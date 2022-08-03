115 Delectable Recipes That Use Worcestershire Sauce

By Hallie Milstein August 03, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

When Worcestershire sauce is on the ingredient list, you know the recipe will be a winner. It's one of our favorite condiments for a reason. With savory, umami flavor to spare, Worcestershire sauce is one of the best ways to spike up the flavor in your go-to dishes. Add a splash of Worcestershire sauce to your favorite macaroni and cheese, and you've got a depth of flavor that will get rave reviews at the potluck. Throw in a teaspoon or two to your crab cakes, and holiday dinner will be begged for a repeat, or incorporate Worcestershire sauce into your barbecue and it'll be the talk of the tailgate. We've learned not to underestimate the potential of this long-time loved sauce. It's also a key ingredient to add dynamic flavor to some of our favorite stand-alone sauces and is incredibly versatile in recipes from pimiento cheeses to beef stews. Here are our favorite recipes that make the most of this household staple and flavor powerhouse.

Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken

Recipe: Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken

On even the busiest of weeknights, baked chicken with sweet and sticky sauce can make your day. This sauce comes together with Worcestershire sauce, spicy tomato juice, cider vinegar, and a few other simple fixings.

Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter

Coastal Texas-inspired crab cakes would be incomplete without Worcestershire sauce. The umami flavor of that sauce blends seamlessly with Creole mustard and lemon butter.

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

This go-to casserole is rich, cheesy, and has just the right amount of heat. Throw a can cream of mushroom soup and some Worcestershire sauce into the casserole dish with your chicken and pasta for a supper even Mama will envy.

Funeral Sandwiches

Recipe: Funeral Sandwiches

We prefer to call these sliders "party sandwiches." Made with a Hawaiian roll, deli-style ham, mustard, and cheese, these miniature sandwiches are worth celebrating.

Buffalo Chicken Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Pull-Apart Bread

Homemade buffalo sauce made with hot sauce, honey, Worcestershire sauce, and some seasonings is a sure-fire way to make the most popular dish at the cookout. This pull-apart bread with shredded chicken and sharp cheddar cheese will be the star of your party.

Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Our recipe for tortilla soup combined spicy broth and smoked chicken for a a flavor punch in every spoonful. New Mexico chile powder, cumin, and Worcestershire sauce go far in adding exceptional flavor to this Tex-Mex dish.

Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese makes everything better, in our opinion, and chicken sliders are no exception. We used three cheeses and Worcestershire sauce for extra depth.

BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon

We use cedar planks to infuse this fish dinner with even more flavor. Whether you're an old grilling pro or a plank grilling novice, this saucy salmon dish promises to impress.

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

This recipe delivers a gumbo so good, you'll feel like you've been transported to Louisiana no matter where you are. Make sure to thoroughly brown the sausage and chicken for the best effect.

Pimiento Queso Fundido

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Pimiento Queso Fundido

Queso is always a crowd-pleaser at the tailgate, but this Southern version? Forget about it. This flavorful cheese dip has a creamy texture and all your favorite flavors of pimiento cheese.

Smoky Mountain Brunswick Stew

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smoky Mountain Brunswick Stew

It may be up for debate who deserves bragging rights for this creation of this stew, but how absolutely delicious it is, is indisputable. This recipe meets in the middle of much Brunswick stew controversy and includes both pork and chicken, as well as lima beans.

Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes

This crab cake recipe keeps it simple. Combine your crab meat with just a few dependable ingredients including Worcestershire sauce, then toss until just combined.

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Barbecue Beef Sandwiches

These barbecue sandwiches delight served with chips and coleslaw. Plus, the slow-cooker beef freezes well for outstanding leftovers up to a month later.

Deep South Barbecue Ribs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: MindI Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deep South Barbecue Ribs

These tender ribs are roasted in the oven and slathered in our Melting Pot Barbecue Sauce. The topping is a sweet, tangy combination of Worcestershire sauce, light brown sugar, vinegar, and yellow mustard. 

Southern Wedding Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Southern Wedding Soup

This special occasion-worthy soup is also easy as can be for weeknight supper. We transformed this Italian-American classic into a Southern belle by adding fresh greens and pork meatballs.

Crawfish Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crawfish Cakes

A play on crab cakes, these fried fritters are our favorite way to give second life to crawfish boil leftovers. The end result is crisp, golden and tender inside—you won't be able to wait until the next fish boil to make these again.

Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew

Shredded chicken and smoky barbecued beef brisket are stewed with beef soup base, vegetables, and seasoning for an unforgettable one-pot dinner. Don't forget to add hot sauce to this hardy meal.

Crab Mac and Cheese

Credit: Courtesy Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi

Recipe: Crab Mac and Cheese

Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli's signature crab mac and cheese is dreamy, rich, and flavorful with ingredients like Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and lump crab meat. You'll be thinking about this elegant take on comfort food for many meals to come.

Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potato Mash

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potato Mash

Shepard's pie gets even better with one simple twist: a rich mash made from sweet potatoes. The trick to this hardy, savory recipe is cooking up the meat and veggies combo slow and low.

White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

Chopped chives and Dijon mustard add an unexpected twist to pimiento cheese without taking away from those well-loved classic flavors. Hand grate your cheese for the best effect.

Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

Made right, a warm bowl of gumbo on a chilly day can melt your worries away. Our shrimp and sausage variation has a few delicious surprises. 

Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes

Let your Crock Pot do the work to get kid-friendly dinner on the table. Serve sloppy Joes in hamburger buns for supper or as sliders at the tailgate.

Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

Sweet potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes team up to make a scrumptious shepherd's pie topping. Under the crust, you'll find succulent beef and vegetable filling to warm your heart and satisfy your appetite. 

Sweet Tea-Brined Smoked Turkey

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sweet Tea-Brined Smoked Turkey

From the kitchen of Test Kitchen Professional John Somerall, this smoked turkey takes on a Southern spin. It's brined in every Southerner's favorite summertime sipper for a perfectly sweet touch.

Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Broccoli in mac and cheese means that even the kids won't complain about eating their greens. Using cubes of cheddar dispersed throughout the dish guarantees gooey bursts of cheese in every bite.

Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

One of our all time favorite tailgate dips, you can't go wrong with Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip. This warm dip uses cheddar, pimientos, bacon, and Worcestershire sauce to create toasty version of the classic Southern sandwich topper. 

Tomato Aspic

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Tomato Aspic

This old-school recipe is made with Worcestershire sauce, tomato juice, lemon, and gelatin. We enjoy this bright red revival with pimiento-stuffed olives, celery, and chicken or shrimp salad.

Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls

Sloppy Joe casserole comes together in just 30 minutes between sweet Hawaiian rolls. These messy, miniature sandwiches will be gobbled up in a snap.

Smoked Vidalia Onion Dip with Grilled Crudités

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Smoked Vidalia Onion Dip with Grilled Crudités

Sweet Georgia onions knock other onion dips out of the park. This Vidalia Onion Dip is smoky and rich served with grilled vegetables for dipping.

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Rely on your trusty slow cooker to carry the weight of this delicious dinner. Pulled pork with Carolina-style vinegar sauce will be fall-off-the-bone tender and tasty as can be paired with your favorite sandwich toppings.

Baked Tex-Mex Red Pepper Cheese Dip

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Baked Tex-Mex Red Pepper Cheese Dip

This Tex-Mex cheese dip will be a hit at your next gathering. It's got everything you could ask for in a dip: lots of cheese, creamy texture, and just the right amount of kick.

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

This rich and flavorful dip is surprisingly easy to make. Artichokes, cheese, cream cheese, Old Bay, and crabmeat will fly out of this dish, scooped up eagerly by crackers and endive leaves.

Chicken-Fried Steak

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken-Fried Steak

 Tenderized beef steak is breaded and fried to perfection using this recipe. A golden cracker crumb crust takes this classic dish over the edge.

Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

While delicious, gumbo can be a hassle of an all-day cooking commitment. Our solution is this Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup that comes together in just an hour.

Cabbage Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey

Recipe: Cabbage Casserole

Warm and creamy Cabbage Casserole is a delightful side with tender barbecued pork or brisket. We like to think of this cheesy dish as a unique take on a potato gratin, substitute cabbage for snappy flavor and texture.

Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

Recipe: Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

Chicken wings smothered in sticky sauce are a go-to comfort food. Our honey barbecue sauce made with Worcestershire sauce, apple cider, and Dijon mustard is just the sweet and spicy dressing you need to complement perfectly barbecued chicken.

Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Creamy white barbecue sauce is what sets this chicken sandwich apart from the pack. Red cabbage and some pickle slices between the biscuit halves seal the deal on a delicious meal.

Green Chile Pork Stew

Recipe: Green Chile Pork Stew

Green chiles and pork are a combination we'll always love—especially in a savory stew. This Southwest-inspired stew can warm up a cool weeknight and freezes beautifully for delectable leftovers to come.

Air Fryer Bloomin' Onion

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Bloomin' Onion

Bringing a bloomin' onion to your next appetizer will be an instant hit. This appetizer is delicious, crunchy, and eye-catching, made with a large sweet or yellow onion.

Muffin Tin Meatloaf

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Prissy Lee

Recipe: Muffin Tin Meatloaf

Meatloaf is a family dinner classic. This recipe supersizes the flavor, but shrinks the portions. Ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, thyme, allspice, and ketchup are baked in a muffin tin pan to create small, caramelized bites of old-school supper.

Southern Living Bloody Mary

Credit: JENNIFER CAUSEY; PROP STYLING: AUDREY DAVIS; FOOD STYLING: MARY CLAIRE BRITTON

Recipe: Southern Living Bloody Mary

It wouldn't be a Bloody Mary without Worcestershire sauce. This recipe is our savory, and just a touch spicy, brunch cocktail with tomato juice and vodka garnished with celery, pickled vegetables, and a bacon salt rim. 

Caramelized Onion Dip

Credit: Getty Images / 7886565

Recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip

Dig into this dip with a potato chip and never turn back. A richer and sweeter take on onion dip, Caramelized Onion Dip will be warmly welcomed to any party.

Bev's Famous Meatloaf

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bev's Famous Meatloaf

This go-to meatloaf recipe impresses with all the goods: tender ground beef and ground pork sausage, green bell pepper and onion, and a sweet tomato topping. We love homestyle meatloaf with mashed potatoes and green peas.

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Creamy and rich like all the best casseroles are, but with a buffalo kick, this chicken dish has it all. Chopped carrots and sliced celery add crunch and blue cheese sprinkled on top completes the effect.

Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

Recipe: Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

Fruit salsa is the perfect topping for slow cooker tenderized beef brisket. Piled high inside a flour tortilla shell, these sunshiney tacos couldn't be brighter.

Grit Cakes with Pork Grillades

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grit Cakes with Pork Grillades

Grab the grits from your pantry and whip up this creative recipe for savory, Cajun cakes. Pork grillades are served on top to make this dish hardy and flavorful.

Kentucky Beer Cheese

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Kentucky Beer Cheese

Before dinner, a cheese dip is the ultimate starter. Adding beer to the mix is am old-school bluegrass spin that deepens the flavors of extra-sharp cheddar and Worcestershire sauce.

Warm Cheese Box Bites

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipes: Warm Cheese Box Bites

Similar to cheese puffs or straws, these homemade snacks are impossible to put down. They're just the right combination of comforting and elegant to win a spot at your next gathering.

Game Day Chili

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Game Day Chili

A big pot of chili will be the star of your next game day gathering—second only to the game, of course. Worcestershire sauce, dark beer, and beef broth bring in loads of deep flavor.

Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

We combined our two favorite cheeses—feta and cream cheese—for a hot spin on a classic cheese ball appetizer. Green olives, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, and a dash of hot sauce further our cheese ball renewal.

Lucy Buffett's Winter Gumbo

Credit: Becky Stayner; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Recipe: Lucy Buffett's Winter Gumbo

Winter Gumbo is the hearty elixir for a cool day. Dark-roux with cayenne, bacon fat, filé powder, and chicken will fill hungry tummies and warm you to your core.

BBQ Brisket

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: BBQ Brisket

Put your slow cooker to work for brisket so tender and delicious that you'd think it took hours of hard labor, but really this recipe only includes 25 minutes of hands on time. This brisket stands apart with a delightful blend of brown sugar, chile powder, cumin, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper.

Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon

To serve up truly outstanding crab cakes, we follow the lead of the masters. This recipe calls on the expertise of an award-winning chef for decadent Crab Cake Bites with crispy crusts and tangy dipping sauce.

Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes

Weeknight dinner is easy as can be with this pleasingly snappy recipe for tasty sloppy Joes. Spoon barbecue ground beef onto Texas toast and top with lots of melted cheddar.

Chicken Spaghetti

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti

Set aside your go-to chicken casserole recipe for one night and give this winning Chicken Spaghetti a go. Whip up supper in a 9x13 casserole to feed a crowd or ensure leftovers that the family will look forward to the next night.

Fried Pickle Chips

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Fried Pickle Chips

If you love pickles, don't forget that everything tastes better fried. Dip a Fried Pickle Chip in Roundhouse-Kick Sauce and you're in for a perfectly zesty bite. 

Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs

We know the power of a good sloppy Joe, and introducing coke into the mix is a game changer. Soda adds a burst of sweetness alongside the refreshing crunch of coleslaw.

Kentucky Slow-Cooker Burgoo

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Kentucky Slow-Cooker Burgoo

This long-time Kentucky favorite recipe is a reliable way to put a smile on everyone's face at the potluck or family dinner. Our version is ultra rich and savory made with sausage links and pork shoulder.

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

Freeze these bite-sized snacks up to 3 weeks to whip out these appetizers that bring the wow factor at a moment's notice. We like to use sharp cheddar for the ultimate flavor-packed cheese pull.

Christmas Morning Strata

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Christmas Morning Strata

This breakfast is special enough to kick off a festive holiday, but easy enough to surprise your family with before school. In our opinion, there's never a bad time for savory bread pudding.

Peppered Beef Soup

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Peppered Beef Soup

Worcestershire sauce, sirloin tip beef roast, lager, and vegetables make a hearty and chunky soup served best in one of our Toasted Bread Bowls. Whip up this recipe for supper then save it in the freezer for a rainy day up to three months later. 

Mama's Cheese Ball

Credit: Charlie Muncaster

Recipe: Mama's Cheese Ball

This appetizer classic takes us back to the good ole' days. Make this recipe just like Mama used to and serve it with veggies or crackers.

Texas-Style Baked Beans

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Texas-Style Baked Beans

No barbecue would be complete without baked beans. This Texas-style recipe is infinitely better than a reheated can of store-bought baked beans, and your BBQ guests will notice the difference made by dark beer and Worcestershire sauce.

Cheeseburger Casserole

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole

This hearty cheeseburger-style casserole will silence any wishes for the fast food drive-thru. We made this comfort food classic even cozier by putting all the flavors of a juicy burger into your casserole dish—no grilling necessary.

Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches

This recipe comes together in just 20 minutes, perfect for a weekday lunch. We use rotisserie chicken to make scrumptious sandwiches with tasty Caesar dressing even easier.

Meatloaf Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Meatloaf Casserole

A mix between a shepherd's pie and a classic meatloaf, this casserole packs in the comforting flavors. Underneath the creamy mashed potato topping, meaty filling is seasoned with Worcestershire sauce and tomato.

Cheeseburger Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cheeseburger Pie

This whimsical pie is the best of all words: It's as savory as a juicy cheeseburger, but without the hassle of a day spent by the grill. This pretty pie comes together in the oven with lots of meat and American cheese.

Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables