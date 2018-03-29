The Best Sides To Accompany Those Chicken Dinners
Chicken is the ultimate weeknight dinner component. It's budget-friendly, healthy, and easy to cook. Plus, you can prepare it dozens of ways. Because plain chicken doesn't have a ton of flavor on its own, you can get really creative with your side dishes. Chicken will go with just about anything, so we picked out some of our favorite chicken dinner sides that are packed with flavor. We've got a few different preparations of potatoes—baked, mashed, and smashed—and lots of refreshing ways to prepare vegetables, like our Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad.
Whether you want to go healthy with a veggie side or heavy with a macaroni and cheese recipe, you'll love these side dishes for chicken. You've probably got a rotisserie chicken in the fridge or some chicken breasts in the freezer, so it's time to get them out and pair them with these sides. From picky kids to health-nut parents, there's truly a chicken side dish for everyone on this list.
Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese
This veggie version of a classic macaroni and cheese can be made up to one day in advance to help you out the night you're serving. Not a fan of broccoli? We have tons of macaroni and cheese recipes that will go with chicken just as well.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
These flavorful carrots are pretty enough for a company-is-coming spread.
Lisa Cericola's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes
There's not much that a warm serving of mashed potatoes doesn't taste good with, especially when that serving has brown butter in it.
Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
Instead of cooking up another box of pasta, try this quick gnocchi recipe topped with grilled chicken for new flavor.
Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
Instead of walking back and forth between the grill and stovetop, cook your chicken and side dish on the grill together. This simple, fresh recipe is perfect for summer.
Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad
This fresh salad would make for a filling summer dinner over a bed of greens with grilled shrimp, chicken or steak on top.
Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
You'll want to make extra burst tomatoes to add to sandwiches and omelets all week.
Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad
This cool salad is one of our best ways to cool off on hot summer days.
Spicy Pineapple Slaw
This sweet and spicy slaw is a healthy, flavorful option for any summer picnic or potluck. It would specifically go great with barbecue chicken.
Arugula Salad with Bacony Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette
If you want a salad that's anything but boring, allow us to introduce you to this pretty little arugula number.
Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
Guests will have no idea that this beautiful side dish only took 10 minutes of hands-on time.
Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad
Southern favorite Texas Caviar inspired this colorful salad, so you know it will be a crowd-pleaser.
Harvest Salad
This stunning green salad is the best way to show off the fall's bounty.
Baked Potatoes
There aren't many dishes that a perfect baked potato won't complement. This no-fail, no-fuss recipe will win every time.
Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls
Top this hearty, colorful bowl off with some grilled or roasted chicken, and your family will be stuffed (with the good-for-you stuff).
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Brussels sprouts recipes are everywhere these days, but we bet you haven't had one like this yet.
Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons
With black eyed peas and cornbread croutons, this salad is just about as Southern as it gets.
Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Instead of roasting or mashing your potatoes, you should be smashing them. Let this recipe prove it to you.