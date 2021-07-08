Squash Casseroles You Can Enjoy All Summer Long

By Emma Phelps July 08, 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

We've never met a summer vegetable that we didn't like, and squash is no exception. A hearty squash dish reminds us of evenings spent around a table with family and friends. Whether you like your squash in a creamy casserole or in a refreshing gratin, we're sure that there's a squash casserole recipe in this round up for you. We even included a slow cooker recipe for those nights when it's just too hot to turn on the oven. So grab your best casserole pan, the freshest squash you can find, and get to cooking!

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Summer Squash and Zucchini Skillet Strata

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Summer Squash and Zucchini Skillet Strata

This summer strata has all the flavor of your favorite classic squash casserole with the added bonus of layers of cubed bread. Pro tip: Make sure the bread is extra toasted before adding it to the casserole for baking.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Summer Squash Gratin

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Summer Squash Gratin

Simple, fresh, and crispy – the best kind of summer side. You'll leave the potluck with an empty casserole dish when serving up this recipe.

3 of 10

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

There's nothing quite like butter, onions, and squash melding together in a pan. This casserole is always a crowd-pleaser.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

This dish is for any picky eaters in your household. Top a classic squash casserole dish with their favorite cheese crackers, and they won't think twice about eating it.

5 of 10

Summer Squash Casserole

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Summer Squash Casserole

The shredded carrots and water chestnuts add next-level crunch to this summer dish.

6 of 10

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

What happens when you combine some of summer's star vegetables in a casserole? Pure deliciousness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

More cheese is always a good decision. We say measure with your heart.

8 of 10

Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing

Recipe: Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing

Dressing should be enjoyed any time of year, but especially when it's made with seasonal produce.

9 of 10

Sausage and Squash Lasagna

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage and Squash Lasagna

Yes, lasagna is a casserole. Go ahead, add in some vegetables to your favorite noodle dish. We won't tell the kids.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole

This slow cooker recipe is ideal for summer nights when it's just too hot to turn on the stove. The southwest flavors also make this a great side dish to prepare for taco night.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors