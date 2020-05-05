20 Easy Pantry Pasta Recipes That'll Be Your New Suppertime Superheroes

By Southern Living Editors May 05, 2020
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Since boxed pasta is already one of our shelf-stable favorites, why not concoct a meal that comes almost entirely from the pantry? We're up to the challenge. We've compiled 20 of our well-loved pantry pasta recipes that will help you get dinner on the table in a flash—even if your fridge is empty. We're sure to have at least one box of spaghetti on hand at all times, and with the help of these creative, resourceful recipes, you'll be able to transform drab dried pasta into a dinner that the kids will request again and again.

These recipes lean on pantry staples like jarred sauce, nuts, and even buttery crackers to upgrade a simple pasta dinner into a hearty, any-season dish. When combined with a few fresh or frozen ingredients—we're talking herbs and vegetables—these basic, yet elevated recipes can't be beat. Nobody will ever guess that dinner came almost entirely from the pantry. Without further ado, meet your new suppertime superheroes.

1 of 20

Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese

Looking for an easy way to upgrade jarred pasta sauce? Consider this Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese your solution.

2 of 20

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Frozen peas and refrigerated pesto form the base for this simple pasta supper, which is upgraded with fresh seafood.

3 of 20

Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Don't have buttermilk on hand? Not to worry: You can used jarred Alfredo sauce in this elegant dish.

4 of 20

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Food Styling: Angella Sellers and Vanessa McNiel Rocchio; Prop Styling: Melanie J. Clarke and Sissy Lamerton

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

You can never go wrong with a classic dish of mac and cheese, and this recipe is our all-time favorite.

5 of 20

Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Who knew that a package of gnocchi and frozen peas could create such a stunning dinner?

6 of 20

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Store-bought sauce, rotisserie chicken, and pre-shredded cheese make this simple dish a resounding hit.

7 of 20

Winter Vegetables with Gnocchi

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Winter Vegetables with Gnocchi

Consider this recipe a canvas, beckoning creativity. Sub fresh vegetables for frozen and you've got yourself a dinnertime hero.

8 of 20

Roasted Tomato, Salami, and Mozzarella Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Tomato, Salami, and Mozzarella Pasta

The best part of this recipe? No boiling water necessary: The pasta cooks in the microwave.

9 of 20

Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Jarred Alfredo sauce meets fresh spinach, tomatoes, and an extra dose of pre-shredded cheese in this simple supper.

10 of 20

Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Spaghetti, tomatoes, and cheese—it's really that simple.

11 of 20

Mushroom Stroganoff

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mushroom Stroganoff

A package of mushrooms is the only fresh ingredient required to accomplish this Mushroom Stroganoff.

12 of 20

Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas

Bust those packages of gnocchi and peas out of the freezer—it's their time to shine.

13 of 20

Tomato Carbonara

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tomato Carbonara

Carbonara manages to do a lot with just a few ingredients, and version can easily be made vegetarian by omitting bacon.

14 of 20

Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream

Who knew that packaged ravioli and Alfredo sauce could come together to create something so elegant?

15 of 20

Spaghetti with Pecan Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Spaghetti with Pecan Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs

If you find yourself without fresh herbs, you can easily make this pasta with jarred pesto. The breadcrumbs are a genius use for almost-stale bread.

16 of 20

Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

Pepperoni, sausage, marinara, and shredded cheese—this ultimate Italian casserole has got it all.

17 of 20

Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Five ingredients are all it takes to transform boxed penne into a picnic-worthy pasta salad.

18 of 20

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Put all the odds and ends you've got sitting in your pantry—like boxed chicken stock, pecans, and buttery crackers—to good use in this satisfying casserole.

19 of 20

Greek Baked Ziti

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Greek Baked Ziti

As it turns out, the homemade tomato sauce that anchors this baked ziti can be made with ingredients that're probably already sitting on your shelves.

20 of 20

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

Set it and forget it. This pasta casserole cooks with no fuss in the slow-cooker.

