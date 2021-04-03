30 Sides For Salmon That Are Anything But Boring

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 04, 2022
Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Whether it's pan-fried, grilled, poached, or baked, salmon is always a welcomed supper main. This versatile fish is the star of some of our favorite weeknight and special occasion salmon dishes–from our BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon to our Teriyaki Salmon Bowls. But if you're stumped on what to serve alongside this rich-tasting fish, we can't blame you. It feels like the options are endless. Our rule for picking the best side dishes for salmon is keeping things simple. The right side should be bright and flavorful without overpowering your fish and easy enough to make while your salmon cooks: think grains, salads, vegetables, and simple casseroles. Ready to get cooking? Here are some of our favorite side dishes to make with salmon tonight.

Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas

Hearty enough to hold down dinner on its own, we particularly like to pair this grain bowl with a tasty protein like salmon. The easy honey-mustard dressing will have you ditching the bottled stuff for good. 

Easy Grilled Asparagus

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Asparagus

Grilling your salmon? Why not throw your vegetables on the grate beside your main. For the best grilled asparagus, select medium-sized (or jumbo when in season) asparagus. They will hold up much better on the grill. 

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

A lively lemon-dill vinaigrette makes this anytime side stand out from your typical potato salad. It pairs particularly well with baked or grilled salmon, but also complements your everyday ham sandwich or chicken salad. 

Asparagus Gratin

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Asparagus Gratin

This dish is a delicious way to showcase fresh farmers' market asparagus. Swaddled in a cheesy, creamy sauce, this asparagus has all the flavors you love in a gratin but with half of the effort.

Air-Fryer Okra

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air-Fryer Okra

In-season okra is the ultimate side. Pair that flavor with the magic of your air fryer, and you've got a simple supper side that just can't be ignored. 

Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Simple but satisfying, there's a reason baked potatoes are a dinnertime staple. Feel free to personalize your toppings from fresh chives to bacon bits. 

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

This colorful side is calling. For a vegetarian option to serve alongside salmon, follow the recipe but omit the bacon and replace the drippings with 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. 

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots 

The naturally sweet and earthy flavor of carrots is enhanced during the roasting process in this side dish, and the honey and spice dressing adds an extra layer of flavor. 

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Serve a side of chips, but healthier. Cut the chips in a relatively uniform size so they cook evenly in your air fryer. 

Crispy Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Crispy Potatoes

An all-purpose potato, like russet, Yukon gold, red, or fingerling, will guarantee just the right roasted crispiness. Leftovers, if you have any, make a great breakfast hash the next day. 

Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kaye E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

Inspired by Texas caviar, the classic combo of black-eyed peas, peppers, cilantro, and scallions, this grain salad is the ideal side for any piece of salmon. This salad uses bulgur wheat as the grain, but can be subbed with quinoa or another grain of your choice. 

Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans

This salad has a bright, lemon and olive oil dressing and gets a salty punch from Parmesan cheese, while apples add a touch of sweetness. It's got the crunch of coleslaw, but steps up the  creativity with Brussels.

Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe

Vegetables are always delicious smothered in butter, cream, and cheese. Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners, but its fairly easy to make at home too. 

Hush Puppies

Credit: Photo: Ian Bagwell; Prop Styling: Annette Joseph; Food Styling: Cynthia Groseclose 

Recipe: Hush Puppies

Just because you're not serving fried catfish or fried shrimp doesn't mean hush puppies can't make an appearance on your table. Pairing them with a helping of salmon is a nice way to switch things up. 

Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Sweet Potato Fries 

You won't have any leftovers with these sweet and salty honey drizzled potato wedges. Because the sweet potatoes are microwaved before hitting the grill, the fries are super tender and cook quickly. 

Dianne's Southwestern Cornbread Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Dianne's Southwestern Cornbread Salad

Creamy ranch dressing gives this customizable layered salad a bit of zest. We use boxed cornbread mix, but feel free to use your favorite cornbread recipe in its place. 

Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

You won't have to fight your family to finish their vegetables when these sweet roasted carrots and parsnips are on their plate. This recipe is so user-friendly, you can even throw sweet potatoes and turnips in the mix, as well.

Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob

Faster than frying and healthier too, air frying adds a fresh take on your summer corn that will result in a crisp and crunchy exterior and tender and juicy interior. 

Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Trust us when we say these roasted potatoes are hard to stop eating. Baby red potatoes are the perfect size and shape for this recipe, but you can also use baby multicolored potatoes for a fun presentation. 

Easy Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Cauliflower Casserole

Don't be surprised if the youngest diners at your table confuse this cheesy cauliflower casserole for a classic mac and cheese. This recipe makes the most of your pantry staples, just grab cooking spray, panko, and can of cream of chicken soup, and you're practically halfway there.

Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

This easy, 25-minute recipe for asparagus is best with a drizzle of cheese sauce and a dusting of breadcrumbs so the vegetable's bright flavor shines through. 

Air-Fryer French Fries

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air-Fryer French Fries

Everyone at the table will be excited about fries. With a recipe this good (and simple) they won't realize the air fryer kept their fried potato cravings healthier than ever before. 

Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds

These sugar snap peas just need a few quick minutes in the pan and the lovely creole-seasoned sauce comes together just as quick. We cut the sugar snap peas at an angle, so they can absorb all that delicious butter sauce. 

Baked Broccoli Tots

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Baked Broccoli Tots

These cute, bite-sized tots will trick even the pickiest of eaters into eating their greens. Plus, who can say no to a silky cheese sauce? 

Arroz Verde (Mexican Green Rice) Recipe

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Arroz Verde (Mexican Green Rice)

Rice and salmon are always a great pair, but swap your traditional pilaf or wild rice for this flavorful Mexican Green Rice. The vibrant green color comes from smokey poblanos and spinach added to the rice. 

 

Carla Hall's Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Credit: McCormick

Recipe: Carla Hall's Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Carla Hall's tasty carrot salad balances sweet and savory,  incorporating lightly caramelized pineapple chunks and tart, crunchy apples.  Use rainbow carrots in hues of purple, red, orange, and yellows to give the dish a fun pop of color.

Lemony White Bean Salad with Broccoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemony White Bean Salad with Broccoli

Creamy white beans combine with hearty roasted broccoli and greens for a salad full of flavor and fiber. Red onion and a lovely lemon vinaigrette provides a zingy bite that goes perfectly with rich, fatty salmon. 

Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad 

The perfect way to show off farmers market-fresh field peas. Cooked with sweet corn kernels in bacon drippings until tender, everyone will want seconds of this side. 

Green Beans with Garlic

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Leslie Siegel

Recipe: Green Beans with Garlic Recipe

A quick and easy weeknight dish, the green beans are cooked simply with garlic for a healthy veggie side. The recipe calls for three cloves of garlic, but garlic lovers can increase that as they like. 

Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Our take on a panzanella, the classic Italian bread salad, with juicy tomatoes, basil, and hunks of toasted garlic bread. This version also includes tender baby zucchini and a bright shallot vinaigrette.

 

By Southern Living Editors