The Best Side Dishes to Pair With Hot Dogs at Your Next Cookout
Whether you're at the ballpark enjoying a game or hosting a backyard party, a hot dog is always a summertime crowd-pleaser. But the side dishes are just as important as the main course. Craving something with a little kick to pair with your hot dog? Try our Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw. Looking for a healthy side dish for the kids? We've got Summer Fruit Skewers on deck. No matter your hot dog side dish approach—salty, sweet, or tangy —we've got you covered. Of course, sometimes the best side dish for hot dogs is a classic one like our Southern-Style Potato Salad. If you're not a relish and hot dog fan, but love a good pickle, try our Fried Pickle Chips. We're sure there's a side dish in this round-up to go with your next hot dog.
Baked Beans
Recipe: Baked Beans
No backyard cookout is complete without a side of baked beans. We've even cut down the recipe time so that you can spend less time over the stovetop and more time with guests outdoors.
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
This is the salty-sweet combo you need for summer. Watermelon and cucumber add delicious crunch to the salad, while feta cheese brings plenty of salty flavor.
Southern-Style Potato Salad
Recipe: Southern-Style Potato Salad
Go big, or go home, right? This classic potato salad is the quintessential side dish for your next cookout hot dog.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
Hold the mustard and mayo. Sneak a vegetable to your next cookout with this Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
The creaminess of pasta salad meets your favorite broccoli salad in this fan-favorite dish. This make-ahead side is a staple in any Southern hostess' recipe book.
Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
Recipe: Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
Fresh cherry tomatoes shine even brighter with the magic duo of bacon and ranch. We won't blame you for hiding the leftovers of this dish.
Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw
Recipe: Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw
Coleslaw is a must-have side dish at any cookout. We've added just a bit of heat to this recipe.
Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad
Recipe: Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad
This Greek-inspired side dish goes with just about anything and will be the unforgettable addition to your backyard barbecue lineup.
Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette
Recipe: Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette
This grilled summer salad will tone down the char flavor from your hot dog. Sweet peaches meet a little bit of kick from the chipotle vinaigrette.
Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
Prep this salad as an appetizer or side dish for your backyard cookout. Be sure to add the dressing and herbs right before serving for ultimate taste.
Curried Okra Shoestring Fries
Recipe: Curried Okra Shoestring Fries
A mixture of curry powder, salt, and cornstarch make these Curried Okra Shoestring Fries irresistible. Prepare them for your next cookout as the ultimate crunchy side dish.
Hush Puppies
Recipe: Hush Puppies
Nothing beats a classic hush puppy recipe. Pop a basket of these puppies on the table, and we promise they'll be gone in no time.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens
If you're really looking to turn your next cookout into a feast, prepare a heaping portion of collards to sneak in something green on guests' plates.
Grilled Sweet Potato Fries
Recipe: Grilled Sweet Potato Fries
Of course, you need a crispy accessory for your hot dog. These Grilled Sweet Potato Fries can be made while you're grilling up your hot dogs. Pro tip: Microwave the sweet potato wedges before popping them on the grill to ensure they're nice and tender.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
Grilled Corn on the Cob was made for days in the sun. Pair this bright veggie with your next hot dog cookout.
Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing
Recipe: Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing
This salad makes a refreshing side to pair with your favorite style of hot dog. In this summer dish, creamy ranch dressing meets smoky okra pods.
Fried Okra
Recipe: Fried Okra
Crispy, poppable, and oh-so-delicious! This side dish is a no-brainer for Southern gatherings.
Summer Fruit Skewers
Recipe: Summer Fruit Skewers
Festive and fun, these fruit skewers are a sweet side dish. Enlist the help of little ones for cutting and skewering the fruit as a fun project before guests come over.
Summer Orzo Salad
Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad
This is the kind of salad you can make in a big batch and then enjoy leftovers all week.
Fried Pickle Chips
Recipe: Fried Pickle Chips
You won't need any relish to top your hot dog when you add these Fried Pickle Chips as a side. Crispy and tangy, they'll pair well with any hot dog topping combination.
Slow-Cooker Caramelized Onions
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Caramelized Onions
Drop the relish. You really, really need these caramelized Vidalia onions instead.
Tangy Rainbow Slaw
Recipe: Tangy Rainbow Slaw
If you love cabbage, try our Tangy Rainbow Slaw, which calls for happy purple cabbage, vibrant orange carrots, and green cilantro. Pile it high on your hot dog or save it for the side. Either way, load up.
Dad's Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Dad's Mac and Cheese
If you never ate mac and cheese and hot dogs together as a kid, you may have missed out on a classic childhood experience. Rectify that by serving this crowd-favorite dish alongside hot dogs fresh off the grill.
Kimchi-Sesame Slaw
Recipe: Kimchi-Sesame Slaw
Give your slaw a little Korean spin with some kimchi, sesame oil, and ginger. A creamy mayo binding adds the familiar richness we all love, making it perfect to accompany your hot dog.
Creamed Silver Queen Corn
Recipe: Creamed Silver Queen Corn
If you've never had Silver Queen corn before, now's your chance to try it. Known for its milky, creamy kernels, it instantly elevates a humble corn side dish.
Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons
Recipe: Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons
This modern take on what might be one of the most popular side salads is totally deserving of a spot on the picnic table.
Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs
Recipe: Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs
There's nothing like a homemade potato chip. Watch guests pile their plates high—there will be barely any room left for their hot dog.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
Recipe: Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
Cheesy, crispy, salty—what more could you want? Sure, it may be a vegetable, but you definitely won't be able to eat just one.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Lobster Mac and Cheese
Make it surf and turf when you serve this nautical mac and cheese alongside hot dogs straight off the grill.
Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash
Recipe: Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash
Succotash is a ubiquitous Southern side dish, and we spruced up the usual recipe with some juicy shrimp and a host of veggies.