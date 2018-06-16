Summer Pasta Recipes That Will Be The Most Popular Dish On the Table, Guaranteed

When the summer months hit, we're always game to lighten up. Whether we're talking about our hair color, wardrobe, or workload, it's high time to sit on back and take our cues from that warm breeze and relentless sunshine. The one area that demands a little extra attention this time of year has to be the recipes that put to use that stunning farmers' market bounty that's just coming into its own. Colorful cornucopias of tomatoes, okra, squashes, peppers, berries, and more, are ripe for the picking and combined with a noodle base to tie them all together, ready to dazzle your dinner table. Each recipe in our collection of summer pasta recipes will put the best of the season on display in delicious bowlfuls overflowing with inspiration. These recipes, perfect for dinner or summer potlucks, are fresh, tasty, and comforting like only a heaping forkful of pasta can deliver. Many of the recipes featured here can be tailored to suit your tastes or, just as simply, anything you happen to have on hand.