Squash Casseroles You Can Enjoy All Summer Long
We've never met a summer vegetable that we didn't like, and squash is no exception. A hearty squash dish reminds us of evenings spent around a table with family and friends. Whether you like your squash in a creamy casserole or in a refreshing gratin, we're sure that there's a squash casserole recipe in this round up for you. We even included a slow cooker recipe for those nights when it's just too hot to turn on the oven. So grab your best casserole pan, the freshest squash you can find, and get to cooking!
Summer Squash and Zucchini Skillet Strata
Recipe: Summer Squash and Zucchini Skillet Strata
This summer strata has all the flavor of your favorite classic squash casserole with the added bonus of layers of cubed bread. Pro tip: Make sure the bread is extra toasted before adding it to the casserole for baking.
Summer Squash Gratin
Recipe: Summer Squash Gratin
Simple, fresh, and crispy – the best kind of summer side. You'll leave the potluck with an empty casserole dish when serving up this recipe.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
There's nothing quite like butter, onions, and squash melding together in a pan. This casserole is always a crowd-pleaser.
Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
This dish is for any picky eaters in your household. Top a classic squash casserole dish with their favorite cheese crackers, and they won't think twice about eating it.
Summer Squash Casserole
Recipe: Summer Squash Casserole
The shredded carrots and water chestnuts add next-level crunch to this summer dish.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
What happens when you combine some of summer's star vegetables in a casserole? Pure deliciousness.
Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
Recipe: Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
More cheese is always a good decision. We say measure with your heart.
Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing
Recipe: Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing
Dressing should be enjoyed any time of year, but especially when it's made with seasonal produce.
Sausage and Squash Lasagna
Recipe: Sausage and Squash Lasagna
Yes, lasagna is a casserole. Go ahead, add in some vegetables to your favorite noodle dish. We won't tell the kids.
Squash and Green Chile Casserole
Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole
This slow cooker recipe is ideal for summer nights when it's just too hot to turn on the stove. The southwest flavors also make this a great side dish to prepare for taco night.