Summer Pasta Recipes That Will Be The Most Popular Dish On the Table, Guaranteed

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 28, 2022
Credit: Alison Miksch

When the summer months hit, we're always game to lighten up. Whether we're talking about our hair color, wardrobe, or workload, it's high time to sit on back and take our cues from that warm breeze and relentless sunshine. The one area that demands a little extra attention this time of year has to be the recipes that put to use that stunning farmers' market bounty that's just coming into its own. Colorful cornucopias of tomatoes, okra, squashes, peppers, berries, and more, are ripe for the picking and combined with a noodle base to tie them all together, ready to dazzle your dinner table. Each recipe in our collection of summer pasta recipes will put the best of the season on display in delicious bowlfuls overflowing with inspiration. These recipes, perfect for dinner or summer potlucks, are fresh, tasty, and comforting like only a heaping forkful of pasta can deliver. Many of the recipes featured here can be tailored to suit your tastes or, just as simply, anything you happen to have on hand.

Start Slideshow

1 of 45

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Wondering what to do with that bumper crop of summer squash? Our winner of a baked pasta dinner will put it to good use. Just make sure to broil the veggies before adding them to the pasta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 45

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

A taste of the coast is never too far off when this recipe is in your repertoire. Stick to smaller tomato varieties for this dish—they'll pack the most flavor.

3 of 45

Greek Baked Ziti

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Greek Baked Ziti

This easy dish is perfect to prepare and freeze to cook on busy weeknights. Fresh lemon juice, dried oregano, and a hint of cinnamon add bright flavor to this feel-good supper.

Advertisement

4 of 45

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta

It's hard to believe this company-worthy dish comes together in just 20 minutes, but it does. The bright green pesto and colorful tomatoes make a beautiful plate that's begging to be enjoyed even on the busiest of weeknights.

5 of 45

Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay. E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta

Skip the messy shrimp boil and throw all those delicious flavors into one satisfying bowl of pasta. A sprinkle of fresh thyme just before serving makes all the difference.

6 of 45

Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Make up a big batch of our Mouthwatering Marinated Tomatoes earlier in the afternoon (they'll need to sit for an hour and 45 minutes before serving. When dinnertime is calling, toss together cooked thin spaghetti, marinated tomatoes, and small mozzarella balls—this recipe is as simple as that.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 45

Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil

Vibrant pesto, crunchy country ham, creamy goat cheese, and plenty of stunning tomatoes create one dreamy pasta dish. You'll be serving this up all summer, we guarantee it.

8 of 45

Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle

If you're looking to save time, skip the fresh English peas and opt for frozen peas that have been thawed instead. Toasting the breadcrumbs gives them a richer flavor and crunchier texture.

9 of 45

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

For a heartier dish, swap penne pasta for a 20-oz package refrigerated cheese-filled tortellini. Pick up a rotisserie chicken from your supermarket deli to get this pasta salad on the table in a flash.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 45

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

We love simple summer recipes that let a few key ingredients really shine. Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone is a perfect example of that technique. Tomatoes, fresh herbs, and rich mascarpone cheese are the stars of this elegant supper.

11 of 45

Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad

This recipe calls for a colorful array of bell peppers, but feel free to leave out varieties that you don't have on hand. Parsley, basil, dill, and mint bring a medley of herbaceous flavor that you won't want to miss.

12 of 45

Garden Tomato Sauce

Credit: Photo: Dhanraj Emanuel

Recipe: Garden Tomato Sauce Over Pasta

Don't have time to make fresh tomato sauce? Think again! This recipe comes together in just 15 minutes. Make a big batch of this homemade sauce to work double duty for lasagna or sandwiches. It freezes well, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 45

Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

This light and fresh pasta salad is a great make-and-take option for your next summer celebration. Whip up a big batch and keep it in the fridge until it's party time. Cute, melamine bowls with lids will make transportation a breeze.

14 of 45

Zucchini-Mint Pasta

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Zucchini-Mint Pasta

To make this side dish pasta into a main-dish worthy meal, add either cooked shrimp or white beans. Fresh mint, toasted walnuts, and feta cheese are a killer combo to make the most of a summer night.

15 of 45

Roasted Vegetable Gnocchi with Spinach-Herb Pesto

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Gnocchi with Spinach-Herb Pesto

You should be able to find gnocchi in the dried pasta aisle of your grocery store. The Spinach-Herb Pesto is a slightly more mild take on traditional pesto—you're going to love it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 45

Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

We snuck whole-wheat pasta into this fresh pasta salad and we bet your toughest food critics won't even notice. If you can't find haricots verts, fresh green beans will work in a pinch.

17 of 45

Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad

Grilling the veggies takes this fresh pasta salad to the next level. The cheese-and-spinach tortelloni provides a hardier match for those thick-cut veggies.

18 of 45

Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Store-bought cheese tortellini never tasted so good, and it only needs a few fresh ingredients and herbs to get there. This recipe calls for a hefty dose of ground Italian herb seasoning; It packs a punch without requiring a basket full of fresh herbs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 45

Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Just when you thought the classic watermelon-feta summertime pairing couldn't get any better, we decided to add pasta to the mix. Peppery watercress or baby arugula make a fine compliment to this sweet and savory orzo pasta salad. 

20 of 45

Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta

Call it a casserole, call it a frittata, just go ahead and make this perfectly summery pasta dish as soon as possible. Slice up this pasta bake for a comforting meal that shines for weeknight dinner or a special occasion.

21 of 45

Summer Tortellini Salad

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Summer Tortellini Salad

There's a reason so many of our summer pasta recipes call for frozen tortellini: It's a fast and inexpensive way to get a hardy pasta dish on the table in record time. Here we pair cheese tortellini with cooked chicken, olives, bell pepper, onion, and a wonderful dressing that stars herbes de Provence.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 45

Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Any meal with that killer bacon-ranch combo is going to be a hit. This pasta salad version with sliced cherry tomatoes and Parmesan is bright, creamy, and chock full of those favorite ranch herbs and bacon bits. 

23 of 45

Linguine With Parsley Pesto

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Linguine With Parsley Pesto

Making pesto with parsley is a warm weather game-changer. It's fresh and brighter than its basil counterpart, and ingredients like pine nuts and pistachios add to its rich texture over linguine. 

24 of 45

Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad

A marriage of pasta salad and three-bean salad, this hybrid dish hits the spot. Blanched celery adds a crisp bite to the bright pasta dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 45

Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

This creamy pasta is delightfully bright and decidedly not too heavy for the summer heat. Flaked salmon stars in this dish, boosted by asparagus, green peas, dill, and lemon zest.

26 of 45

Summer Orzo Salad

Credit: Photographer and Prop stylist: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad

Serve this pasta dish as a main or a side. No matter which you choose, guests will be talking about this recipe long after the last bite is eaten. Tomatoes, pistachio, cucumber, feta, and basil pesto add up to a sunny dish fit for any summer occasion.

27 of 45

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

The bright and refreshing dish you crave oh-so badly on a hot Southern day is here. A touch of honey and a bit of Dijon add sweetness with a kick to this pasta dish with peas, tomatoes, and herbs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 45

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

The secret to this crowd-pleasing summer pasta is that is comes together using a trio of shortcuts that couldn't be easier to prepare. Penne is complemented by pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, and store-bought pesto, but your guests will never know it.

29 of 45

Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad

Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichokes add bright zest to this Greek-style pasta. A summer cookout dish so good, you'll want to cheer "Opa!"

30 of 45

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Your kitchen will smell absolutely delightful after preparing this aromatic dish. Garlic-red pepper shrimp and white wine butter sauce are a classic Italian-inspired combo that we'll never stop making.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 45

Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad

Smoky and light, this healthy pasta salad with lots of charred goodies was made for summer in the South. A lemony vinaigrette finishes this dish off, coating charred poblano chiles and corn kernels to perfection.

32 of 45

Tomato Carbonara

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tomato Carbonara

We used bacon in this recipe, but prosciutto or pancetta can be substituted for extra Italian charm. It's warm, indulgent, and satisfying for a summer day's comfort food craving.

33 of 45

Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad

Enjoy this tangy salad cold on a steaming summer day. We love a good pasta salad, and this orzo one stands out with chickpeas, feta cheese, roasted eggplant, and chopped Peppadew peppers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 45

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Asparagus, sugar snap peas, and English peas are just the crunchy trio this dish needs. Shrimp and orzo join the party with deliciously tangy dressing.

35 of 45

Seafood Pasta Salad

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Seafood Pasta Salad

We made this pasta recipe with shrimp, but fresh crawfish or crab will do the trick, too. Seafood with bell pepper, grape tomatoes, and mayonnaise-based dressing is the lively dish you need to elevate your summer cookout menu.

36 of 45

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

This colorful pasta salad will be the pretty and delicious centerpiece of your summer cookout. With a farfalle base, it's creamy with touches of pecan crunch and bursts of sweet grapes throughout.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 45

Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

This pretty pasta dish tastes as good as it looks. Sugar snap peas, thinly sliced radishes, ricotta, mint, pea tendrils, and asparagus are the unexpected combination we can't get enough of over pasta shells.

38 of 45

Tuna Pasta Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

A light and bright take on pasta salad using spiraled rotini and lemon-herb vinaigrette, this summer favorite packs in the fresh veggies with no mayo in sight. We recommend using good-quality tuna packed in oil for the best effect.

39 of 45

Creamy Linguine with Corn, Leeks, and Mushrooms

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Creamy Linguine with Corn, Leeks, and Mushrooms

Creamy enough to bring on the warm, comforting feels, but with fresh, bright veg to complement the summer heat, this pasta dish has it all. Strike that perfect balance with corn, leeks,  mushrooms, and Country ham tossed in white wine-based cream sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 45

Cowboy Pasta Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cowboy Pasta Salad

Giddyup and add this recipe to your pasta repertoire—it's sure to be a winner. Taco-inspired ingredients like black beans, corn, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, and ground beef with lime dressing are the hardy, Tex-Mex pasta your family won't be able to get enough of.

41 of 45

Pasta with Pancetta, Artichokes, and Roasted Red Peppers

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Pasta with Pancetta, Artichokes, and Roasted Red Peppers

This recipe has is simple as can be, but the product is a pasta dinner that's oh-so special. We used bowtie pasta to pair with our diced pancetta and jarred vegetables, but you can substitute whatever you have on hand.

42 of 45

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

Sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese add a tangy twist to the typical tomato sauce and cheese pasta combo. This summer-ready rendition is perfectly suited to be enjoyed on a shady porch alongside barbecue essentials.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 45

Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Store-bought potato gnocchi is crisped up in a pan and paired with just a few simple ingredients to create a dish that's as elegant as it is tasty. Sweet peas, parsley, lemon, and parmesan cheese are a winning combination that will have your guests scraping their bowls clean.

44 of 45

Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

This go-to supper is made with orecchiette, hot Italian sausage, and the colorful sweet peppers of your choosing. Take this recipe from good to great by saving a little pasta water before draining your pot, then mix that liquid gold in slowly with your sauce.

45 of 45

Shrimp and Burst Cherry Tomato Pasta

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe: Shrimp and Burst Cherry Tomato Pasta

Tomatoes and shrimp are two summer tastes that we can't get enough of, brought together delightfully in this pasta recipe. We like using fresh basil for garnish and both red and yellow cherry tomatoes so that the colors of this dish burst just as the tomatoes do.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors