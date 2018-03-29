The Best Sides To Accompany Those Chicken Dinners

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated July 29, 2022
Credit: Iain Bagwell

Chicken is the ultimate weeknight dinner component. It's budget-friendly, healthy, and easy to cook. Plus, you can prepare it dozens of ways. Because plain chicken doesn't have a ton of flavor on its own, you can get really creative with your side dishes. Chicken will go with just about anything, so we picked out some of our favorite chicken dinner sides that are packed with flavor. We've got a few different preparations of potatoes—baked, mashed, and smashed—and lots of refreshing ways to prepare vegetables, like our Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad.

Whether you want to go healthy with a veggie side or heavy with a macaroni and cheese recipe, you'll love these side dishes for chicken. You've probably got a rotisserie chicken in the fridge or some chicken breasts in the freezer, so it's time to get them out and pair them with these sides. From picky kids to health-nut parents, there's truly a chicken side dish for everyone on this list.

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

This veggie version of a classic macaroni and cheese can be made up to one day in advance to help you out the night you're serving. Not a fan of broccoli? We have tons of macaroni and cheese recipes that will go with chicken just as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

These flavorful carrots are pretty enough for a company-is-coming spread.

3 of 18

Lisa Cericola's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lisa Cericola's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

There's not much that a warm serving of mashed potatoes doesn't taste good with, especially when that serving has brown butter in it.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Instead of cooking up another box of pasta, try this quick gnocchi recipe topped with grilled chicken for new flavor. 

5 of 18

Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Instead of walking back and forth between the grill and stovetop, cook your chicken and side dish on the grill together. This simple, fresh recipe is perfect for summer.

6 of 18

Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Field Pea, Corn and Bacon Salad

This fresh salad would make for a filling summer dinner over a bed of greens with grilled shrimp, chicken or steak on top.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

You'll want to make extra burst tomatoes to add to sandwiches and omelets all week.

8 of 18

Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

This cool salad is one of our best ways to cool off on hot summer days.

9 of 18

Spicy Pineapple Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Kellie Kelley; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Spicy Pineapple Slaw

This sweet and spicy slaw is a healthy, flavorful option for any summer picnic or potluck. It would specifically go great with barbecue chicken. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Arugula Salad with Bacony Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Arugula Salad with Bacony Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette

If you want a salad that's anything but boring, allow us to introduce you to this pretty little arugula number.

11 of 18

Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

Guests will have no idea that this beautiful side dish only took 10 minutes of hands-on time.

12 of 18

Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kaye E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

Southern favorite Texas Caviar inspired this colorful salad, so you know it will be a crowd-pleaser.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Harvest Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Harvest Salad

This stunning green salad is the best way to show off the fall's bounty.

14 of 18

Baked Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Baked Potatoes

There aren't many dishes that a perfect baked potato won't complement. This no-fail, no-fuss recipe will win every time.

15 of 18

Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

Top this hearty, colorful bowl off with some grilled or roasted chicken, and your family will be stuffed (with the good-for-you stuff).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Brussels sprouts recipes are everywhere these days, but we bet you haven't had one like this yet.

17 of 18

Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons

With black eyed peas and cornbread croutons, this salad is just about as Southern as it gets.

18 of 18

Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Instead of roasting or mashing your potatoes, you should be smashing them. Let this recipe prove it to you.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells