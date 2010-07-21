Easy Pasta Salad Recipes You'll Be Making All Summer Long

By Southern Living Editors Updated March 29, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Easy pasta salads take the guesswork out of mealtime, from everyday lunches to bigger gatherings. With seemingly endless possibilities for ingredient combinations and twists, there's always a new way to serve a pasta salad at brunch, a ladies luncheon, or with a light summer supper. Add protein, such as chopped deli chicken, boiled shrimp, or sliced grilled steak, to turn a quick pasta salad into a main-dish meal. Don't forget to use your leftovers. Combine various unused pasta shapes with colorful veggies and herbs for an appealing and fresh salad. Whether it is simply too hot to fire up the oven or you need a quick and easy supper for a busy weeknight, one-pot pasta salads are hearty enough to satisfy the entire family. Perfect for a picnic or potluck, pasta salads are easy to assemble and easy to transport. You are sure to find a favorite in this selection of our favorite flavor-filled pasta salad recipes.

Tuna Pasta Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Tuna Pasta Salad

Adding tuna as a protein source to this pasta salad will allow it to shine as a main dish instead of being just another side. We recommend choosing an oil-packed tuna for better texture and more flavor. While both tuna salad and pasta salad can often be heavy if they're loaded with mayonnaise, a lemon-herb vinaigrette keeps this version light and bright for summer. 

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Credit: Jen Causey

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Chop your vegetables of choice and add to this cold pasta salad. 

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

It doesn't take much to pull together a pasta salad that'll wow the crowd. Sun-dried tomatoes are the star here, with basil, pine nuts, and feta in backup roles.

Cowboy Pasta Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Cowboy Pasta Salad

This pasta salad is ready for the cookout. It's loaded with the flavor and flair of the crowd-favorite taco, featuring plenty of ground beef, cheese, corn, and black beans.

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

If you're looking for new ways to serve fresh summer peas this season, try this bright pasta salad. A homemade lemon vinaigrette adds a punch of flavor to this refreshing side dish. It's also the perfect reason to use some of the fresh herbs from your garden. We used  basil, chives, dill, and parsley in our version, but you can adapt to whatever you have on hand. 

 

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Toasted pecans mixed with grapes and onions will add just the right amount of nuttiness to this salad. When you add in the bacon, it creates a smoky-flavored sensation. The crunch of the pecans and the bacon are the sound of the perfect dish, but the broccoli will also contribute to this delight—fresh and finely chopped, this vegetable brings a light flavor and a beautiful texture to the dish. 

Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Grape tomatoes shine in this penne pasta salad. For best results, this fresh dish should be chilled in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before serving. So if you're bringing it along to a potluck, making it a day ahead of time is the best option. 

Seafood Pasta Salad

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Seafood Pasta Salad

Is it really summer if there isn't at least one seafood fest? This easy summer pasta salad uses shrimp, but you can always sub in fresh crawfish or lobster if you so please.

Three-Bean Pasta Salad Recipe

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Three-Bean Pasta Salad Recipe

This recipe can best be described as a cross between pasta salad and three-bean salad. Blanched celery and fresh green beans give this side dish the unexpected flavor it needs as well as a pop of color. It comes together in just 30 minutes so if you need a quick and easy yet filling dish, this pasta salad is just the ticket. 

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Tangy lemon dressing brings a dash of brightness to this veggie-heavy pasta salad. 

Dilly Bean Pasta Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Dilly Bean Pasta Salad

Making this pasta salad is as easy as mixing all of your fresh ingredients together and tossing them in the easy homemade vinaigrette dressing. Toasted almonds add a nice crunch while chopped dill adds fresh flavor. Even though you can choose to serve this pasta salad at room temperature, we think it's most refreshing when served chilled. 

Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Next time you're looking for a side dish to take along to a summer cookout or potluck, turn to this flavor-packed recipe. Bacon and ranch are a match made in heaven, so we're always looking for ways to combine the two flavors in one dish. If you have time, make this crowd-pleasing recipe the day before you plan to serve it because it will taste better after it has some time to sit in the fridge. 

Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad

This pasta salad is anything but ordinary, so if you're looking to switch it up from your normal summer side dish, this recipe is what you're looking for. The recipe simply calls for eight ounces of pasta, so you can use whatever kind you may already have in your pantry. Chickpeas, feta cheese, roasted eggplant, and chopped Peppadew peppers may not be the first ingredients you think of reaching for when making pasta salad, but they give this side dish plenty of Mediterranean flair.

Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad

The addition of pinto beans, peppers, and corn transforms this pasta salad into a flavor-packed Tex-Mex dish. Charring the peppers and corn before adding them to the dish will add an extra layer of smoky flavor. A homemade vinaigrette that's made with lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and honey serves as a light, fresh way to dress this pasta mixture. It'll become your new go-to side for summer taco night. 

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Grabbing some fresh vegetables from the farmers' market means that making this dish becomes a seasonal delight. Think of the flavors of baby heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, bell pepper, corn, and peaches. This is a true Southern-market take on traditional pasta. As with any pasta, be sure to cook the pasta al dente (1 or 2 minutes shorter than package directions specify) so it holds its shape when tossed with the vegetables and vinaigrette. Tossing it with the Parmesan Vinaigrette means that every bite has a little tangy tartness and a touch of salt. 

Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss

Consider this recipe more of a guide than an exact science. You can use a mix of whatever shapes of pasta you have in your pantry and it's a great way to use up the rest of some half-full packages. After you've made your pasta selection, you can then swap out and adjust the vegetables to make the most of what you have on hand. Bottled greek dressing and lemon juice create a flavorful coating that is the perfect finishing touch for your custom vegetable and pasta toss. 

Thai Noodle Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick / Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine / Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Thai Noodle Salad

Fresh jalapeño peppers and cilantro give this Asian pasta salad a kick of heat while mild cucumber, peanuts, and honey balance these bold flavors. Finely shredded cabbage adds just a little subtle crispness to this noodle bowl, while the mint brings in an unexpected fresh sensation. You should be able to find fish sauce in the ethnic food section of your supermarket or at specialty Asian food stores, or you can substitute soy sauce if you prefer. 

Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad

Grill your favorite seasonal vegetables and toss them in with this versatile pasta. 

Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Tangy Tzatziki Pasta Salad

This Greek-style pasta salad includes kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichokes, creating a rich combination of flavors. The feta cheese tops it off with a little creaminess and saltiness. You can even make a hearty meal out of your favorite barbecue side dish by adding in these delicious Greek ingredients and some shredded or chopped chicken. 

Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Credit: Alison Miksch

Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella
 

Prepare the tomatoes ahead of time so they can marinate. If you're preparing tomatoes the day-of, let them sit for at least one hour and 45 minutes. 

Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Watermelon and feta are a classic summer pairing. Adding orzo pasta and a light lemon-shallot vinaigrette upgrades the duo to a flavor-packed salad that you'll want to make again and again.

Chicken Tortellini Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Chicken Tortellini Salad

Homemade basil vinaigrette tops this fresh mix.  

Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Farfalle and fresh veggies make a delicious summer side. For this salad, an assortment of the beautiful colors of bell peppers, as well as field peas, combine well with the pasta. Cook the pasta so it is just firm, or "al dente," and it will go well with the crunch of the fresh vegetables. Mix the dressing up to three days in advance; then toss when ready to serve. We like using mini farfalle in this recipe so that all of the ingredients are about the same size, but swap in any pasta shape you like.

Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Credit: Alison Miksch

Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

This summer pasta salad is so filling it is almost hard to think of it as a salad. It has all the meat from a deli-roasted whole chicken tossed in, as well as farfalle, sliced zucchini and squash, and the sweetness of coarsely chopped nectarines. Together, these tastes are fresh and light, but incredibly delicious. Tossed with Lime Vinaigrette, which is zesty with just the right hit of vinegary acids, you get just that little extra hint of tartness, which makes this salad all the more seasonal. Our colorful pasta salad is so satisfying it qualifies as dinner.

Caesar Pasta Salad Recipe

Credit: Andrew McCaul; Styling: Lynn Miller

Caesar Pasta Salad Recipe

Caesar salad gets an upgrade with the addition of fusilli pasta. 

Summer Tortellini Pasta Salad

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Summer Tortellini Salad

For this salad, mix and match the ingredients according to what you already have on hand. For a rich, filling dish, begin with some cheese-filled tortellini pasta. Then toss in some salty green and black olives, some onions, and beautiful bell peppers. Herbes de Provence anchor the tangy vinegar-based dressing that lightly coats all of the ingredients, so you will love the variety of flavors.

By Southern Living Editors