Make the dough for these tender, buttery Yeast Rolls the night before your steak dinner for a stress-free evening.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Feeling extra hungry? Serve these chorizo sausage bites alongside your steak for a hearty and delicious meal.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Call in the slow cooker. Prepare your green bean sides in your favorite appliance while you focus on cooking a perfectly-seasoned steak.
Smashed Brussels Sprouts
The mild cabbage flavor in this Smashed Brussels Sprouts recipe pairs perfectly with a steak dinner.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
The lively lemon-dill vinaigrette on this green been salad will bring out the flavors in the main course.