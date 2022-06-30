The Best Side Dishes for Your Next Burger Night
Once you've decided burgers are on the menu, the next decision to make is what side dishes you'll prepare to accompany the main dish. While the possibilities of side dishes for burgers is practically endless, these are our favorite sides to serve alongside them. You'll find a variety of recipes on our list. From classics like baked beans and corn on the cob to new favorites like broccoli slaw and air fryer French fries, you can't go wrong with any of these side dishes for burgers.
Whether you're having burger night for dinner at home with your family or are need a side dish to take along to a cookout with friends, we're here to provide plenty of inspiration for your menu. After scrolling through this list of sides for burgers, we bet the hardest decision will be narrowing the list down to just a few recipes to make the next time you serve burgers.
Baked Beans
Recipe: Baked Beans
Canned beans help this classic cookout side come together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time. Let them bake in the oven while you cook the burgers.
Air Fryer French Fries
Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries
We think these homemade fries rival restaurant ones. They aren't hard to pull together, just make sure you allow the fries to sit in cold water for an hour before you start the cooking process.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
While sometimes boxed mac and cheese will do, we think this homemade version is the best choice when burgers are on the menu.
Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles
Recipe: Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles
As classic as it gets. this potato salad is made with boiled eggs, sweet pickles, and of course plenty of mayonnaise.
Basic Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs
If you're looking to whip up another simple side at the last minute, you probably already have all of the ingredients to make classic deviled eggs in your refrigerator.
Creamy Broccoli Slaw
Recipe: Creamy Broccoli Slaw
Bagged broccoli slaw helps this recipe come together in just 15 minutes.
Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
This simple recipe will help you make the most of fresh corn at any time of the year.
Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Multicolored potatoes give this lighter version of potato salad that doesn't include any mayonnaise a pretty finish.
Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
Our recipe calls for basil, chives, parsley, and dill, but you can adjust accordingly based on what fresh herbs you may already have on hand.
Best-Ever Succotash
Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash
This colorful summer side is almost too pretty to eat.
Macaroni Corn Casserole
Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole
You don't have to choose between serving corn or mac and cheese thanks to this 9x13 casserole recipe.
Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs
Recipe: Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs
Instead of reaching for bagged chips, make this homemade recipe that just requires five ingredients.
Quick Pickled Slaw
Recipe: Quick Pickled Slaw
From start to finish, you need just 15 minutes to make this quick slaw recipe.
Easy Grilled Asparagus
Recipe: Easy Grilled Asparagus
This asparagus recipe will allow you to prepare the whole meal on the grill.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
When burgers are on the menu for lunch, pasta salad is the perfect pairing.
Simple Roasted Okra
Recipe: Simple Roasted Okra
All you need for this recipe in addition to fresh okra is olive oil and some spices.
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
If you usually serve regular fries on burger night, swap it up by serving sweet potato fries instead.
Southern Fried Corn
Recipe: Southern Fried Corn
We think this recipe makes the shucking worth the hassle.
Easy Cauliflower Casserole
Recipe: Easy Cauliflower Casserole
While this casserole makes use of a whole head of cauliflower, we've also included plenty of cheese, butter and breadcrumbs. Both kids and adults will love eating their veggies in this form.
Fried Skillet Potatoes
Recipe: Fried Skillet Potatoes
No peeling is necessary with this potato recipe.
Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad
Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad
Fresh summer tomatoes shine in this no-cook salad.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
You'll know this casserole is ready to come out of the oven once the top is golden brown. Just make sure to let it stand for 15 minutes before serving.