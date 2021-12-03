Jams, Jellies and Preserves

Blackberry Jam Cake Recipe

This sweet cake is perfectly balanced with the slightly savory flavor or its caramel-cream cheese frosting.

Strawberry-Blueberry Jam

This easy jam recipe uses fresh strawberries and blueberries and makes a great homemade food gift.

Traditional Quick-Pickled Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Chefs all across the South are putting up jars of local produce, lining their larders and dining room shelves with interesting twists on pickles. You too can have a little jar of big Brussels sprout flavor for snacking, sandwiches, or skewered to garnish a spicy Bloody Mary.

Bacon Jam

Bacon jam is the greatest addition to any burger. These burgers are dressed with bacon jam and Worcestershire caramelized onions for the perfect sweet and savory combination. The bacon jam is best made in advance so prepare a jar and keep it up to four weeks. You'll be ready for family cookouts, weeknight dinners, or the ultimate 4th of July celebration. 

Pickled Beets Recipe

Add some pickled vegetables to your classic relish tray this holiday.

Bacon-and-Sweet Onion Jam Recipe

You had us at bacon

Strawberry-Lemonade Jam

Not only is Strawberry-Lemonade Jam spread between the layers of our Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake, this sweet-tart jam does double duty as a base for savory sides and entrees. 

Jalapeño Jelly

When making this Jalapeño Jelly, you can set your own preferred level of heat.

Strawberry Jam

Strawberry season is way too short, so make the most of these sweet and juicy springtime gems while there is still time.

Pickled Red Onions Recipe

Pickled onions are delicious served alongside fried fish, barbecue, grilled steaks, on a Classic Southern vegetable plate.

Spicy Pickled Carrots Recipe

Spice up your relish tray with these beautiful pickled carrots.

Tomato Jam

Tomato jam? No, it's not a typo.
Pickled Cherry Tomatoes Recipe

There are so many ways to enjoy fresh summer tomatoes.

Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette

When you need a versatile dressing, turn to vinaigrette.

Easy Pickled Beets Recipe

Just six ingredients go into this easy sweet-and-sour pickled beets side dish.

Coffee-and-Pepper Jelly Glaze Recipe

We love the combination of the strong coffee and zing from the pepper jelly, which yields an oh-so-juicy main dish.

Red Pepper Jelly

This easy recipe makes a great multipurpose jelly that's as good on beef as it is on ham.

Tomato-Ginger Jam

Bold and pungent Tomato-Ginger Jam is our new favorite condiment.

Raspberry Sauce Recipe

This sauce is delicious over pancakes and waffles.

Spicy Pickled Green and Yellow Beans Recipe

While not as long-lasting, refrigerator pickles are a quick and easy way to preserve the season, as well.

Pickled Strawberries Recipe

Sliced, diced, or straight from the patch, our favorite springtime fruit is ripe for the picking.
