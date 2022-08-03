115 Delectable Recipes That Use Worcestershire Sauce

When Worcestershire sauce is on the ingredient list, you know the recipe will be a winner. It's one of our favorite condiments for a reason. With savory, umami flavor to spare, Worcestershire sauce is one of the best ways to spike up the flavor in your go-to dishes. Add a splash of Worcestershire sauce to your favorite macaroni and cheese, and you've got a depth of flavor that will get rave reviews at the potluck. Throw in a teaspoon or two to your crab cakes, and holiday dinner will be begged for a repeat, or incorporate Worcestershire sauce into your barbecue and it'll be the talk of the tailgate. We've learned not to underestimate the potential of this long-time loved sauce. It's also a key ingredient to add dynamic flavor to some of our favorite stand-alone sauces and is incredibly versatile in recipes from pimiento cheeses to beef stews. Here are our favorite recipes that make the most of this household staple and flavor powerhouse.