20 Delicious Rice Side Dishes to Make Tonight

There are few things a Southerner loves more than a pot of rice. No matter if it's Creole jambalaya, Lowcountry red rice, or classic chicken bog, we've simply never met a rice dish we don't like. And when dinnertime is looming and we need a hearty side to save the day, we know rice is there, right under our sleeve, to handle the job.

We've rounded up 21 of the most delicious rice side dish recipes that will cover all of your bases. You can complete any weeknight dinner with our traditional broccoli-and-rice casserole, mushroom-speckled wild rice, or crowd-pleasing dirty rice. Looking to branch out? We gave a Southern twist to an exotic dish with our Lima Bean Fried Rice, and we're giving an old-school favorite a little Tex-Mex flair with our Squash-and-Green-Chile Casserole. It doesn't matter which one of these rice side dishes you pick first—the Southern staple is just happy to be included.