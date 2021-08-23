Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hot Honey Is Having a Moment (As It Should), So Here Are 7 Foods To Try It On Immediately

It's easy to get in a food slump, particularly during the week when we're eating similar meals, day after busy day. Well, say goodbye to boring breakfasts, lunches, or dinners — thanks to a newly popular condiment that adds sweetness with a little spice to every bite. Hello, hot honey!

Southerners who are already familiar with beloved sweet-heat foods like pepper jelly and Wickles Pickles shouldn't be surprised: "Throw it in the grocery cart! Let's do this." However, for those who haven't known the perfection that is sweet and spicy together on top of your favorite dishes, meals as you know them will never be the same. Hot honey is essentially plain sweet honey infused with chili peppers of some sort to add a kick of spice. While our favorite choice has to be Charleston-based Red Clay Barrel-Aged Hot Honey, other shopper-loved renditions include Mike's Hot Honey and Bees Knees Spicy Honey. (Most even offer an extra spicy version if you're wanting a bigger punch of heat.)

Now, how to use your new hot honey? We literally cannot list all the delicious ways, but here are the easiest, tastiest, best foods to add a bit of sweet heat to immediately. Like, right now.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Duh. Really, any sort of breakfast situation can benefit from hot honey. Drizzle it on toasted bread, bagels, or English muffins before topping with eggs, bacon or sausage, and cheese? Absolutely divine. Sweet, savory, and salty — the trifecta. It's also fantastic on avocado toast, as well as basically any lunch sandwich you're making.

Bacon

This one is really something to talk about. Coat raw bacon slices in hot honey before cooking until crispy in the oven (flip over halfway through cooking!), and you've got the best candied bacon ever that's not overly sweet, thanks to the addition of chili peppers in the hot honey. Weekend brunch and Bloody Marys will never be the same.

Charcuterie

Honey is always a next-level addition to any charcuterie board spread, and hot honey is even better. Trust us. Pair with your chosen meats, cheese, nuts, and crackers, and we guarantee the hot honey will still rake in the most compliments.

Biscuits

Obviously. Honey on biscuits goes back a long, long time, and this is a way to pay homage to the simple old-school delicacy in a new way. No other toppings needed, unless you want to add butter. Again, obviously. If a buttermilk biscuit is warm with melty butter and a drizzle of hot honey, you'll be reaching for seconds without a doubt.

Marinades and Dressings

You can add hot honey to any of your usual marinades or dressings that call for honey. When in doubt, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, olive oil, and hot honey make a fabulous combination, especially for salad dressings.

Pizza

Bet you didn't see this one coming! It goes for homemade pizza (there is no greater bliss than a homemade pizza topped with salty prosciutto, ricotta cheese, arugula, and a drizzle of hot honey), as well as delivery pizza that you want to dip in something alongside the marinara and ranch dressing.

Fried Chicken

To be honest, really good fried chicken requires no condiments. It would be blasphemous. However, really good fried chicken is also hard to come by. For any other fried chicken (including fried chicken sandwiches from restaurants and fast-food joints), hot honey pairs perfectly with the crunchy, salty notes. Talk about a fried chicken biscuit? Heavenly! This goes for chicken wings, too.