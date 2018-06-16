Summer Pasta Recipes That Will Be The Most Popular Dish On the Table, Guaranteed
When the summer months hit, we're always game to lighten up. Whether we're talking about our hair color, wardrobe, or workload, it's high time to sit on back and take our cues from that warm breeze and relentless sunshine. The one area that demands a little extra attention this time of year has to be the recipes that put to use that stunning farmers' market bounty that's just coming into its own. Colorful cornucopias of tomatoes, okra, squashes, peppers, berries, and more, are ripe for the picking and combined with a noodle base to tie them all together, ready to dazzle your dinner table. Each recipe in our collection of summer pasta recipes will put the best of the season on display in delicious bowlfuls overflowing with inspiration. These recipes, perfect for dinner or summer potlucks, are fresh, tasty, and comforting like only a heaping forkful of pasta can deliver. Many of the recipes featured here can be tailored to suit your tastes or, just as simply, anything you happen to have on hand.
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Wondering what to do with that bumper crop of summer squash? Our winner of a baked pasta dinner will put it to good use. Just make sure to broil the veggies before adding them to the pasta.
Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
A taste of the coast is never too far off when this recipe is in your repertoire. Stick to smaller tomato varieties for this dish—they'll pack the most flavor.
Recipe: Greek Baked Ziti
This easy dish is perfect to prepare and freeze to cook on busy weeknights. Fresh lemon juice, dried oregano, and a hint of cinnamon add bright flavor to this feel-good supper.
Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta
It's hard to believe this company-worthy dish comes together in just 20 minutes, but it does. The bright green pesto and colorful tomatoes make a beautiful plate that's begging to be enjoyed even on the busiest of weeknights.
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta
Skip the messy shrimp boil and throw all those delicious flavors into one satisfying bowl of pasta. A sprinkle of fresh thyme just before serving makes all the difference.
Recipe: Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella
Make up a big batch of our Mouthwatering Marinated Tomatoes earlier in the afternoon (they'll need to sit for an hour and 45 minutes before serving. When dinnertime is calling, toss together cooked thin spaghetti, marinated tomatoes, and small mozzarella balls—this recipe is as simple as that.
Recipe: Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil
Vibrant pesto, crunchy country ham, creamy goat cheese, and plenty of stunning tomatoes create one dreamy pasta dish. You'll be serving this up all summer, we guarantee it.
Recipe: Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle
If you're looking to save time, skip the fresh English peas and opt for frozen peas that have been thawed instead. Toasting the breadcrumbs gives them a richer flavor and crunchier texture.
Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
For a heartier dish, swap penne pasta for a 20-oz package refrigerated cheese-filled tortellini. Pick up a rotisserie chicken from your supermarket deli to get this pasta salad on the table in a flash.
Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
We love simple summer recipes that let a few key ingredients really shine. Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone is a perfect example of that technique. Tomatoes, fresh herbs, and rich mascarpone cheese are the stars of this elegant supper.
Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad
This recipe calls for a colorful array of bell peppers, but feel free to leave out varieties that you don't have on hand. Parsley, basil, dill, and mint bring a medley of herbaceous flavor that you won't want to miss.
Recipe: Garden Tomato Sauce Over Pasta
Don't have time to make fresh tomato sauce? Think again! This recipe comes together in just 15 minutes. Make a big batch of this homemade sauce to work double duty for lasagna or sandwiches. It freezes well, too.
Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
This light and fresh pasta salad is a great make-and-take option for your next summer celebration. Whip up a big batch and keep it in the fridge until it's party time. Cute, melamine bowls with lids will make transportation a breeze.
Recipe: Zucchini-Mint Pasta
To make this side dish pasta into a main-dish worthy meal, add either cooked shrimp or white beans. Fresh mint, toasted walnuts, and feta cheese are a killer combo to make the most of a summer night.
Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Gnocchi with Spinach-Herb Pesto
You should be able to find gnocchi in the dried pasta aisle of your grocery store. The Spinach-Herb Pesto is a slightly more mild take on traditional pesto—you're going to love it.
Recipe: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
We snuck whole-wheat pasta into this fresh pasta salad and we bet your toughest food critics won't even notice. If you can't find haricots verts, fresh green beans will work in a pinch.
Recipe: Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
Grilling the veggies takes this fresh pasta salad to the next level. The cheese-and-spinach tortelloni provides a hardier match for those thick-cut veggies.
Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Store-bought cheese tortellini never tasted so good, and it only needs a few fresh ingredients and herbs to get there. This recipe calls for a hefty dose of ground Italian herb seasoning; It packs a punch without requiring a basket full of fresh herbs.
Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Just when you thought the classic watermelon-feta summertime pairing couldn't get any better, we decided to add pasta to the mix. Peppery watercress or baby arugula make a fine compliment to this sweet and savory orzo pasta salad.
Recipe: Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta
Call it a casserole, call it a frittata, just go ahead and make this perfectly summery pasta dish as soon as possible. Slice up this pasta bake for a comforting meal that shines for weeknight dinner or a special occasion.
Recipe: Summer Tortellini Salad
There's a reason so many of our summer pasta recipes call for frozen tortellini: It's a fast and inexpensive way to get a hardy pasta dish on the table in record time. Here we pair cheese tortellini with cooked chicken, olives, bell pepper, onion, and a wonderful dressing that stars herbes de Provence.
Recipe: Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
Any meal with that killer bacon-ranch combo is going to be a hit. This pasta salad version with sliced cherry tomatoes and Parmesan is bright, creamy, and chock full of those favorite ranch herbs and bacon bits.
Recipe: Linguine With Parsley Pesto
Making pesto with parsley is a warm weather game-changer. It's fresh and brighter than its basil counterpart, and ingredients like pine nuts and pistachios add to its rich texture over linguine.
Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad
A marriage of pasta salad and three-bean salad, this hybrid dish hits the spot. Blanched celery adds a crisp bite to the bright pasta dish.
Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
This creamy pasta is delightfully bright and decidedly not too heavy for the summer heat. Flaked salmon stars in this dish, boosted by asparagus, green peas, dill, and lemon zest.
Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad
Serve this pasta dish as a main or a side. No matter which you choose, guests will be talking about this recipe long after the last bite is eaten. Tomatoes, pistachio, cucumber, feta, and basil pesto add up to a sunny dish fit for any summer occasion.
Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
The bright and refreshing dish you crave oh-so badly on a hot Southern day is here. A touch of honey and a bit of Dijon add sweetness with a kick to this pasta dish with peas, tomatoes, and herbs.
Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
The secret to this crowd-pleasing summer pasta is that is comes together using a trio of shortcuts that couldn't be easier to prepare. Penne is complemented by pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, and store-bought pesto, but your guests will never know it.
Recipe: Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad
Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichokes add bright zest to this Greek-style pasta. A summer cookout dish so good, you'll want to cheer "Opa!"
Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Linguine
Your kitchen will smell absolutely delightful after preparing this aromatic dish. Garlic-red pepper shrimp and white wine butter sauce are a classic Italian-inspired combo that we'll never stop making.
Recipe: Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad
Smoky and light, this healthy pasta salad with lots of charred goodies was made for summer in the South. A lemony vinaigrette finishes this dish off, coating charred poblano chiles and corn kernels to perfection.
Recipe: Tomato Carbonara
We used bacon in this recipe, but prosciutto or pancetta can be substituted for extra Italian charm. It's warm, indulgent, and satisfying for a summer day's comfort food craving.
Recipe: Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad
Enjoy this tangy salad cold on a steaming summer day. We love a good pasta salad, and this orzo one stands out with chickpeas, feta cheese, roasted eggplant, and chopped Peppadew peppers.
Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing
Asparagus, sugar snap peas, and English peas are just the crunchy trio this dish needs. Shrimp and orzo join the party with deliciously tangy dressing.
Recipe: Seafood Pasta Salad
We made this pasta recipe with shrimp, but fresh crawfish or crab will do the trick, too. Seafood with bell pepper, grape tomatoes, and mayonnaise-based dressing is the lively dish you need to elevate your summer cookout menu.
Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
This colorful pasta salad will be the pretty and delicious centerpiece of your summer cookout. With a farfalle base, it's creamy with touches of pecan crunch and bursts of sweet grapes throughout.
Recipe: Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables
This pretty pasta dish tastes as good as it looks. Sugar snap peas, thinly sliced radishes, ricotta, mint, pea tendrils, and asparagus are the unexpected combination we can't get enough of over pasta shells.
Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad
A light and bright take on pasta salad using spiraled rotini and lemon-herb vinaigrette, this summer favorite packs in the fresh veggies with no mayo in sight. We recommend using good-quality tuna packed in oil for the best effect.
Recipe: Creamy Linguine with Corn, Leeks, and Mushrooms
Creamy enough to bring on the warm, comforting feels, but with fresh, bright veg to complement the summer heat, this pasta dish has it all. Strike that perfect balance with corn, leeks, mushrooms, and Country ham tossed in white wine-based cream sauce.
Recipe: Cowboy Pasta Salad
Giddyup and add this recipe to your pasta repertoire—it's sure to be a winner. Taco-inspired ingredients like black beans, corn, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, and ground beef with lime dressing are the hardy, Tex-Mex pasta your family won't be able to get enough of.
Recipe: Pasta with Pancetta, Artichokes, and Roasted Red Peppers
This recipe has is simple as can be, but the product is a pasta dinner that's oh-so special. We used bowtie pasta to pair with our diced pancetta and jarred vegetables, but you can substitute whatever you have on hand.
Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad
Sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese add a tangy twist to the typical tomato sauce and cheese pasta combo. This summer-ready rendition is perfectly suited to be enjoyed on a shady porch alongside barbecue essentials.
Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
Store-bought potato gnocchi is crisped up in a pan and paired with just a few simple ingredients to create a dish that's as elegant as it is tasty. Sweet peas, parsley, lemon, and parmesan cheese are a winning combination that will have your guests scraping their bowls clean.
Recipe: Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage
This go-to supper is made with orecchiette, hot Italian sausage, and the colorful sweet peppers of your choosing. Take this recipe from good to great by saving a little pasta water before draining your pot, then mix that liquid gold in slowly with your sauce.
Recipe: Shrimp and Burst Cherry Tomato Pasta
Tomatoes and shrimp are two summer tastes that we can't get enough of, brought together delightfully in this pasta recipe. We like using fresh basil for garnish and both red and yellow cherry tomatoes so that the colors of this dish burst just as the tomatoes do.