Holiday Side Dishes Your Vegetarian Guests Will Love

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated April 08, 2022


When it comes to any holiday meal, the side dishes make the real difference between a so-so affair and a true Southern feast. Our sides, whether baked in a casserole dish, tossed in a serving bowl, or sautéed in a cast iron skillet, must be tasty enough to head the holiday table at any moment. If you love your vegetable sides the best—maybe more than the Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas roast—or if you have vegetarians on the guest list, these delicious vegetable holiday recipes will serve your crowd easily and deliciously all season long. From creamy casseroles to crispy skillets (and from hearty carbs to fresh fall produce), these sides cover the holiday hostess no matter what.

Herbed Potato Stacks

Recipe: Herbed Potato Stacks

Transform your basic potato into an elegant holiday side dish with these pretty stacked potatoes. The exterior gets deliciously crispy, while the inside stays creamy and tender.

Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

These tender green beans are jazzed up with pearl onions that have been lightly caramelized with butter, garlic, tangy balsamic vinegar, and a touch of sugar—and guests won't believe they come together in 20 minutes.

Savory Corn Pudding

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

This savory corn pudding puts a welcome spin on the classic dish with the addition chopped onion and fresh thyme for extra flavor. When the pudding is done baking, it should be golden brown around the edges and slightly jiggly in the center.

Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens

Recipe: Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens

The delicious balance of sweet, savory, and hot is great in this slow-cooker greens side dish, making the greens' liquid more flavorful than any other recipe (despite leaving out the ham hock or bacon!).

Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad

Recipe: Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad

Bright beets make for a festive presentation perfect for any holiday table, especially when there are strict herbivores present! Test kitchen tip: Peel beets once they have cooled and are easier to handle.

Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Everyone will love this twist on our Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese recipe, which includes tender spears of roasted broccoli for added texture and savory flavor.

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

When your childhood comes calling, answer with a batch of from-scratch macaroni and cheese.This oh-so-Southern delicacy has a place on every dinner table, whether you're preparing sides for your big Thanksgiving dinner or looking for a perfect pairing to fried chicken for the church potluck. This rich, creamy recipe may just be the best macaroni and cheese recipe you've ever eaten. It brings back nostalgic memories around Grandmama's table and we promise that it's much more satisfying than the boxed, powdery stuff. As you're preparing, pick a noodle – like cavatappi or elbow macaroni – that has plenty of nooks for capturing pockets of cheese sauce. We used extra-sharp Cheddar cheese to bring out the rich, creamy taste of this macaroni and cheese, and a pinch of salt, red pepper, and black pepper rounds out the dish. If you're making macaroni and cheese from scratch, you'll definitely want to bookmark this recipe.

Classic Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Classic Cornbread Dressing

We think Southern-style cornbread dressing belongs on every holiday table, and this simple recipe packs a flavorful punch that can't be beat. You can switch out vegetable broth for chicken broth if needed.

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus

You can't beat this oven-roasted asparagus recipe for a delicious, simple, and quick side dish for the holidays. When you feel like you need more veggies on the menu, but don't feel like spending way more effort, this dish is a great go-to.

Wild Rice with Mushrooms

Recipe: Wild Rice with Mushrooms

Dress up your long-grain and wild rice to create a standout holiday side dish. With the addition of sautéed sweet onion and fresh mushrooms, you'll have a richer version of your basic rice that'll win with the whole crowd.

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe

This year, take your mashed potatoes over the top by adding creamy goat cheese, rich heavy cream, and chopped fresh chives. These special mashed potatoes will be ready for your holiday table in half an hour.

Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce

Recipe: Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce

If you want to add a fresh and light side dish for your more health-conscious guests, this okra and chickpea recipe will have your bases covered. A tangy fresh tomato sauce lends a light coverage to the ingredients, but adds so much flavor.

