The Best Side Dishes to Pair With Hot Dogs at Your Next Cookout

By Emma Phelps Updated March 22, 2022
Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas 

Whether you're at the ballpark enjoying a game or hosting a backyard party, a hot dog is always a summertime crowd-pleaser. But the side dishes are just as important as the main course. Craving something with a little kick to pair with your hot dog? Try our Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw. Looking for a healthy side dish for the kids? We've got Summer Fruit Skewers on deck. No matter your hot dog side dish approach—salty, sweet, or tangy —we've got you covered. Of course, sometimes the best side dish for hot dogs is a classic one like our Southern-Style Potato Salad. If you're not a relish and hot dog fan, but love a good pickle, try our Fried Pickle Chips. We're sure there's a side dish in this round-up to go with your next hot dog.

Baked Beans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Baked Beans

No backyard cookout is complete without a side of baked beans. We've even cut down the recipe time so that you can spend less time over the stovetop and more time with guests outdoors. 

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

This is the salty-sweet combo you need for summer. Watermelon and cucumber add delicious crunch to the salad, while feta cheese brings plenty of salty flavor.

Southern-Style Potato Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Southern-Style Potato Salad

Go big, or go home, right? This classic potato salad is the quintessential side dish for your next cookout hot dog.

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Hold the mustard and mayo. Sneak a vegetable to your next cookout with this Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad.

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

The creaminess of pasta salad meets your favorite broccoli salad in this fan-favorite dish. This make-ahead side is a staple in any Southern hostess' recipe book.

Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Fresh cherry tomatoes shine even brighter with the magic duo of bacon and ranch. We won't blame you for hiding the leftovers of this dish.

Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw

Coleslaw is a must-have side dish at any cookout. We've added just a bit of heat to this recipe.

Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

This Greek-inspired side dish goes with just about anything and will be the unforgettable addition to your backyard barbecue lineup.

Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette

Credit: Courtesy Regina Charboneau

Recipe: Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette

This grilled summer salad will tone down the char flavor from your hot dog. Sweet peaches meet a little bit of kick from the chipotle vinaigrette. 

Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

Prep this salad as an appetizer or side dish for your backyard cookout. Be sure to add the dressing and herbs right before serving for ultimate taste.

Curried Okra Shoestring Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Curried Okra Shoestring Fries

A mixture of curry powder, salt, and cornstarch make these Curried Okra Shoestring Fries irresistible. Prepare them for your next cookout as the ultimate crunchy side dish.

Hush Puppies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hush Puppies

Nothing beats a classic hush puppy recipe. Pop a basket of these puppies on the table, and we promise they'll be gone in no time.

Southern-Style Collard Greens

Credit: Photo: Jim Franco

Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

If you're really looking to turn your next cookout into a feast, prepare a heaping portion of collards to sneak in something green on guests' plates.

Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Of course, you need a crispy accessory for your hot dog. These Grilled Sweet Potato Fries can be made while you're grilling up your hot dogs. Pro tip: Microwave the sweet potato wedges before popping them on the grill to ensure they're nice and tender.

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Grilled Corn on the Cob was made for days in the sun. Pair this bright veggie with your next hot dog cookout.

Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

This salad makes a refreshing side to pair with your favorite style of hot dog. In this summer dish, creamy ranch dressing meets smoky okra pods.

Fried Okra

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Fried Okra

Crispy, poppable, and oh-so-delicious! This side dish is a no-brainer for Southern gatherings.

Summer Fruit Skewers

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Summer Fruit Skewers

Festive and fun, these fruit skewers are a sweet side dish. Enlist the help of little ones for cutting and skewering the fruit as a fun project before guests come over.

Summer Orzo Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad

This is the kind of salad you can make in a big batch and then enjoy leftovers all week.

Fried Pickle Chips

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Fried Pickle Chips

You won't need any relish to top your hot dog when you add these Fried Pickle Chips as a side. Crispy and tangy, they'll pair well with any hot dog topping combination.

Slow-Cooker Caramelized Onions

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Caramelized Onions

Drop the relish. You really, really need these caramelized Vidalia onions instead.

Tangy Rainbow Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Tangy Rainbow Slaw

If you love cabbage, try our Tangy Rainbow Slaw, which calls for happy purple cabbage, vibrant orange carrots, and green cilantro. Pile it high on your hot dog or save it for the side. Either way, load up.

Dad's Mac and Cheese

Credit: Anisha Sisodia

Recipe: Dad's Mac and Cheese

If you never ate mac and cheese and hot dogs together as a kid, you may have missed out on a classic childhood experience. Rectify that by serving this crowd-favorite dish alongside hot dogs fresh off the grill.

Kimchi-Sesame Slaw

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Kimchi-Sesame Slaw

Give your slaw a little Korean spin with some kimchi, sesame oil, and ginger. A creamy mayo binding adds the familiar richness we all love, making it perfect to accompany your hot dog.

Creamed Silver Queen Corn

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Creamed Silver Queen Corn

If you've never had Silver Queen corn before, now's your chance to try it. Known for its milky, creamy kernels, it instantly elevates a humble corn side dish.

Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons

This modern take on what might be one of the most popular side salads is totally deserving of a spot on the picnic table.

Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

There's nothing like a homemade potato chip. Watch guests pile their plates high—there will be barely any room left for their hot dog.

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Cheesy, crispy, salty—what more could you want? Sure, it may be a vegetable, but you definitely won't be able to eat just one.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Rachael Burrow; Recipe: Darcy Lenz

Recipe: Lobster Mac and Cheese

Make it surf and turf when you serve this nautical mac and cheese alongside hot dogs straight off the grill.

Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

Succotash is a ubiquitous Southern side dish, and we spruced up the usual recipe with some juicy shrimp and a host of veggies.

By Southern Living Editors