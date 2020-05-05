20 Easy Pantry Pasta Recipes That'll Be Your New Suppertime Superheroes
Since boxed pasta is already one of our shelf-stable favorites, why not concoct a meal that comes almost entirely from the pantry? We're up to the challenge. We've compiled 20 of our well-loved pantry pasta recipes that will help you get dinner on the table in a flash—even if your fridge is empty. We're sure to have at least one box of spaghetti on hand at all times, and with the help of these creative, resourceful recipes, you'll be able to transform drab dried pasta into a dinner that the kids will request again and again.
These recipes lean on pantry staples like jarred sauce, nuts, and even buttery crackers to upgrade a simple pasta dinner into a hearty, any-season dish. When combined with a few fresh or frozen ingredients—we're talking herbs and vegetables—these basic, yet elevated recipes can't be beat. Nobody will ever guess that dinner came almost entirely from the pantry. Without further ado, meet your new suppertime superheroes.
Recipe: Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
Looking for an easy way to upgrade jarred pasta sauce? Consider this Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese your solution.
Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Frozen peas and refrigerated pesto form the base for this simple pasta supper, which is upgraded with fresh seafood.
Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
Don't have buttermilk on hand? Not to worry: You can used jarred Alfredo sauce in this elegant dish.
Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
You can never go wrong with a classic dish of mac and cheese, and this recipe is our all-time favorite.
Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
Who knew that a package of gnocchi and frozen peas could create such a stunning dinner?
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Store-bought sauce, rotisserie chicken, and pre-shredded cheese make this simple dish a resounding hit.
Recipe: Winter Vegetables with Gnocchi
Consider this recipe a canvas, beckoning creativity. Sub fresh vegetables for frozen and you've got yourself a dinnertime hero.
Recipe: Roasted Tomato, Salami, and Mozzarella Pasta
The best part of this recipe? No boiling water necessary: The pasta cooks in the microwave.
Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
Jarred Alfredo sauce meets fresh spinach, tomatoes, and an extra dose of pre-shredded cheese in this simple supper.
Recipe: Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella
Spaghetti, tomatoes, and cheese—it's really that simple.
Recipe: Mushroom Stroganoff
A package of mushrooms is the only fresh ingredient required to accomplish this Mushroom Stroganoff.
Recipe: Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas
Bust those packages of gnocchi and peas out of the freezer—it's their time to shine.
Recipe: Tomato Carbonara
Carbonara manages to do a lot with just a few ingredients, and version can easily be made vegetarian by omitting bacon.
Recipe: Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream
Who knew that packaged ravioli and Alfredo sauce could come together to create something so elegant?
Recipe: Spaghetti with Pecan Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs
If you find yourself without fresh herbs, you can easily make this pasta with jarred pesto. The breadcrumbs are a genius use for almost-stale bread.
Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
Pepperoni, sausage, marinara, and shredded cheese—this ultimate Italian casserole has got it all.
Recipe: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Five ingredients are all it takes to transform boxed penne into a picnic-worthy pasta salad.
Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Put all the odds and ends you've got sitting in your pantry—like boxed chicken stock, pecans, and buttery crackers—to good use in this satisfying casserole.
Recipe: Greek Baked Ziti
As it turns out, the homemade tomato sauce that anchors this baked ziti can be made with ingredients that're probably already sitting on your shelves.
Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole
Set it and forget it. This pasta casserole cooks with no fuss in the slow-cooker.