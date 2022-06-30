The Best Side Dishes for Your Next Burger Night

By Jenna Sims June 30, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Once you've decided burgers are on the menu, the next decision to make is what side dishes you'll prepare to accompany the main dish. While the possibilities of side dishes for burgers is practically endless, these are our favorite sides to serve alongside them. You'll find a variety of recipes on our list. From classics like baked beans and corn on the cob to new favorites like broccoli slaw and air fryer French fries, you can't go wrong with any of these side dishes for burgers.

Whether you're having burger night for dinner at home with your family or are need a side dish to take along to a cookout with friends, we're here to provide plenty of inspiration for your menu. After scrolling through this list of sides for burgers, we bet the hardest decision will be narrowing the list down to just a few recipes to make the next time you serve burgers.

Baked Beans

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Recipe: Baked Beans

Canned beans help this classic cookout side come together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time. Let them bake in the oven while you cook the burgers.

Air Fryer French Fries

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries

We think these homemade fries rival restaurant ones. They aren't hard to pull together, just make sure you allow the fries to sit in cold water for an hour before you start the cooking process.

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

While sometimes boxed mac and cheese will do, we think this homemade version is the best choice when burgers are on the menu.

Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles

As classic as it gets. this potato salad is made with boiled eggs, sweet pickles, and of course plenty of mayonnaise.

Basic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

If you're looking to whip up another simple side at the last minute, you probably already have all of the ingredients to make classic deviled eggs in your refrigerator.

Creamy Broccoli Slaw

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Broccoli Slaw

Bagged broccoli slaw helps this recipe come together in just 15 minutes.

Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

This simple recipe will help you make the most of fresh corn at any time of the year.

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Multicolored potatoes give this lighter version of potato salad that doesn't include any mayonnaise a pretty finish. 

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Our recipe calls for basil, chives, parsley, and dill, but you can adjust accordingly based on what fresh herbs you may already have on hand.

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

This colorful summer side is almost too pretty to eat.

Macaroni Corn Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole

You don't have to choose between serving corn or mac and cheese thanks to this 9x13 casserole recipe.

Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

Instead of reaching for bagged chips, make this homemade recipe that just requires five ingredients. 

Quick Pickled Slaw

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Quick Pickled Slaw

From start to finish, you need just 15 minutes to make this quick slaw recipe. 

Easy Grilled Asparagus

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Asparagus

This asparagus recipe will allow you to prepare the whole meal on the grill.

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

When burgers are on the menu for lunch, pasta salad is the perfect pairing.

Simple Roasted Okra

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Simple Roasted Okra

All you need for this recipe in addition to fresh okra is olive oil and some spices. 

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Photography, and Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

If you usually serve regular fries on burger night, swap it up by serving sweet potato fries instead.

Southern Fried Corn

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Southern Fried Corn

We think this recipe makes the shucking worth the hassle. 

Easy Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Cauliflower Casserole

While this casserole makes use of a whole head of cauliflower, we've also included plenty of cheese, butter and breadcrumbs. Both kids and adults will love eating their veggies in this form.

Fried Skillet Potatoes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Fried Skillet Potatoes

No peeling is necessary with this potato recipe. 

Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Fresh summer tomatoes shine in this no-cook salad.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

You'll know this casserole is ready to come out of the oven once the top is golden brown. Just make sure to let it stand for 15 minutes before serving.

By Jenna Sims