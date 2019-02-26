52 Versatile and Quick Potato Side Dishes for Dinner Tonight

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 20, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Here's the thing about potatoes: They deserve every ounce of praise we give them. Whether they're mashed or hashed, baked, or battered—or, yes, even frittered—potatoes can fill in the gaps of any weeknight supper, dinner party, or holiday meal. And that's a pretty impressive feat, considering all they really need is cheese, cream, and something crunchy on top. Simply put, the potato is the perfect vessel for dinnertime success.

In the South, no summer cookout is complete without potato salad, and every Christmas gathering needs a potful of buttermilk mashed potatoes. Not to mention, you haven't lived until you've tried to make our Melting Potatoes. We've rounded up some of our greatest potato side dishes of all time, and you'll find all of your classic favorites and plenty of new ones, too. From Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes to Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey, these potato sides are easy, delicious, and downright spud-tacular—and they're serving you many days of weeknight dinner inspiration.

1 of 52

Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheesy Potato Casserole

A mashed potato casserole without cheese? Once you've tried this, you wouldn't dare.

2 of 52

Twice Baked Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Twice-Baked Potatoes

These cheesy boats of heaven will have you rethinking basic baked potatoes.

3 of 52

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

You're going to love this tasty twist on sweet potato casserole. It's not overly sweet, and the added texture will be much appreciated.

4 of 52

Herbed Potato Stacks

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Herbed Potato Stacks

Baked in a muffin pan, these potato towers are easier than you think—and only require a short ingredient list. Expect them to come out wonderfully crispy on the outside, yet creamy and tender on the inside.

5 of 52

Potato Hash

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Potato Hash

This hash goes easily from brunch to dinner, which puts it high on the list of "greatest-ever."

6 of 52

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe

You'll be wondering why you haven't been putting goat cheese in your mashed potatoes all along. It's a game changer.

7 of 52

Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

This simple side dish will be ready in 30 minutes. Usually just boiled, gnocchi is so much better when the pillowy potato bites are toasted in a skillet.

8 of 52

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

Two Southern classics, deviled eggs and potato salad, join forces to create these two-bite wonders.

9 of 52

Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

This fancy-ish version of potato gratin packs its weight in flavor, thanks to the addition of fennel and the tiniest touch of nutmeg.

10 of 52

Crispy Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Crispy Potatoes

Pair all-purpose potatoes with sweet potatoes for a more interesting version of weeknight roasted spuds.

11 of 52

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

This potato salad is spring-ready. We replace the usual mayo-heavy dressing with a zingy lemon-dill vinaigrette.

12 of 52

Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Serve this beautiful centerpiece of layered vegetables at every affair, from spring party to holiday feast.

13 of 52

Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Food Styling: William Smith; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

This recipe is already to-die-for, but a duo of blue cheese and bacon tips the scale over into side dish greatness.

14 of 52

Potato-Bacon Hash

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash

Enter: the perfect hash. With bell peppers and bacon, this potato recipe works just as well served with fried eggs for brunch as any hearty, simple protein for dinner.

15 of 52

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

This oh-so easy side dish is a crowd-pleaser. (And not just thanks to the bacon.)

16 of 52

Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

This herb-filled recipe looks just as good as it tastes.

17 of 52

Potatoes Patio

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Potatoes Patio

This recipe is the dressed-up version of your cheesy potato casserole, with a mixture of Gruyère and Parmesan cheeses.

18 of 52

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

If you never thought "make-ahead" and "mashed potatoes" could go together in a sentence, think again. This recipe will save you so much stress.

19 of 52

Hot Potato Salad

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Hot Potato Salad

This warmed-up casserole version of potato salad is just the refresh the classic Southern side needs.

20 of 52

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

This recipe is a weeknight classic. Hint: You'll know it's done when it's bubbly, melty, and golden brown. Yum.

21 of 52

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Photography, and Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

All you need to enjoy crispy sweet potato fries is olive oil, salt, and cooking spray.

22 of 52

Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

This versatile, comforting potato casserole is the perfect vehicle for your leftover Easter ham.

23 of 52

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

We love having our slow cooker on hand for the busy holiday season.

24 of 52

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

This is the most colorful and flavorful potato salad you'll make for cookout season.

25 of 52

Sweet Potato Soufflé

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé

This creamy soufflé is topped with a crunchy, sweet pecan mixture.

26 of 52

Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

Three vegetables meet in one creamy side dish that tastes indulgent but is actually packed with some good-for-you nutrients.

27 of 52

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Our Test Kitchen said this is the fluffiest mashed potato casserole they've ever created.

28 of 52

Red Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Red Potato Salad

Fresh herbs balance out the rich flavor that bacon gives this new potato salad recipe.

29 of 52

Hash Brown Patties

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Prissy Lee

Recipe: Hash Brown Patties

Frozen shredded hash browns become something beautiful when made into crispy, golden patties.

30 of 52

Melting Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Melting Sweet Potatoes

If you're over the usual sweet potato casserole you serve on holidays, try serving something new and beautiful.

31 of 52

Simple Mashed Rutabagas and Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Simple Mashed Rutabagas and Potatoes

With just a handful of ingredients, you can put a totally new version of mashed potatoes on the table.

32 of 52

Deviled Egg-Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Deviled Egg-Potato Salad

We combined two Southern favorites—deviled eggs and potato salad—in this side dish that will be the star of every summer supper.

33 of 52

Fried Skillet Potatoes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Fried Skillet Potatoes

These crispy potatoes are delicious at breakfast, brunch, or dinner.

34 of 52

Andrew's Potato Latkes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Andrew's Potato Latkes

This no-fuss latkes recipe will be your go-to way to whip up a batch.

35 of 52

Perini Ranch Steakhouse Southern Sweet Potatoes with Brown Sugar Pecans

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Perini Ranch Steakhouse Southern Sweet Potatoes with Brown Sugar Pecans

Tom Perini of the Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, shared his family recipe that's been feeding happy guests for more than 37 years.

36 of 52

Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole

This mashed potato casserole will go with basically any main dish you serve. Instead of one or the other, we topped it with breadcrumbs and crispy fried onions.

37 of 52

Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes

A little bit of seasoning and butter make for an easy, delicious way to cook sweet potatoes at dinnertime.

38 of 52

Charred Okra-Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Charred Okra-Potato Salad

Smoky grilled okra is the potato salad ingredient all your summer cookouts have been missing.

39 of 52

Crispy Potato Galette

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Crispy Potato Galette

Crispy, creamy, and totally Instagram-worthy side dish will impress your family.

40 of 52

Air Fryer French Fries

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries
What's the point in having an Air Fryer if you don't use it to make French fries that are better-than-takeout?

41 of 52

Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

This easy side dish only takes 10 minutes of hands-on time and six ingredients.

42 of 52

Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles

Sweet pickles add a zesty, tangy kick to this simple potato salad recipe.

43 of 52

Make-Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Make-Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole

You can prep this sweet potato casserole up to four days in advance to help you out before a big holiday.

44 of 52

Mashed Potato Cakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Mashed Potato Cakes

We'd happily enjoy these patties at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

45 of 52

Instant Pot Potato Salad

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Salad

Your Instant Pot helps make classic potato salad quicker than ever.

46 of 52

Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries

You don't need a deep-fryer or even an air fryer to make crispy sweet potato fries in a flash.

47 of 52

Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions

For family members who are lactose-intolerant, holidays can feel unbearable with all the heavy cream-laden food. Treat them to classic mashed potatoes with a dairy-free, caramelized onion-filled spin.

48 of 52

Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad

Credit: Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill

Recipe: Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad

This bright potato salad recipe will perfectly complement your Easter table décor.

49 of 52

Melting Potatoes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Melting Potatoes

Melting potatoes have become an internet sensation—and now you'll understand why. These are deliciously crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.

50 of 52

Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potato fries are transformed when cooked on the grill and topped with honey and queso fresco.

51 of 52

Basic Baked Potato

Credit: Geshas/Getty Images

Recipe: Basic Baked Potato

Every cook needs to know how to make a Basic Baked Potato, and this recipe will be your guide.

52 of 52

Sweet Potato Stacks

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Sweet Potato Stacks

This grown-up, gorgeous version of your favorite sweet potato casserole is perfect for personal portioning.

