The Best Sides To Accompany Those Chicken Dinners

Chicken is the ultimate weeknight dinner component. It's budget-friendly, healthy, and easy to cook. Plus, you can prepare it dozens of ways. Because plain chicken doesn't have a ton of flavor on its own, you can get really creative with your side dishes. Chicken will go with just about anything, so we picked out some of our favorite chicken dinner sides that are packed with flavor. We've got a few different preparations of potatoes—baked, mashed, and smashed—and lots of refreshing ways to prepare vegetables, like our Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad.

Whether you want to go healthy with a veggie side or heavy with a macaroni and cheese recipe, you'll love these side dishes for chicken. You've probably got a rotisserie chicken in the fridge or some chicken breasts in the freezer, so it's time to get them out and pair them with these sides. From picky kids to health-nut parents, there's truly a chicken side dish for everyone on this list.