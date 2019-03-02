20 Delicious Rice Side Dishes to Make Tonight
There are few things a Southerner loves more than a pot of rice. No matter if it's Creole jambalaya, Lowcountry red rice, or classic chicken bog, we've simply never met a rice dish we don't like. And when dinnertime is looming and we need a hearty side to save the day, we know rice is there, right under our sleeve, to handle the job.
We've rounded up 21 of the most delicious rice side dish recipes that will cover all of your bases. You can complete any weeknight dinner with our traditional broccoli-and-rice casserole, mushroom-speckled wild rice, or crowd-pleasing dirty rice. Looking to branch out? We gave a Southern twist to an exotic dish with our Lima Bean Fried Rice, and we're giving an old-school favorite a little Tex-Mex flair with our Squash-and-Green-Chile Casserole. It doesn't matter which one of these rice side dishes you pick first—the Southern staple is just happy to be included.
Okra and Rice Casserole
This vegetable casserole is full of our favorite things: tender sautéed okra, sweet corn, bell pepper, fresh tomatoes, Cajun spices, and buttery garlic breadcrumbs.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
For a Southerner, it doesn't get much better than broccoli-and-cheese casserole. Add rice? Perfection.
Herbed Wild Rice Dressing
We'd call this dressing wild, that's for sure. From special occasions to Sunday night dinner, this recipe is a crowd-pleaser.
Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice
Dirty rice is a dinnertime staple in the South, but this recipe throws in collard greens to really hammer the point home.
Squash and Green Chile Casserole
We gave classic squash casserole a Tex-Mex makeover—and it's a total game-changer.
Arroz Verde (Mexican Green Rice)
Let this 15-minute dish add a pop of color to your plate. Cilantro and spinach give its green hue.
Zucchini Rice Gratin
This gratin favors our classic and well-loved cheesy squash casserole, but it skips the heavy mayonnaise.
Stuffed Tomatoes with Pesto Rice
Bonus: You can stir ground beef, sausage, or shredded rotisserie chicken into this tasty filling to make it a meal.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Because sometimes the potluck calls for the heartiest of sides. This old-school recipe is oh-so comforting.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Light and bright, this seafood supper is ready in under 30 minutes.
Emily's Red Beans and Rice
Just a few key ingredients will take plain rice to delicious new heights—and this recipe will definitely get you there.
Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice
Give fried rice a Southern twist with lima beans and ham. Even better, it calls for easy pantry and freezer staples to get the job done.
Wild Rice-and-Greens Casserole
This casserole is packed to the brim with flavorful ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes, Gruyère cheese, kale, and chopped almonds.
Classic Risotto Milanese
Get ready to feel a little fancy. Saffron gives this risotto its signature golden color.
Parslied Brown Rice Pilaf
The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity. And the brown rice keeps it healthy.
Creamy Rice with Scallops
This recipe is impressive enough for company but easy enough for a weeknight.
Jasmine Smith's Rice and Beans
This dish of rice & beans is a Thanksgiving staple in Test Kitchen pro Jasmine Smith's household.
Savannah Red Rice
We love Southern regional recipes; this one is known as the defining dish of the Georgia coast.
Wild Rice with Mushrooms
We dressed up storebought wild rice mix with mushrooms and Marsala.
Dirty Rice
Full of flavor from Old Bay and jalapeño, this is a recipe you'll want to keep around.