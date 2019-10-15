The South's Most Storied Thanksgiving Side Dishes

The annual Thanksgiving parade of side dishes takes us on a familiar journey to places and people we know and love. Depending on what part of the South you're from or where you're gathering, that might mean a platter of Louisiana-style Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons, a skillet of Fried Arkansas Black Apples kissed with brown sugar and cinnamon, or a pan of spicy Texas cornbread dressing loaded with chorizo and peppers.

We hope this collection will inspire you to add a new recipe to the sideboard this year, bring back an old-fashioned favorite, and—most of all—give thanks for the deliciously diverse dishes of the South.