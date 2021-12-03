Jams, Jellies and Preserves

Blackberry Jam Cake Recipe
This sweet cake is perfectly balanced with the slightly savory flavor or its caramel-cream cheese frosting.
Strawberry-Blueberry Jam
This easy jam recipe uses fresh strawberries and blueberries and makes a great homemade food gift.
Traditional Quick-Pickled Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Chefs all across the South are putting up jars of local produce, lining their larders and dining room shelves with interesting twists on pickles. You too can have a little jar of big Brussels sprout flavor for snacking, sandwiches, or skewered to garnish a spicy Bloody Mary.
Bacon Jam
Bacon jam is the greatest addition to any burger. These burgers are dressed with bacon jam and Worcestershire caramelized onions for the perfect sweet and savory combination. The bacon jam is best made in advance so prepare a jar and keep it up to four weeks. You'll be ready for family cookouts, weeknight dinners, or the ultimate 4th of July celebration.
Strawberry-Lemonade Jam
Not only is Strawberry-Lemonade Jam spread between the layers of our Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake, this sweet-tart jam does double duty as a base for savory sides and entrees.
Strawberry Jam
Strawberry season is way too short, so make the most of these sweet and juicy springtime gems while there is still time.
Pickled Red Onions Recipe
Pickled onions are delicious served alongside fried fish, barbecue, grilled steaks, on a Classic Southern vegetable plate.